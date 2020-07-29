UAE-Team Emirates pulls three riders from Burgos amid COVID-19 scare

Wednesday has seen the second coronavirus scare in two days at the Vuelta a Burgos.

UAE-Team Emirates confirmed Wednesday morning that Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila would not start the second stage of the race.

“The three Colombian athletes on Saturday had been in recent contact with a person who turned out to be positive for COVID-19 yesterday” read a statement from the team. “Following the protocol of the team and the UCI, the three riders were isolated, sent home and will all undergo another test.

“All three riders returned two negative tests in the days prior to the race.”

The team provided no further information.

Tuesday saw Israel Start-Up Nation start the opening stage of the Spanish race two riders short after it had withdrawn Alex Dowsett and Itamar Einhorn. Einhorn had been in contact with a teammate not part of the squad for Burgos who had returned a positive result for COVID-19, and Dowsett was found to have been in contact with Einhorn.

Later Tuesday, the team confirmed that Einhorn was cleared for coronavirus after subsequent testing, meaning that both he and Dowsett could have raced.

Stay tuned to VeloNews.com for further information on Molano, Munoz and Ardila as the story develops.