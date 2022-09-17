UAE Team Emirates chasing Adam Yates

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

UAE Team Emirates is in the running to sign Adam Yates from Ineos Grenadiers.

VeloNews has spoken to several sources in the last 24 hours who have confirmed that the deal is close and a strong possibility, although nothing has been confirmed yet by the team. Yates apparently had two offers on the table in the last few weeks and was deciding between them.

Yates is out of contract at the end of this season and had previously been linked to a number of squads including B&B Hotels-KTM and his old Team BikeExchange-Jayco squad. The Australian team was interested in taking Yates back after two years away but budget was apparently a factor.

UAE Team Emirates has genuine designs on becoming the number one ranked team in the world and has targeted Yates, who despite illness affecting his Tour de France challenge, has developed into one of the most successful and consistent week-long stage racers in the men’s peloton.

Although a move to UAE Team Emirates would effectively end his hopes of leading at the Tour de France the British rider would have a chance in shorter stage races and perhaps one of the other two grand tours.

A transfer to the team would also guarantee him one of the best-paid salaries on the market. VeloNews learned earlier this summer that Ineos Grenadiers were initially only willing to offer Yates around half of his current deal in order to stay.

UAE Team Emirates boss Mauro Gianetti confirmed to VeloNews that the team is talking with Yates.

“Yes we are discussing with him, like I think, other teams,” Gianetti said Saturday.

During the recent Canadian WorldTour races, Yates would batted away questions about his future, only stating: “It will be revealed soon. You will find out.”

Signing Yates would also beef up UAE Team Emirates in the stage racing department. Alongside two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar the squad also boasts João Almeida, Juan Ayuso, Brandon McNulty, George Bennett, and Davide Formolo.