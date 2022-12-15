UAE Team ADQ shows off refreshed kit at training camp

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

UAE Team ADQ unveiled a refreshed kit this week at its December training camp in Tuscany.

Made by new team sponsor Pissei, the kit still features a color gradient but now with updated colors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAE Team ADQ (@uaeteam_adq)

The Women’s WorldTour team has done away with the yellow-orange-pink-purple-blue fade that is reminiscent of sherbet and instead opted for a larger splotch of blue on the chest and right sleeve. The left sleeve and abdomen are red, then fade into a touch of orange and yellow at the bottom of the jersey.

The bibs remain black with white sponsor logos and no accent colors.

The outgoing 2022 UAE Team ADQ kit (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PISSEI (@pissei)

So far this off-season, a few other teams have unveiled new kits for 2023, including Trek-Segafredo and Groupama-FDJ. More kits will follow soon as the new year approaches.