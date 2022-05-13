UAE Team ADQ out of Itzulia Women after several positive COVID-19 tests

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The entire UAE Team ADQ pulled out of Itzulia Women before it even got started following a spate of positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

One of those that tested positive for coronavirus was team leader Mavi Garcia, who was a favorite for the overall title at the inaugural Itzulia women.

While some teams have been able to continue to race despite a COVID-19 case within the squad, UAE Team ADQ was forced to pull the entire team from the race. It will also miss the one-day Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria early next week.

“After some positive results of Covid-19 tests carried out by its riders, as a precautionary measure and to protect the health of the other teams as well, UAE Team ADQ has decided not to participate in the coming days at the Itzulia Women (2.WWT) over the weekend and the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria (1.1) next Tuesday in Spain,” a team statement read.

“Not an easy decision but made with a sense of responsibility by the management of the Emirati team. In the coming days the development of the situation will be evaluated and the date of return to competitions defined. We will keep you informed.”

Spanish champion, Garcia has been in strong form throughout her Spanish campaign this May, finishing second overall at the Ruta del Sol and third at the one-day GP Ciudad de Eibar. She finished fifth in the Emakumeen Nafarroako, despite crashing near the finish line, but subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday was one of those days when the legs work perfectly and then everything goes wrong.

With the number 21 that they say is lucky and perhaps because they don’t believe in it… Fall in the sprint and today positive for covid. I’m going home,” she wrote on Instagram.