UAE Emirates, Jumbo-Visma sign new prospects

Two of the peloton’s biggest teams are bolstering their respective benches with a pair of new signings of young prospects.

UAE Emirates closes out its 2022 roster with 23-year-old Swiss rider Joel Suter, who brings the team to 30 riders for next season.

Suter, who hails from Frutigen, Switzerland, turned pro in 2020 with Bingoal, and will join the team at a camp in Spain early next month.

“Joel is a proven team player who can support our big leaders in key moments. He’s strong on the flat, in time-trials, and has shown that he can also perform in the medium-mountains,” said sport director Joxean Matxin Fernandez.

“He is still a young rider at 23, but already has a few years experience at the professional level under his belt and has shown some of what he can do at many WorldTour races already. I think he’ll slot in very well with us.”

We are pleased to welcome #JoelSuter to the team! That completes our roster for next season : stay tuned to our website tomorrow to see all the exciting new things happening for 2022 😉👇🏻https://t.co/YrqGJ8mctQ #UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/jzBwWhKwvg — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) December 31, 2021

Jumbo-Visma also promoted Dutch U23 champion Tim van Dijke to the WorldTour roster for 2022.

He was slated to ride on the team’s development squad, but the departure of Dylan Groenewegen to BikeExchange-Jayco opened up space.

“At Team Jumbo-Visma, there is no hard line between the World Tour team and the development team. Each rider gets a personal program that suits him the best,” said sport director Merijn Zeeman.

“Tim is developing at lightning speed. That’s why we think he needs a challenging program, alternating races between the WorldTour team and the development team. Next year, the development team will still guide Tim, but he will also take his first steps in the World Tour.”