Two more years at Ineos Grenadiers for Michał Kwiatkowski

Michał Kwiatkowski will race at least two more seasons with Ineos Grenadiers after penning a deal until 2025, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The deal will mark a decade at the British superteam for the 2014 world champion, who started with the team in 2016. Team boss Rod Ellingworth said the Pole’s contribution is “integral” to the team’s success.

“Kwiato is a bike racer to the very core, and an integral part of this team, his ability to read a race is second to none, as is his dedication to being one of the best teammates you could ask for,” Ellingworth said. “That’s why it’s always an absolute joy to see him take victories of his own, as he did at the Amstel Gold Race this year. I’m very happy that he will remain with us until 2025.”

“Kwiato” is a key member of the team across grand tours and monuments, with Amstel Gold this spring along with wins at Milan-San Remo and Tirreno-Adriatico, two wins at Strade Bianche, and a Tour de France stage win in 2020.

“I’m really happy to be able to extend my contract with the team until 2025, to spend ten years with one team shows I’ve found a team I can call home,” he said. “It’s an environment which encourages learning and development; a team that really invests a lot into its riders. I’ve seen myself grow as a rider over the years, taking some memorable wins of my own along the way, as well as playing a part in some of the biggest wins in bike racing. I’m looking forward to more of this over the next three years.”

Kwiatkowski will line up at the Tour of Denmark this week, alongside the returning Egan Bernal.