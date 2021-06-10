Tulsa Tough to stream on VeloNews and Peloton Friday through Sunday

American criterium racing is back.

The three-day criterium festival that is Tulsa Tough kicks off tomorrow in Oklahoma, and VeloNews and Peloton will be live streaming all three days of the fast and furious action.

Race coverage runs 5:10 to 9:40 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7:55 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5:35 p.m. Sunday. VeloNews.com and pelotonmagazine.com will have full streaming coverage for free every day.

Five competitions will be running through the series for the pro races: overall leader, lap leader, best young rider, team competition, and then the winner of each race.

Participating teams include L39ion of Los Angeles, Team Clif Bar, Automatic Racing, Colavita-Hello Fresh, DNA Pro Cycling, and Primal-Audi Denver, among others.

In 2019, Justin Williams (L39ion) won the men’s race ahead of Sam Bassetti and José Alfredo Rodríguez (both Elevate-KHS). Samantha Schneider (CWA-Trek) won the women’s race with her sister Skylar Schneider (Boels Dolmans) and Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman Supermint) rounding out the podium.

The Schneider sisters went 1-2 in Tulsa in 2019.

The pro race schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 11

7:40 p.m. pro women

8:40 p.m. pro men

Saturday, June 12

5:50 p.m. pro women

6:55 p.m. pro men

Sunday, June 13

3:30 p.m. pro women

4:35 p.m. pro men