Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Elisa Longo Borghini unstoppable with long-range move
Longo Borghini time trials away from elite chase group to win on local roads, Marianne Vos wins sprint for second-place.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) time trialed her way to her second victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda on Sunday.
The Italian struck out solo at 25 kilometers to go on the hilly circuit around Cittiglio and profited from a group of five struggling to coordinate a chase effort. The 29-year-old crossed the line 1:42 ahead after her unmatchable solo through home terrain.
Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) took second-place having done much of the pulling in the pursuit, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) with a powerful sprint for the podium slots.
Longo Borghini’s victory made for a veritable Italian festa as the national champion won on her local circuit, guided to the line by her compatriot Giorgia Bronzini from the director’s car. It was also a swift response to her disappointment after losing out to SD Worx’s tactical play at Strade Bianche earlier this month.
The victory was Longo Borghini’s first of the season, and the result of a strong collective effort that saw three of her teammates combine to string out the peloton before she made her winning move on the Orino climb. Trek-Segafredo’s team win also made for a powerful response to the early season dominance of SD Worx, who failed to place a rider in the top-10 in what made for a rare divet in their hot start to the year.
The result capped a stellar weekend for Trek-Segafredo having seen Jasper Stuyven win Milano-Sanremo on Saturday.
“It’s ‘all-or-nothing,'” Longo Borghini said, echoing Stuyven’s comments after Sanremo. “Jasper inspired me a little bit yesterday, and I also thought about ‘it’s all or nothing.’ Sometimes you have to poker, and if there is an option to attack I will always choose to attack.”
Trek-Segafredo sets up Longo Borghini
After some 110km of brief, short-lived attacks, Trek-Segafredo used its collective strength to launch the winning move.
Audrey Cordon Ragot made a short acceleration off the bunch before Tayler Wiles and Ruth Winder combined on the penultimate climb of the Orino at 25km to go. The American duo attacked and countered to string out the peloton on the lower slopes of the shallow ascent before Longo Borghini hit out solo.
Behind her, the bunch shattered and a group of Vos, Uttrup Ludwig, Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Mavi Garcia (Alé-BTC) formed the chase group.
Vos motors the malfunctioning chase
Longo Borghini soon gained a dozen seconds over the fivesome and extended her lead to 20 seconds heading into the final 17-kilometer lap.
Behind her, Vos did much of the work in the chase group as the pursuit malfunctioned. Despite all Vos’ efforts, the bunch was unable to winch its way closer to the charging Italian, who managed to extend her lead through the wide-open highway leading to the final climb of the day.
Longo Borghini didn’t let off through the back-half of the circuit and extended her lead all the way through to the finish line to secure a dominant win.
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:43:29
|2
|VOS Marianne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|1:42
|3
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:42
|4
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:42
|5
|PALADIN Soraya
|Liv Racing
|1:42
|6
|GARCÍA Mavi
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|1:42
|7
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|2:46
|8
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|Liv Racing
|2:46
|9
|FAHLIN Emilia
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:46
|10
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team DSM
|2:46
|11
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|2:46
|12
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:46
|13
|RAGUSA Katia
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|2:46
|14
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|SD Worx
|2:46
|15
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|2:46
|16
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:46
|17
|SILVESTRI Debora
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:46
|18
|THOMAS Leah
|Movistar Team
|2:46
|19
|MAGNALDI Erica
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|2:46
|20
|CECCHINI Elena
|SD Worx
|2:46
|21
|MARKUS Riejanne
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|2:46
|22
|SPRATT Amanda
|Team BikeExchange
|2:46
|23
|GIGANTE Sarah
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|2:46
|24
|NOVOLODSKAIA Maria
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|2:46
|25
|KOSTER Anouska
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|2:46
|26
|KOREVAAR Jeanne
|Liv Racing
|2:46
|27
|REUSSER Marlen
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:46
|28
|VAN BOKHOVEN Julia
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:46
|29
|PINTAR Urša
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:46
|30
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|SD Worx
|2:46
|31
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|SD Worx
|2:46
|32
|MERINO Eider
|A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|2:46
|33
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|Liv Racing
|2:46
|34
|MARTURANO Greta
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:46
|35
|CAVALLI Marta
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2:55
|36
|AALERUD Katrine
|Movistar Team
|2:55
|37
|KENNEDY Lucy
|Team BikeExchange
|5:09
|38
|JACKSON Alison
|Liv Racing
|5:17
|39
|GEORGI Pfeiffer
|Team DSM
|5:17
|40
|BORGHESI Letizia
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|5:17
|41
|BARONI Francesca
|Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria
|5:17
|42
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5:17
|43
|YONAMINE Eri
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|5:17
|44
|BASTIANELLI Marta
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5:17
|45
|SANTESTEBAN Ane
|Team BikeExchange
|5:22
|46
|SHACKLEY Anna
|SD Worx
|5:22
|47
|BARIANI Giorgia
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|5:22
|48
|AMIALIUSIK Alena
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|5:22
|49
|WILES Tayler
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:22
|50
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
|5:24
|51
|WINDER Ruth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:26
|52
|CANUEL Karol-Ann
|SD Worx
|5:26
|53
|VAN DE VELDE Julie
|Team Jumbo-Visma Women
|5:26
|54
|JASKULSKA Marta
|Liv Racing
|5:30
