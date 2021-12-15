Tristan Hoffman, Pieter Weening in new DS roles at BikeExchange-Jayco

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Ex-pros Tristan Hoffman and Pieter Weening join BikeExchange-Jayco in sport director roles for 2022.

The Australian team announced the arrival of the pair ahead of its 2022 campaign. Both raced more than 10 years, with Weening returning to the team as a DS where he raced for four seasons, and Hoffman moves across after being a director at several top WorldTour teams.

“As we bring Dylan Groenewegen into the team, it is also fitting for us to include two new Dutch sport directors,” said general manager Brent Copeland. “We know both men really well and I think Tristan and Pieter’s characteristics really fit in with the team culture.”

Weening retired in 2020, while Hoffman took a year off in 2021, and will return to the DS role he’s held since he retired in 2005.

“I’ve been a sport director for 15 years, and in 2021 I had a sort of sabbatical, but I really found out how much I love cycling,” Hoffman said. “I have been part of the cycling world for 30 years and it has brought me a lot, it is my passion and I love being involved. I’ve seen the team race for the past 10-years, I know the guys well and everybody has been really welcoming so I can’t wait to get started.”

Team BikeExchange-Jayco 2022 men’s team sport directors:

Matt White (AUS) – head sport director

Vittorio Algeri (ITA)

Gene Bates (AUS)

Mathew Hayman (AUS)

Tristan Hoffman (NED)

David McPartland (AUS)

Andrew Smith (RSA)

Pieter Weening (NED)