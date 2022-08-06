Become a Member

Road
Road

Trek-Segafredo storms to the win at Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT

SD Worx and Team DSM complete the podium.

Trek-Segafredo stormed to the win at the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT on Saturday, blowing the opposition away over the 35.6km course.

The American team completed the testing course in a time of 44:56, finishing 38 seconds ahead of SD Worx, and with Team DSM in third at 49 seconds. Team Jumbo-Visma finished in fourth.

Ellen van Dijk was instrumental in Trek-Segafredo’s win, powering her teammates along but she had strong support from Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Chloe Hosking, Amalie Dideriksen, Lauretta Hanson, and Shirin van Anrooij.

“Our performance was super special. I am really happy we could win this TTT. I think as a team it’s super special when you can win a TTT and go to the podium together and celebrate with the staff because you do it all together. It’s really a team effort,” said van Dijk.

“To be honest, I was not so sure that we could win this TTT because Elisa Longo Borghini got sick the day before, so we missed a big motor. We did not have all our TT specialists here, but I think a lot of other teams also struggled with this. Then we had some bad luck on the way out. Lauretta punctured, she is also a strong rider in our train, and we lost Chloe so we were down to four pretty early. And we knew we had to finish with four.”

Ina Teutenberg was incredibly proud of her team’s performance, especially given the setbacks.

“We always take the TTT seriously. We love this this race, and we normally have a really good team for this discipline. Our key is of having a good attitude and approach,” the German sports director said.

“We had some changes on the original squad, with Elisa Longo Borghini out at the last minute and we were lucky to be at the start with six. We had not the strongest team at the start, but we showed our unity. We rode well, we had a good pace since the beginning.

“The puncture suffered by Lauretta early messed up things a bit and then we were four, but we didn’t lose the calmness and it was not a problem at all. To be honest, I was a bit surprised we won with this gap, but at the end we were solid from first to last kilometer. We did definitely well, and we can be really satisfied.”

Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden TTT Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1Trek - Segafredo00:44:56
2Team SD Worx00:45:34
3Team DSM00:45:45
4Team Jumbo-Visma 00:46:11
5FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope00:46:37
6Canyon//SRAM Racing00:46:58
7Parkhotel Valkenburg00:47:22
8Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling00:48:07
9Valcar - Travel & Service00:48:17
10Movistar Team00:48:17
11Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad00:49:19
12Team Coop - Hitec Products00:50:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

