Trek-Segafredo sets training camps

The training camp clock is officially ticking for Trek-Segafredo as the team gears up for the 2020 racing season.

“New dates for the most important events — grand tours and classics first and foremost — was what all cycling stakeholders wanted,” said team manager Luca Guercilena in an email Friday. “Now we have to outline the way to prepare the team in the best way. It’s not easy with a compressed calendar, with three racing programs — even four — running simultaneously most of the time and also with few intercontinental transfers. But we are confident and satisfied with the work we are doing.”

The American-based WorldTour team will hold two separate training camps to prepare for the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

The team has indicated it will strictly comply with UCI guidance and the respective French and Italian regulations for minimizing COVID-19 contamination risk.

One training camp will run July 12 – 28 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of France, close to the Italian border. Bauke Mollema, Richie Porte, Jasper Stuyven, Julien Bernard, Niklas Eg, Alex Kirsch, Toms Skujins, and Edward Theuns are slated to be at this camp, over various dates.

With the start of the 2020 Tour de France in Nice on August 28, Trek-Segafredo plans to bring eight riders from the French-based training camp.

These eight will be selected from a pool that includes Mollema, Porte, Stuyven, Eg, Kirsch, Skujins, and Theuns, as well as two riders who will not be at the French training camp — world champion Mads Pedersen, and Kenny Elissonde.

Concurrently, from July 10 to July 25, a second Trek-Segafredo squad will be based in the Italian Dolomites, and will include Vincenzo Nibali, Giulio Ciccone, Gianluca Brambilla, Nicola Conci, Jacopo Mosca, Antonio Nibali, and Pieter Weening.

Unlike the training camp in France, these seven riders will remain together for the duration of the camp.

Vincenzo Nibali on stage 4 of the 2020 Volta ao Algarve. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

For the 2020 Giro d’Italia, which is slated to depart from Sicily on October 3, Trek-Segafredo plans on selecting seven riders from the Dolomites group.

These seven may be Vincenzo Nibali, Ciccone, Brambilla, Conci, Mosca, Antonio Nibali, and Weening. Julien Bernard and Koen de Kort will also be evaluated for the Giro squad.

Trek has not yet indicated firm plans for the classics, or the Vuelta.