Trek-Segafredo reveals 2023 team kits

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

With November in the rear view mirror, a new cycling season rapidly approaches and professional teams are putting together the final touches for a new campaign.

Often, that means a new look for the new season. Trek-Segafredo just shared its new kits for both its men’s and women’s WorldTour teams for 2023, and while not a complete departure from 2022, the kits are a nice refresh of a familiar theme.

(Photo: Trek-Segafredo)

Both squads are sticking with predominantly white on the torso, accented by a line of color across the chest that is red for the men and blue for the women although the women now have a darker shade of blue across the front.

This year, the team is also extending color to the sleeves, with the women getting a lighter blue similar to last year’s color on the sleeves.

But the biggest change is to the back of the jersey.

(Photo: Trek-Segafredo)

Also read: Ritchey releases 50th anniversary edition Swiss Cross

Both designs feature an eye-catching pattern across the back alternating between checkerboard and horizontal lines in black over a base of the kit’s dominant color, red or blue. The team should be easy to pick out in helicopter shots among the sea of similar jersey designs.

The bibs have been slightly changed, but don’t try to break down any fashion norms of the peloton. The band of color around the leg is now thinner, and the base color is a navy blue.

Santini is once again creating the kits. Fans looking to pick up one of their own will be able to starting December 5.