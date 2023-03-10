Become a Member

Trek-Segafredo has no plans to sign maternity roster substitute for Ellen van Dijk

The American-registered squad will race with just 13 riders this season after Leah Thomas also stepped away from racing to deal with back injury.

Trek-Segafredo will not bring in a maternity substitute for Ellen van Dijk, the team has told VeloNews.

Van Dijk announced Thursday that she would be missing this season after discovering she was pregnant with her first child in January.

She is due to give birth in September but hopes to be back in the peloton in time to earn selection for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

A spokesperson for Trek-Segafredo told VeloNews that the team had not “identified anyone on the market suitable to fill the gap left by Ellen’s absence so we decided not to sign anyone.”

Also read:

Van Dijk’s maternity leave means that Trek-Segafredo has just 13 riders to cover its race program, having gone into the season with 15.

Leah Thomas was forced to take a step back from racing over the winter as she continues to recover from a back injury that she picked up at the start of last year.

The team is also without Lizzie Deignan for at least two more months as she builds toward her comeback to racing following the birth of her second child in September last year.

New rules introduced ahead of this season allow for teams to sign maternity cover outside of the usual transfer window. However, no team has decided to utilize this yet, with SD Worx and Uno-X also choosing not to take on cover for Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Joss Lowden while they are on maternity leave this season.

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

These local mountain bikers tried Athletic Brewing Company's craft beer for the first time, and you'd be surprised by their reactions.

