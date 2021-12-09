Become a Member

Trek-Segafredo goes minimalistic for 2022 with new men’s and women’s kits

Big changes for the women's kit ahead of 2022 as it is redesigned to match the men's but with some blue accents.

Trek-Segafredo has launched its new kits for 2022, with some big changes for the women’s team.

The updated kit design adds more white to the jersey for the men’s squad, with the black sleeves going to give it more of a minimalistic vibe. The red stripe across the chest is still there, as are the black shorts.

Also read: Gallery: Lizzie Deignan’s winning Trek Domane at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Meanwhile, the women’s kit still keeps accents of the blue that has dominated its look for three years, but it too has gone minimalistic.

The change in design brings it in line with the men’s kit with an almost entirely white jersey and a blue stripe across the chest and black shorts with blue trim at the bottom.

The men's kit is very similar to 2021, but the black sleeves have gone and some red trim is in
The men’s kit is very similar to 2021, but the black sleeves have gone and some red trim is in (Photo: Trek-Segafredo)

Both kits feature new tire sponsor Pirelli on the sleeve and the back of the shorts.

Trek-Segafredo also recently launched its new training kit. In previous years, the team has opted for a very visible fluro yellow, but the new kit is bright coral pink.

Though it might not be as shocking as the yellow kits, it’s still an easily visible kit that will be hard to miss out on the road.

The women's kit is much closer to the men's than it has ever been
The women’s kit is much closer to the men’s than it has ever been
Trek-Segafredo's new training kit is still pretty bright
Trek-Segafredo’s new training kit is still pretty bright (Photo: Trek-Segafredo)

