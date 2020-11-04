Trek-Segafredo finalizes women’s 2021 roster, includes Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo-Borghini, Tayler Wiles, Ruth Winder

The Trek-Segafred0 Women’s team has announced that Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Ellen van Dijk, Letizia Paternoster, Tayler Wiles, Trixi Worrack, and Lauretta Hanson have extended their contracts through the coming year. With these re-signings, the team has finalized its quad for the coming season.

The American-based Women’s WorldTour squad currently leads the UCI rankings.

At the end of October, the team announced that Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini renewed contracts through 2022.

Deignan is currently the UCI number-one ranked rider, while Longo Borghini is the current Italian national champion for both road and TT disciplines.

Deignan’s 2020 wins include won GP Plouay, La Course by Le Tour de France, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. She finished in sixth at the 2020 UCI world road cycling championships.

“It was a really easy decision for me to sign with Trek-Segafredo. I found myself to be really happy in the team, very comfortable,” said Deignan in a team announcement. “I have great teammates, great directors, and great staff. I couldn’t really ask for more. I know I’m very lucky to be in the position to re-sign with the team.”

Lizzie Deignan won the 2020 Liège–Bastogne–Liège. Photo: Trek-Segafredo

Longo Borghini won a Giro Rosa stage, and also wore the leader’s jersey when the team won the inaugural team time trial. Longo Borghini is currently ranked third on UCI points.

The team also announced that Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Ellen van Dijk will stick with the team through 2022. Cordon-Ragot is the current French national champion on the road, and van Dijk took third at the UCI world time trial championships and second at the European time trial championships. The Dutchwoman finished in third at Liège-Bastogne-Liège behind teammate Deignan.

“I’m very happy to extend my contract with Trek-Segafredo. In this team, I have everything I need: the best support and the best material in a professional environment,” said van Dijk. “Trek-Segafredo shows great support to women’s cycling, and I’m proud to be part of it. I’m looking forward to more adventures and, of course, victories with the Team!”

American Tayler Wiles and Italian track specialist Letizia Paternoster have also renewed through the 2022 season, while Trixi Worrack and Lauretta Hanson have extended their contracts through the end of 2021.

Ruth Winder, the current American national champion on the road, had previously extended her contract through 2021.

“I think it’s important to keep the same core of riders for the next years. We’re coming to the end of our second year, and we’re really starting to build as a team and come together as a unit. It was crucial to retain the main core so we can hopefully keep going in the same way we performed since lockdown,” said team director sportif Ina-Yoko Teutenberg. “On top of this, I’m glad that we were able to sign a couple of top sprinters and another young talent. Hopefully, we will be more leveled-out and have riders who can win in every situation.”

2021 Trek-Segafredo Women

Lizzie Deignan (GBR)

Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA)

Elynor Bäckstedt (GBR)

Lucinda Brand (NED)

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (FRA)

Amalie Dideriksen (DEN)

Lauretta Hanson (AUS)

Chloe Hosking (AUS)

Letizia Paternoster (ITA)

Shirin van Anrooij (NED)

Ellen van Dijk (NED)

Tayler Wiles (USA)

Ruth Winder (USA)

Trixi Worrack (GER)