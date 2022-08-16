Trek-Segafredo extends with Mattias Skjelmose, Mathias Vacek joins from Gazprom-RusVelo

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mattias Skjelmose is staying with Trek-Segafredo with a contract extension, while Mathias Vacek moves across from Gazprom-RusVelo.

The 21-year-old Skjelmose debuted in team colors as a stagiaire in 2020, and jumped to the WorldTour last year. After making big improvements in his first two professional seasons, the Dane decided to entrust the next step in his development to Trek-Segafredo, officials said Tuesday.

“The team already showed a lot of trust in me, and I really want to return the trust by renewing my contract. I don’t think I could perform so well in another team, and I don’t expect to have the same opportunities elsewhere,” Skjelmose said.

“I’ve had some ups and downs along the way, but mostly ups luckily. I still see myself competing for grand tours in the future. I didn’t have the best start in the Giro, and that’s ok because I can only improve from there. Hopefully, I can take some wins in the future. I’ve been close a lot of times now and I want to show the team that I’m also a winner.”

Also read:

Skjelmose debuted at the Giro d’Italia in May, and hit top-10s at the Route d’Occitanie and Tour de Wallonne, and was second at the Tour de l’Ain last week.

“Mattias is one of the stand-out examples of our investment in young talent. He is a humble guy who is very willing to learn from those around him,” said general manager Luca Guercilena.

“We have entrusted Mattias with leadership in some of the smaller stage races and it has been pleasing to see how he handles this responsibility. In addition to being a strong rider, Mattias has shown a great understanding of races and has an ability to keep himself where he needs to be to avoid danger. I’m sure we won’t be waiting for long to see his first win.”

Mathias Vacek moves to Trek-Segafredo from Gazprom-RusVelo

The 20-year-old from the Czech Republic signed a three-year from 2023 through 2025, but will race as a stagiaire in some end-of-season races, along with previously-announced rising star Thibau Nys.

The jump to the WorldTour for Vacek comes after a complicated season due to the UCI’s decision to suspend his team, Russian-registered Gazprom-RusVelo, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“For me Gazprom was the chance to grow and get ready for the big jump. I started the season off great, winning my first pro race at UAE Tour, but after this came a very hard period when the team stopped racing,” he said. “I tried to pass this period with the best shape so I continued to work hard. It was definitely not easy, I really wanted more but at least I made the most of each race. The will and strength to win has never gone away.”