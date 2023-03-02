Trek-Segafredo considering further punishment for Antonio Tiberi

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Trek-Segafredo is considering further punishment for Antonio Tiberi after the Italian was found guilty of killing a cat with an air rifle.

Trek suspended Tiberi for 20 days without pay — his salary during that time will go to cat welfare organizations — after a San Marino court convicted him of killing his neighbor’s cat. He was fined 4,000 euros by the court.

Trek-Segafredo said in a statement Tuesday when the news broke that it had not been aware of the incident until it was published in the press.

Team manager Luca Guercilena told Italian publication OA Sport that the 20-day suspension was its minimum punishment and that it could be increased if the team deems it necessary.

“It was a serious and irresponsible act, as he himself admitted. And then he didn’t warn us as a team, which was just as serious,” Guercilena told OA Sport. “At the moment we have started with a minimum suspension and we are analyzing the facts to understand how useful a suspension of this type is or if we need to take more decisive action.

“I clearly heard Antonio, and with him I was clear about the standards of our team and consequently the need to move in certain directions. There are some things that are totally inconceivable, and this is one of them.”

According to the reports this week, Tiberi had bought the rifle last summer and was testing its range out of the window of his apartment in San Marino, where he has lived since March 2022. After first firing on a road sign, he fired at the cat.

In a statement issued by Tiberi’s management, the 21-year-old said he had not intended to kill the cat and did not realize that the shot would be fatal.

“I think he himself must understand the seriousness of his behavior. He has created image damage to himself, to the team, and to the sponsors,” Guercilena said. “He must be aware of his professional status and the consequences that his actions can bring to those who support the team, whether they are companies or people.”