Trek-Segafredo closes 2021 roster with addition of former junior world champion

Trek-Segafredo closed out its 2021 men’s roster with the signing of promising Danish rider Jakob Egholm.

A winner of the 2016 junior world road title in Doha, Egholm has signed a one-year contract after two years with Hagens Berman Axeon. The 22-year-old Dane will support Trek-Segafredo’s leaders, such as compatriot Mads Pedersen, in various races as he develops his qualities and gains experience racing amongst the world’s elite, team officials said Wednesday.

The arrival of Egholm marks the fifth Danish cyclist racing in Trek-Segafredo colors next season, and closes out the men’s roster with 29 riders from 12 nations.

“We are looking forward to 2021 to be consistent in classics and improving on what we have achieved in 2020,” said general manager Luca Guercilena. “For the grand tours, we will have Nibali, Mollema, and Ciccone, who, after a difficult season, will be ready to fight again for big results. Then we will focus on the group of young riders we have to take another step on the way to success.”

The team remains largely unchanged from 2020, with the exception of the departure of Richie Porte to Ineos Grenadiers. Other new arrivals include Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (NTT), Antonio Tiberi (Colpack-Ballan), and Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Leopard).

Americans Quinn Simmons and Kiel Reijnen remain part of the squad for 2021.

>> Trek-Segafredo for 2021