Trek-Segafredo, BikeExchange-Jayco, and Human Powered Health to line up at Maryland Cycling Classic

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Riders from WorldTour teams Trek-Segafredo and Team BikeExchange-Jayco will feature at the start of the 2022 Maryland Cycling Classic supported by UnitedHealthcare, on September 4, 2022.

“We’ve had to wait a long time to take part in the Maryland Classic, but finally, this year we’ll have the chance to race in the United States again,” said Luca Guercilena, Trek-Segafredo’s general manager. “As the leading men’s road race in the U.S.A., it’s really important for us to be on the start line and we’re looking forward to putting on a show for the local fans.”

After two postponements due to COVID-19, the marquee ProTour Series race will also see Human Powered Health, L39ION of Los Angeles, Hagens Berman Axeon, Team Medellin-EPM, Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND, Team Corratec, EvoPro Racing, and others take the start.

L39ION of Los Angeles’ co-founder Justin Williams said that racing in Baltimore carries especially meaningful weight for his squad.

“The Maryland Cycling Classic will be an incredibly exciting stop in L39ION’s 2022 tour calendar,” he said. “Our riders are thrilled to welcome teams from around the world to the streets of Baltimore, and we look forward to battling it out with them for the win. As a Black-owned team competing in a city of predominantly black residents, the weekend serves as an even more significant moment for us and I look forward to activating the team within the community.”

The Maryland Cycling Classic is a UCI ProSeries event, which has stops in North and South America, and is the premier race in the series to be contested in the United States.

The Baltimore race has said that 17 pro men’s teams will compete over 120 miles. The race starts at the Kelly Benefits headquarters in Sparks, Maryland and finishes in Baltimore’s scenic Inner Harbor.

“The goal for the event this first year is to attract an international field with good sprinters and one-day classic riders, affording opportunities for teams in the Americas to compete with big teams from Europe,” said Maryland Cycling Classic chairman John Kelly. “As the season progresses, we will continue to build on the initial team roster at all levels, adding to our illustrious international field for the inaugural event of 17 teams.”