Trek-Segafredo, Antonio Tiberi part ways after rider kills cat with air rifle

Trek-Segafredo and Antonio Tiberi parted ways Friday.

The team released a statement to confirm the 21-year-old’s contract – due to run through 2024 – was terminated with immediate effect.

Tiberi rocked the headlines this February when he was found guilty of killing a cat with an air rifle. He was then fined by local authorities and placed on suspension by his Trek-Segafredo employer.

“Trek-Segafredo and Antonio Tiberi have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately, after the rider’s actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition. With the rider’s contract now terminated, he is free to sign with another team,” read a team statement Friday.

Tiberi claimed February he was testing the range of his recently purchased rifle when shooting out of the window of his San Marino apartment.

After first firing on a road sign, he fired at the cat, later stating he “had no intention of killing the animal.”

Trek Segafredo went on to suspend Tiberi for 20 days, who pledged to work with a cat welfare organization as well as donate any prize winnings he earned this season.

The Italian’s suspension ended last month, but he has not raced since.