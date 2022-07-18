Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Road

Trek-Segafredo announces Tour de France Femmes team

The star-studded lineup includes world champions Elisa Balsamo and Ellen van Dijk and a surfeit of national champions.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Women’s WorldTeam Trek-Segafredo has announced its Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift lineup.

Related: A brief history of the ‘women’s Tour de France’

The American squad’s TdFF roster is full of national team colors and rainbow stripes.

French TT champ Audrey Cordon Ragot will ride in front of hometown crowds next week, joined by world champ Elisa Balsamo, double Italian national champion Elisa Longo Borghini, TT world champ Ellen van Dijk, US time trial national champ Leah Thomas, and double European U23 champ Shirin van Anrooij.

Related: Audrey Cordon-Ragot: A generation of young female riders can be inspired by Le Tour de France Femmes

The squad is just off a successful stop at the Baloise Ladies Tour where van Dijk took the overall victory and Cordon Ragot was third.

Stay On Topic

promo logo