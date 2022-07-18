Trek-Segafredo announces Tour de France Femmes team

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Women’s WorldTeam Trek-Segafredo has announced its Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift lineup.

The American squad’s TdFF roster is full of national team colors and rainbow stripes.

French TT champ Audrey Cordon Ragot will ride in front of hometown crowds next week, joined by world champ Elisa Balsamo, double Italian national champion Elisa Longo Borghini, TT world champ Ellen van Dijk, US time trial national champ Leah Thomas, and double European U23 champ Shirin van Anrooij.

The squad is just off a successful stop at the Baloise Ladies Tour where van Dijk took the overall victory and Cordon Ragot was third.