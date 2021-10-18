Transfers 2022: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the women’s road peloton

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

The transfer window opened August 1 and teams have wasted little time announcing their new signings for the 2022 season.

With several riders set to retire at the end of the season, such as Anna van der Breggen, Jolien D’hoore, and Ruth Winder, there is plenty of space for movement within the women’s peloton.

There have already been some surprise signings with Grace Brown set to move to FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, while Hannah Barnes is one of the many signings for the new Uno-X squad.

Alé BTC Ljubljana

New signing/extension:

Leaving: Marlen Reusser (to SD Worx)

Canyon-SRAM Racing

New signing/extension: Katarzyna Niewiadoma (extension), Shari Bossuyt (from NXTG Racing), Soraya Paladin (from Liv Racing), Pauliena Rooijakkers (from Liv Racing), Sarah Roy (from Team BikeExchange)

Leaving: Hannah Barnes (to Uno-X), Hannah Ludwig (to Uno-X)

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

New signing/extension: Grace Brown (from Team BikeExchange), Vittoria Guazzini (from Valcar Travel & Service) Maelle Grossetete (extension), Victorie Guilman (extension).

Leaving: Lauren Kitchen (retirement)

Liv Racing

New signing/extension: Jeanne Korevaar (extension), Sabrina Stultiens (extension), Ayesha McGowan (from August 1), Alison Jackson (extension)

Leaving: Lotte Kopecky (to SD Worx), Evy Kuijpers (to Rally Cycling), Soraya Paladin (to Canyon-SRAM), Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM)

Movistar

New signing/extension: Emma Norsgaard (extension), Sarah Gigante (from Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Alicia Blanco Gonzalez (extension), Barbara Guarischi (extension), Sheyla Gutierrez (extension), Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (extension), Arlenis Sierra (from A.R. Monex)

Leaving: Leah Thomas (to Trek-Segafredo), Alba Teruel (unknown)

SD Worx

New signing/extension: Kata Blanka Vas (from June 1), Lotte Kopecky (from Liv Racing), Marlen Reusser (from Alé BTC Ljubljana).

Leaving: Karol-Ann Canuel (retirement), Jolien D’hoore (retirement), Anna van der Breggen (retirement).

Team BikeExchange

New signing/extension:

Leaving: Grace Brown (to FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Janneke Ensing (retirement), Sarah Roy (to Canyon-SRAM), Lucy Kennedy (retirement), Jessica Roberts (Team Coop-Hitech Products)

Team DSM

New signing/extension: Elise Uijen (neo-pro), Juliette Labous (extension), Pfeiffer Georgi (extension), Franziska Koch (extension), Esmée Peperkamp (extension), Francesca Barale (neo-pro), Léa Curinier (from Arkéa-Samsic), Charlotte Kool (from NXTG Racing)

Leaving: Susanne Andersen (to Uno-X), Wilma Olausson (to Uno-X), Coryn Labecki (to Jumbo-Visma), Julia Soek (retirement)

Trek-Segafredo

New signing/extension: Lucinda Brand (extension), Leah Thomas (from Movistar), Elisa Balsamo (from Valcar-Travel & Service)

Leaving: Ruth Winder (retirement), Trixi Worrack (retirement)

Today is a very special day for @RuthWinder Firstly, it’s her birthday 🥳 🎂

Continental Teams

Arkéa-Samsic

New signing/extension: Morgane Coston (neo-pro), Charlotte Becker (extension), Maryanne Hinault (neo-pro), Anais Morichon (neo-pro)

Leaving: Léa Curinier (to Team DSM), Cédrine Kerbaol (to Cofidis), Sandra Levenez (to Cofidis), Gladys Verhulst (to Drops-Le Col)

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

New signing/extension:

Leaving: Julie Leth (to Uno-X)

Cofidis Féminin

New signing/extension: Martina Alzini (from Valcar-Travel & Service), Alana Castrique (from Lotto Soudal), Valentine Fortin (neo-pro), Cédrine Kerbaol (from Arkea-Samsic), Clara Koppenberg (from Rally Cycling), Sandra Levenez (from Arkea-Samsic), Pernille Mathiesen (from Jumbo-Visma), Rachel Neylan (from Parkhotel Valkenberg), Olivia Onesti (neo-pro), Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (from Massi-Tactic)

Leaving: N/A

Drops-Le Col p/b Tempur

New signing/extension: Gladys Verhulst (from Arkea-Samsic), Alice Towers (extension), Anna Christian (extension), Maria Martins (extension), Emilie Moberg (extension), April Tacey (extension), Marjolein van ‘t Geloof (extension), Maike van der Duin (extension), Eider Merino (from A.R. Monex), Jesse Vandenbulcke (from Lotto Soudal)

Leaving: Joss Lowden (to Uno-X), Sara Penton (retirement)

Jumbo-Visma

New signing/extension: Anna Henderson (extension) Teuntje Beekhuis (extension), Romy Kasper (extension), Amber Kraak (extension), Aafke Soet (extension), Coryn Labecki (from Team DSM), Noemi Ruegg (neo-pro), Linda Riedmann (neo-pro)

Leaving: Pernille Mathiesen (Cofidis Féminin), Nancy van der Burg (retirement)

Massi Tactic

New signing/extension:

Leaving: Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (to Cofidis Féminin)

Parkhotel Valkenburg

New signing/extension: Rachel Neylan (from August 3), Demi de Jong (from Bingoal Casino), Rosalie van der Wolf (neo-pro), Anne van Rooijen (neo-pro), Marith Vanhove (neo-pro)

Leaving: Rachel Neylan (to Cofidis Féminin), Sylvie Swinkels (to Coop-Hitec Products)

Rally Cycling

New signing/extension: Katie Clouse (extension), Olivia Ray (extension), Lily Williams (extension), Mieke Kroger (from Team Coop-Hitec Products), Evy Kuijpers (from Liv Racing), Barbara Malcotti (Valcar-Travel & Service)

Leaving: Emma White (retirement), Clara Koppenberg (to Cofidis Féminin)

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

New signing/extension: Clara Honsinger (extension), Lauren Stephens (extension), Veronica Ewers (neo-pro)

Leaving: Sarah Gigante (to Movistar), Diana Caroline Penuela (DNA Pro Cycling)

Valcar Travel & Service

New signing/extension: Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (extension), Lizzie Stannard (extension)

Leaving: Vittoria Guazzini (to FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Martina Alzini (to Cofidis Féminin), Elisa Balsamo (to Trek-Segafredo), Barbara Malcotti (to Rally Cycling)

Uno-X Women Cycling team

New signing/extension: Anniina Ahtosalo (neo-pro), Susanne Andersen (from Team DSM), Hannah Barnes (from Canyon-SRAM), Rebecca Koerner (neo-pro), Amalie Lutro (from Team Coop-Hitec Products), Mie Bjorndal Ottestad (from Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch), Anne Dorthe Ysland (from Team Coop-Hitec), Joss Lowden (from Drops), Elinor Barker (GB track), Rebecca Koerner (neo-pro), Julie Leth (from Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling), Hannah Ludwig (from Canyon-SRAM), Wilma Olausson (from Team DSM)

Leaving: N/A