Transfers 2022: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the men’s road peloton

The road cycling transfer season is in full swing.

After a slow start, there have been some big-name moves across the peloton with Peter Sagan signing for Team TotalEnergies, Sam Bennett moving back to Bora-Hansgrohe, and UAE-Team Emirates collecting as much talent its sizeable budget can muster.

With lots of riders out of contract at the end of the 2021 season, there are still some big-money deals to be made before the year is out.

Ag2r-Citroën

New signing/extension: Clement Berthet (signed from Delko), Paul Lapeira (neo-pro), Valentin Paret-Peintre (neo-pro), Ben O’Connor (extension), Aurélien Peret-Peintre (extension), Clémet Venturini (extension).

Leaving: Mathias Frank (retirement), Ben Gastauer (retirement)

Astana-Premier Tech

New signing/extension:

Leaving: Aleksander Vlasov (to Bora-Hansgrohe)

Bahrain-Victorious

New signing/extension:

Leaving: Marco Haller (to Bora-Hansgrohe), Marcel Sieberg (retirement)

Bora-Hansgrohe

New signing/extension: Shane Archbold (from Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Sam Bennett (from Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Emanuel Buchmann (extension), Matteo Fabbro (extension), Patrick Gamper (extension), Marco Haller (from Bahrain-Victorious), Sergio Higuita (from EF Education-Nippo), Jai Hindley (from Team DSM), Patrick Konrad (extension), Lennard Kamna (extension), Martin Laas (extension), Jordi Meeus (extension), Ryan Mullen (from Trek-Segafredo), Ide Schelling (extension), Cian Uijtdebroeks (neo-pro), Danny van Poppel (from Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Aleksander Vlasov (from Astana-Premier Tech).

Leaving: Pascal Ackermann (to UAE-Team Emirates), Maciej Bodnar (to Team TotalEnergies), Daniel Oss (to Team TotalEnergies), Juraj Sagan (to Team TotalEnergies), Peter Sagan (to Team TotalEnergies), Rudiger Selig (to Lotto Soudal).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

New signing/extension: Hugo Toumire (neo-pro), Axel Zingle (from Delko), Piet Allegaert (extension), André Rodrigues de Carvalho (extension), Simone Consonni (extension), Simon Gaschke (extension), Jesús Herrada (extension), José Herrada (extension), Victor Lafay (extension), Guillaume Martin (extension), Pierre-Luc Perichon (extension), Jelle Wallays (extension).

Leaving:

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

New signing/extension: Julian Alaphilippe (extension), Kasper Asgreen (extension), Tim Declercq (extension), Fabio Jakobsen (extension), Iljo Keisse (extension), Michael Mørkøv (extension), Bert Van Lerberghe (extension).

Leaving: João Almeida (to UAE-Team Emirates), Shane Archbold (to Bora-Hansgrohe), Sam Bennett (to Bora-Hansgrohe), Álvaro Hodeg (to UAE-Team Emirates).

EF Education-Nippo

New signing/extension: Esteban Chaves (from Team BikeExchange), Alberto Bettiol (extension), Simon Carr (extension), Hugh Carthy (extension), Magnus Cort Nielsen (extension), Ruben Guerreiro (extension), Neilson Powless (extension).

Leaving: Tejay van Garderen (retirement), Mitch Docker (retirement), Sergio Higuita (to Bora-Hansgrohe).

Groupama-FDJ

New signing/extension: Bruno Armirail (extension), Lewis Askey (neo-pro), Ignatas Konovalovas (extension), Valentin Madouas (extension), Quentin Pacher (from B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Miles Scotson (extension), Ramon Sinkledam (extension), Michael Storer (from Team DSM).

Leaving:

Ineos Grenadiers

New signing/extension: Luke Plapp (neo-pro).

Leaving: Michal Golas (retirement).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert

New signing/extension: Sven Erik Bystrom (from UAE-Team Emirates), Biniam Girmay Hailu (from Delko), Alexander Kristoff (from UAE-Team Emirates).

Leaving: Danny van Poppel (to Bora-Hansgrohe).

Israel Start-Up Nation

New signing/extension: Taj Jones (neo-pro), Corbin Strong (neo-pro).

Leaving: André Greipel (retirement).

Lotto Soudal

New signing/extension: Arnaud De Lie (neo-pro), Caleb Ewan (extension), Frederik Frison (extension), Rudiger Selig (from Bora-Hansgrohe), Brent Van More (extension).

Leaving: John Degenkolb (to Team DSM).

Movistar

New signing/extension: Miguel Ángel Lopez (extension).

Leaving: Marc Soler (to UAE-Team Emirates).

Team DSM

New signing/extension: John Degenkolb (from Lotto Soudal), Nico Denz (extension), Chris Hamilton (extension), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (extension), Casper Pedersen (extension), Henri Vandenabeele (neo-pro).

Leaving: Jai Hindley (to Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Storer (to Groupama-FDJ).

Team Jumbo-Visma

New signing/extension: Koen Bouwman (extension), Tobias Foss (extension), Robert Gesink (extension), Michel Hessmann (neo-pro), Steven Kruijswijk (extension), Sepp Kiss (extension), Wout van Aert (extension), Mick van Dijke (neo-pro), Jos van Emden (extension), Jonas Vingegaard (extension).

Leaving: George Bennett (to UAE-Team Emirates), Paul Martens (retirement), Maarten Wynants (retirement).

Qhubeka NextHash

New signing/extension: Henok Muluberhan (neo-pro).

Leaving:

Trek-Segafredo

New signing/extension: Filippo Baroncini (neo-pro), Julien Bernard (extension), Giulio Ciccone (extension), Kenny Elissonde (extension), Asbjorn Hellemose (neo-pro), Daan Hoole (neo-pro), Alexander Kamp Egested (extension), Alex Kirsch (extension), Emils Liepins (extension), Juan Pedro López (extension), Quinn Simmons (extension), Antonio Tiberi (extension).

Leaving: Koen De Kort (retirement), Niklas Eg (to Uno-X), Ryan Mullen (to Bora-Hansgrohe).

UAE-Team Emirates

New signing/extension: Pascal Ackermann (from Bora-Hansgrohe), João Almeida (from Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Juan Ayuso Pesquera (neo-pro), George Bennett (from Jumbo-Visma), Finn Fisher-Black (neo-pro), Felix Gross (neo-pro), Marc Hirschi (extension), Álvaro Hodeg (from Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Marc Soler (from Movistar).

Leaving: Sven Erik Bystrom (to Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Alexander Kristoff (to Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert).

ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix

New signing/extension: Dries De Bondt (extension), Silvan Dillier (extension), Alexander Krieger (extension), Oscar Riesebeek (extension), Kristian Sbaragli (extension).

Leaving:

Arkéa-Samsic

New signing/extension: Morgane Coston (neo-pro), Kevin Vauquelin (neo-pro), Nacer Bouhanni (extension), Amaury Capiot (extension), Anthony Delaplace (extension), Matis Louvel (extension), Lukasz Owsian (extension), Clement Russo (extension).

Leaving: Bram Welten (to Groupama-FDJ).

B&B Hotels-KTM

New signing/extension: Franck Bonnamour (extension).

Leaving: Frederik Backaert (retirement), Bert de Backer (retirement), Quentin Pacher (to Groupama-FDJ), Kevin Reza (retirement), Jonas Van Genechten (retirement).

Rally Cycling

New signing/extension: Nathan Brown (extension), Arvid de Kleijn (extension), Gavin Mannion (extension).

Leaving:

Team TotalEnergies

New signing/extension: Maciej Bodnar (from Bora-Hansgrohe), Sandy Dujardin (neo-pro), Daniel Oss (from Bora-Hansgrohe), Juraj Sagan (from Bora-Hansgrohe), Peter Sagan (from Bora-Hansgrohe).

Leaving:

Uno-X Pro Cycling

New signing/extension: Idar Andersen (extension), Niklas Eg (from Trek-Segafredo), Markus Hoelgaard (extension), Adne Holter (neo-pro), Anders Halland Johannessen (neo-pro), Tobias Halland Johannessen (neo-pro), Niklas Larsen (neo-pro), William Blume Levy (neo-pro), Johan Price-Pejtersen (extension), Erik Nordsaeter Resell (extension), Anders Skaarseth (extension), Rasmus Fossum Tiller (extension), Søren Waerenskjold (extension).

Leaving: