Tour of Turkey stage 5: Sam Welsford outsprints Jasper Philipsen, claims first Team DSM win for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Sam Welsford (Team DSM) won stage 5 of the 2022 Tour of Turkey, outsprinting Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) for victory.

The win is the first of the 2022 season for the German-based squad, and the first professional win for the Australian.

A crash in the final kilometer disrupted the run-in finale after the 192km stage but did not affect the sprint for podium positions.

A two-man breakaway got clear after about half an hour of racing, and gained as much as six minutes before Human Powered Health, Alpecin-Fenix, ​and Israel-Premier Tech turned up the pressure to bring back Michiel Stockman (Saris Rouvy Sauerland) and Feritcan Samli (Spor Toto).

Winds aided in blowing the main bunch into two groups before the final hour of racing, and five who made the split were able to get as much as a 30-second margin.

But just as three in the lead group were swept up, Maurice Ballersted (Alpecin-Fenix) and Turkish rider Batuhan Özgür (Sakarya BB) went off the front in the final 5km.

The Alpecin-Fenix rider was able to shake the home-country favorite in the closing kilometers, but both caught in the final 3km.

A crash after the red kite disrupted the front of the pack, but a handful of riders were still able to contest the dash for the line.

Stage 6 Friday features a cat 2 climb within the first 30km of racing, followed by half a dozen smaller, punchy ascents before the uphill finale in Eceabat after 205km of racing.

2022 Tour of Turkey stage 5 results

Sam Welsford (Team DSM), 4:13:49 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), at s.t. Arvid de Kleijn (Human Powered Health), at s.t. Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech), at s.t. Itamar Einhorn (Israel-Premier Tech), at s.t. Daniel McLay (Arkéa-Samsic), at s.t. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), at s.t. Cees Bol (Team DSM), at s.t. Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), at s.t. Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk), at s.t.

2022 Tour of Turkey general classification