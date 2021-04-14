Tour of Turkey stage 4: Mark Cavendish makes it three-in-a-row

It had been three years since Mark Cavendish took a victory. Now he has three wins in three days.

The 35-year-old took his hat trick at the Tour of Turkey on Wednesday, beating Jasper de Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles) in the Kemer bunch kick.

Cavendish took the sprint after marking out the wheel of key rival Philipsen through the final kilometer as his Deceuninck-Quick-Step train was disrupted.

Philipsen opened up his sprint early while Cavendish waited before punching out from fifth wheel. Once the young Belgian had hit the wind, he soon faded, leaving the Quick-Step fastman to come past him in the final 50 meters to take three consecutive wins for the first time since the Tour of Qatar in 2013.

Stage two ✔️

Stage three ✔️

Stage four ✔️@MarkCavendish looks back to his best as he takes his third straight stage win at the Tour of Turkey 💪#TUR2021 pic.twitter.com/eBD7zvmxX9 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 14, 2021

A touch of wheels caused a huge pile-up at 150 meters, disrupting the back half of the pack. It is yet to be known if there were any serious injuries among the fallers.

Cavendish now goes into the hilly fifth stage Thursday with a 12 second lead over Philipsen on GC in what will be his third day in the blue leader’s jersey.