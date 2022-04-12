Tour of Turkey stage 3: Jasper Philipsen sprints into overall race lead

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won the bunch sprint finale of stage 3 of the 2022 Tour of Turkey.

Philipsen beat out overnight race leader Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), and Miguel Angel Fernandez (Global 6 Cycling) to take the stage win, riding off of Groves’ wheels in the closing meters of the race.

2020 Tour de France green jersey winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in eighth place.

With intermediate time bonuses and the bonus time awarded for the top finisher, the Belgian rider assumes the overall race lead from Groves.

For the second consecutive stage, Noah Granigan (Wildlife Generation) was active in the breakaway with five other riders and rode into the KOM leader’s jersey.

With a relatively short and flat stage, save for a small climb after the start of the stage, the break was never given more leash than about two minutes.

Inside of 15km to go the break was absorbed, and sprint trains jostled for positioning. A doomed attack went off the front inside of 10km to go, but this was brought back before the 3km to go mark.

BikeExchange-Jayco, Team DSM, Israel-Premier Tech, and Alpecin-Fenix vyed to control the front in the final kilometer, and it was Philpsen who proved best on the day.

Stage 4 Wednesday is mostly flat for the first 100km, with a slight elevation gain from 80km to 100km. Riders will then have about 30km to sort out positioning for a 9.6km climb that gains 1,000m elevation on an average grade of 7.7 percent on the way to the summit finish in Manisa.

2022 Tour of Turkey stage 3 results

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), 02:35:19 Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), at s.t. Miguel Angel Fernandez (Global 6 Cycling), at s.t. Daniel McLay (Arkéa-Samsic), at s.t. Alberto Dainese (Team DSM), at s.t. Mihkel Räim (Burgos-BH), at s.t. Iuri Leitao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), at s.t. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), at s.t. Filippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), at s.t. Gleb Brussenskiy (Astana Qazaqstan), at s.t.

2022 Tour of Turkey General Classification