Tour of Turkey: Mark Cavendish takes fourth sprint victory in final stage

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) made it four wins in eight stages at the Tour of Turkey on Sunday.

The Manx sprinter kicked past Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) to end his comeback week in style. After winning stages 2, 3, and 4, the 35-year-old added the final stage into Kusadasi for good measure, shouting “Thanks guys that’s four,” in the seconds after he crossed the line.

Uno-X had controlled the lead out for Halvorsen before Philipsen came up late with Cavendish stalking his wheel. When Halvorsen opened up the final kick at 50 meters to go, Philipsen made his move close to the barriers only to see Cavendish squeeze between him and the fences to steal it with a bike-throw.

“I’m very happy,” Cavendish said after the race. “It’s a lot more than I could have hoped for.”

Overnight race leader José Manuel Díaz (Delko) finished safely in the bunch to secure the GC win, with Jay Vine (Alecin-Fenix) second on the final podium. Eduardo Sepulveda (Androni) finished third overall.