Tour of the Alps stage 5: Simon Yates wins overall, Felix Großschartner solos to stage victory

Simon Yates showed that he is on great form for the Giro d’Italia next month after wrapping up a comfortable overall win at the Tour of the Alps, as Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final stage 5.

Team BikeExchange squad maintained a watchful eye on his rivals, effectively eliminating any attempts to dethrone Yates, who had led the general classification since his victory on stage 2.

“It’s really fantastic. The team did a great job today and really controlled the start and rode all day. In the final, they were fantastic again,” said Yates.

“Short day and there weren’t so many attacks from the GC but it was still a hard day and a lot of stress in the peloton. With the fast decent to the finish, it was always nervous. I feel good and now I just have to look after myself and try not to get sick and we’ll take it from there.”

Großschartner solos into Riva del Garda

Großschartner made his stage-winning move with an attack from a breakaway, which had contained Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), on the final climb with about 18 kilometers to go.

The Austrian rider left his companions in his wake, building up an advantage of over 30 seconds by the time he reached the line. Chasers Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) and Alessandro de Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) held off the baying peloton to finish second and third respectively.

“It always feels good to win a race. It was planned since we messed up a bit on the second stage.I said, ‘I don’t care I’ll try every day’ and I was second already on the third stage. I was super happy today that I could take this victory for the team,” said Großschartner.

“Every pro cyclist knows that it’s very difficult to win a race when 160 guys fight for the victory. It’s always something special and I’m really happy.”

Tour of the Alps Stage 5 Results