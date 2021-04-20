Tour of the Alps stage 2: Simon Yates sets blistering climbing pace, distances GC Favorites

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) blew up stage 2 of the 2021 Tour of the Alps on the only Cat 1 climb of the day.

Distancing Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) with an attack at 24km to go, the 2018 Vuelta a España winner proved his form is good two weeks ahead of the first grand tour of the 2021 season.

The defending champion Sivakov, distanced the other pursuers when he went after Yates, but could not reel in the British climber and ultimately came across the line in second.

Yates, already earning two wins in 2021, is racing the Tour of the Alps for the first time.

Yates distanced Sivakov, Carthy, and Quintana on the only Cat 1 climb of the day. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Tour of the Alps stage 2 Results