Tour of the Alps stage 2: Simon Yates sets blistering climbing pace, distances GC Favorites
The Team BikeExchage rider dropped the climbing specialists and took the overall race lead
Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) blew up stage 2 of the 2021 Tour of the Alps on the only Cat 1 climb of the day.
Distancing Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) with an attack at 24km to go, the 2018 Vuelta a España winner proved his form is good two weeks ahead of the first grand tour of the 2021 season.
The defending champion Sivakov, distanced the other pursuers when he went after Yates, but could not reel in the British climber and ultimately came across the line in second.
Yates, already earning two wins in 2021, is racing the Tour of the Alps for the first time.
Tour of the Alps stage 2 Results
- Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), 3:17:42
- Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), at 00:41
- Dan Martin, (Israel Start-Up Nation), at 00:58
- Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), at s.t.
- Jefferson Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), at s.t.
- Jai Hindley (Team DSM), at 1:17
- Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), at s.t.
- Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange), at 1:42
- Romain Bardet (Team DSM), at s.t.
- Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo), at s.t.