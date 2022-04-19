Become a Member

Road

Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao sprints to win from reduced bunch on stage 2

Bahrain Victorious rider takes over race lead from Geoffrey Bouchard.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) sprinted to the win from a reduced bunch on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, after being delivered to excellent position by his teammates in the final 300m.

With the margin and time bonus, Bilbao takes over the race lead from Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R-Citroën).

Report and results to follow.

