Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao sprints to win from reduced bunch on stage 2

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) sprinted to the win from a reduced bunch on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, after being delivered to excellent position by his teammates in the final 300m.

With the margin and time bonus, Bilbao takes over the race lead from Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R-Citroën).

