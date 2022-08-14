Tour of Scandinavia: Vos gallops to fourth victory in final stage, Uttrup Ludwig secures GC

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) scored her fourth stage-win on the final day of the Tour of Scandinavia, catching an attack from her teammate Anouska Koster in the final few hundred meters of the stage.

Vos won by a clear margin with Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) in second and Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) taking third.

Second-placed Liane Lippert (Team DSM) tried to make up a 17-second deficit in the closing stages of the race, but FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope controlled all attacks to secure the general classification victory for Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.

“I have to say the team did such a great job,” Vos said at the finish.

“Of course we had the lead group, and FDJ kept it on a steady gap. Then we decided to take over and try to close it and be alert in the final. To close it was excellent and then to get in a good position into the lap, and then stay in control. Then with Anouska Koster up front in the last lap we only had to follow the wheels. For one moment it looked like she was going to keep it. It was close but we came up with so much more speed from the back. I got in a really good position so I was happy to make it.”

“[With a teammate up front] of course at first you don’t want to go, but you try to calculate what to do. I knew I had to go around in the corner with speed in the front and I felt we had more speed.”

“It was a really good week. The team spirit was really good so I’m very happy about that.”

Vos celebrates number four.

The last and longest day of the tour, stage 6 saw the peloton tackle 153km between Lillestrøm and Halden, concluding with four laps of a 4.6km circuit. There were no serious climbs to contend with, but the rolling road, repeated rises on the finishing circuit and a highly technical final kilometer made it trickier than a straightforward sprint stage. At the start, Uttrup Ludwig led the overall with just a 17-second advantage on Liane Lippert (Team DSM)

The peloton started climbing almost as soon as the flag dropped, with the top of the first categorized climb to Fetsund coming just 7.5km into the stage. The attacks for the early breakaway were in full swing over the climb, so it was Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) who took maximum points with jersey wearer Amber Kraak (Jumbo Visma) out of contention, though her lead was already secure.

After several moves, a group of five got away, comprising Katia Ragusa (Liv Racing Xstra), Sylvie Swinkels (Coop Hitec Products), April Tacey (Le Col Wahoo), Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maud Rijnbeek (AG Insurance-NXTG). The leaders had an advantage of a minute after 45 minutes of racing.

With most of the teams who had been chasing breakaways all week represented in this move, the bunch seemed happy to let the break go and their lead went out to five minutes – the biggest lead a group had had all week. The gap remained this way for several kilometers, but going into the last 90km of the stage, the FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope-led peloton began to control things more and the advantage was brought down to three minutes.

At the 75km to go mark, Lauretta Hanson (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the peloton and tried to bridge to the leaders. The Australian didn’t make the catch, but her move kickstarted the chase in the bunch and saw the gap start to fall below two minutes again.

The situation remained like this for some 30km as the peloton kept the break under control but at a distance. A puncture for Katia Ragusa at 42km to go took some firepower out of the lead group, and saw the gap shrinking to a minute with little effort from the peloton.

Approaching the latter parts of the stage, Jumbo Visma took over some chasing responsibility from FDJ, clearly looking to set up another win for Vos on a finish she has won several times in the Ladies Tour of Norway.

Going into the final 35km, their efforts were joined by Canyon-SRAM and Trek-Segafredo, which saw the gap steadily come down and the leading quartet caught with 20km to go.

As soon as the race entered the technical circuit, the attempts at attacks started, overpowering FDJ’s efforts to control things. BikeExchange-Jayco and Team DSM were the most active – the latter trying to win the overall with Lippert – but it was difficult for riders to get away. Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing Xstra) managed to jump off the front with 14km to go and held onto a slender 10-second advantage.

Behind, Team DSM was assembling on the front of the peloton, and Lippert made her move at the 8km to go mark. The German’s acceleration strung out the peloton, but FDJ was strictly policing things and Lippert’s first try did not stick. The next to go was Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco), third on GC and only 44 seconds down, so another threatening rider for Uttrup Ludwig. Manly was overtaken by Koster, who then swept past Korevaar and was alone solo into the final 5km.

With 3.7km to go, Lippert put in a big move on the circuit’s cobbled section to escape the group, and it was the yellow jersey herself who chased her main rival down.

Through the flamme rouge, Koster was still away, but the sprinter’s teams were chasing fast behind. Canyon-SRAM and Shari Bossuyt led the way, but Vos was able to come off Bossuyt’s wheel to speed past Koster and take her fourth win of the inaugural Tour of Scandinavia.

Bossuyt took second – her third podium finish of the race – whilst Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) came home for third.

Despite Lippert’s best efforts, the German finished in the lead group with Uttrup Ludwig, meaning the Dane sealed overall victory after her stage win in Norefjell on Saturday. This is Uttrup Ludwig’s first stage race victory.

Finishing off something of a perfect week for Jumbo Visma, Vos’s teammate Amber Kraak takes home the climber’s jersey after dominating the Queen of the Mountains classification across Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra) will take home the green jersey after a similarly dominant performance in the intermediate sprints.

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) earned the white jersey for best young rider.

The busy summer of WorldTour stage racing takes something of a break now, as the peloton heads to Plouay for the Classic Lorient Agglomération, the next stop on the calendar in two weeks’ time.

Tour of Scandinavia Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma4:01:25
2BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
3GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:00
4BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
5BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:00
6KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
7DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
8MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
9KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
10VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo0:00
11GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
12CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:00
13BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
14ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
15VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service0:00
16LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
17JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:00
18MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:00
19LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
20BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:00
21FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
22VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:00
23CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
24JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
25STEIGENGA NicoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
26BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
27MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:00
28ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
29NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
30DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
31RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
32VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:06
33GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:06
34MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:06
35PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service0:06
36GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:06
37BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:06
38KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:08
39BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:08
40CURINIER LéaTeam DSM0:08
41DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra0:08
42AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team0:08
43VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:08
44PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM0:08
45HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:08
46TOWERS AliceLe Col - Wahoo0:08
47VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo0:08
48WORST AnnemariePlantur-Pura0:08
49JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:08
50FREI SinaTeam SD Worx0:08
51ERIKSEN MalinNorway0:08
52STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service0:08
53LIND MagdaleneNorway0:08
54PERKINS FloraLe Col - Wahoo0:08
55KING ElunedLe Col - Wahoo0:08
56NORBERT RIBEROLLE MarionPlantur-Pura0:08
57ACHTEREEKTE CarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma0:08
58WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:08
59OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:08
60ANDERSEN SusanneUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:15
61HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:17
62HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:19
63BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:19
64GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team0:19
65MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:19
66KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:19
67ARENS MaureenAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:19
68HAUGSET Sigrid YtterhusNorway0:19
69WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:22
70OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:22
71TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:22
72LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:22
73BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:22
74NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:22
75HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo0:25
76HOLMSGAARD TrineDenmark0:29
77RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:37
78KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma0:37
79JENSEN MaritaDenmark0:45
80WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:56
81ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:56
82VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:08
83AERNOUTS AmberAG Insurance - NXTG Team1:18
84BRANDT Maja WintherDenmark1:18
85TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo1:18
86MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team1:18
87NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg1:44
88TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:10
89RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team3:56
90BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad4:57
91VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg5:29
92RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team5:29
93STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:29
94SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products6:40
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 20:49:55
2LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:17
3MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:44
4DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:00
5BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing1:00
6VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura1:03
7KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06
8BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo1:08
9AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team1:08
10MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ1:09
11PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM1:14
12MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM2:16
13VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo2:30
14VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma2:34
15BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing3:00
16GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg3:08
17BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ3:14
18VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx3:14
19JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra3:14
20ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:14
21BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg3:26
22WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:28
23PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service3:37
24FREI SinaTeam SD Worx3:40
25BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3:42
26KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra3:48
27BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team4:00
28BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ4:21
29GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:23
30GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team4:35
31WORST AnnemariePlantur-Pura4:39
32GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura4:49
33MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products5:02
34JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra5:07
35STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service5:14
36LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team5:31
37VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg5:37
38DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5:42
39HAUGSET Sigrid YtterhusNorway5:48
40HOLMSGAARD TrineDenmark5:49
41TOWERS AliceLe Col - Wahoo6:00
42KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM6:47
43VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo6:51
44VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service6:51
45ARENS MaureenAG Insurance - NXTG Team6:58
46CURINIER LéaTeam DSM7:11
47TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ7:15
48DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra7:37
49NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products7:46
50WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope7:59
51CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service8:31
52NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg9:40
53PERKINS FloraLe Col - Wahoo10:10
54ERIKSEN MalinNorway11:03
55RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team12:08
56JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM12:14
57RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma12:18
58HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing12:26
59MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg12:31
60HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing12:37
61NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra12:40
62ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing12:43
63CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx12:53
64OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team12:54
65ACHTEREEKTE CarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma13:01
66KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma13:12
67KING ElunedLe Col - Wahoo13:44
68KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:08
69ANDERSEN SusanneUno-X Pro Cycling Team14:37
70RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra14:46
71FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope14:54
72TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo16:20
73GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team17:26
74BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing17:30
75OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team18:01
76BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo18:11
77HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo18:47
78JENSEN MaritaDenmark19:50
79HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo19:57
80STEIGENGA NicoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products20:34
81NORBERT RIBEROLLE MarionPlantur-Pura20:35
82ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:03
83MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team22:47
84VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg24:01
85VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team25:10
86WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ25:22
87BRANDT Maja WintherDenmark26:43
88SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products29:28
89LIND MagdaleneNorway33:12
90RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team33:12
91AERNOUTS AmberAG Insurance - NXTG Team38:06
92BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad43:54
93STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad47:43
94TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:10:11
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra36
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma29
3VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team17
4BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing15
5MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco12
6JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM9
7RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra8
8MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg8
9GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team8
10DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad7
11KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
12BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing7
13LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6
14TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo6
15KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra5
16NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra5
17FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5
18HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo5
19NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products4
20ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing4
21TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ4
22BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo3
23BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ3
24DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope3
25KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM3
26RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma3
27KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma2
28VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo2
29VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx2
30VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service2
31RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team2
32HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing2
33SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products2
34VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura1
35MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM1
36BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team1
37OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team1
38KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma1
39BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing 20:50:55
2BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing2:00
3GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg2:08
4VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx2:14
5BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg2:26
6PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service2:37
7BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team3:00
8GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team3:35
9MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products4:02
10JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra4:07
11TOWERS AliceLe Col - Wahoo5:00
12ARENS MaureenAG Insurance - NXTG Team5:58
13CURINIER LéaTeam DSM6:11
14NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products6:46
15WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope6:59
16NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg8:40
17PERKINS FloraLe Col - Wahoo9:10
18RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team11:08
19JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM11:14
20RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma11:18
21OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:54
22KING ElunedLe Col - Wahoo12:44
23TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo15:20
24BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo17:11
25VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg23:01
26VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team24:10
27SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products28:28
28LIND MagdaleneNorway32:12
29AERNOUTS AmberAG Insurance - NXTG Team37:06
30BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad42:54
31STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad46:43
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma33
2NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products13
3KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma12
4LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope10
5VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma10
6LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM9
7OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team8
8GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg8
9VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura8
10PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM6
11MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
12DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad6
13ACHTEREEKTE CarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma5
14BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo4
15NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg4
16RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra4
17BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg3
18RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team3
19RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma3
20KING ElunedLe Col - Wahoo3
21HOLMSGAARD TrineDenmark2
22SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products2
23GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team1
24VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo1
25TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ1
26DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra1
27MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg1
28NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team DSM 62:33:32
2Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:41
3Plantur-Pura4:09
4UAE Team ADQ4:57
5FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5:37
6Team Coop - Hitec Products6:09
7Liv Racing Xstra7:05
8Parkhotel Valkenburg8:18
9Le Col - Wahoo11:05
10Valcar - Travel & Service11:06
11Canyon//SRAM Racing12:45
12Team Jumbo-Visma12:45
13AG Insurance - NXTG Team14:58
14Team SD Worx15:01
15Movistar Team17:38
16Uno-X Pro Cycling Team25:00
17Norway27:10
18Trek - Segafredo30:01
19Denmark47:11
20Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad1:23:02

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

