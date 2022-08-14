Tour of Scandinavia: Vos gallops to fourth victory in final stage, Uttrup Ludwig secures GC
Jumbo-Visma rider Anouska Koster reeled in just meters from the line after late solo flyer as Uttrup Ludwig secures inaugural edition of race.
Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) scored her fourth stage-win on the final day of the Tour of Scandinavia, catching an attack from her teammate Anouska Koster in the final few hundred meters of the stage.
Vos won by a clear margin with Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) in second and Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) taking third.
Second-placed Liane Lippert (Team DSM) tried to make up a 17-second deficit in the closing stages of the race, but FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope controlled all attacks to secure the general classification victory for Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.
“I have to say the team did such a great job,” Vos said at the finish.
“Of course we had the lead group, and FDJ kept it on a steady gap. Then we decided to take over and try to close it and be alert in the final. To close it was excellent and then to get in a good position into the lap, and then stay in control. Then with Anouska Koster up front in the last lap we only had to follow the wheels. For one moment it looked like she was going to keep it. It was close but we came up with so much more speed from the back. I got in a really good position so I was happy to make it.”
“[With a teammate up front] of course at first you don’t want to go, but you try to calculate what to do. I knew I had to go around in the corner with speed in the front and I felt we had more speed.”
“It was a really good week. The team spirit was really good so I’m very happy about that.”
The last and longest day of the tour, stage 6 saw the peloton tackle 153km between Lillestrøm and Halden, concluding with four laps of a 4.6km circuit. There were no serious climbs to contend with, but the rolling road, repeated rises on the finishing circuit and a highly technical final kilometer made it trickier than a straightforward sprint stage. At the start, Uttrup Ludwig led the overall with just a 17-second advantage on Liane Lippert (Team DSM)
The peloton started climbing almost as soon as the flag dropped, with the top of the first categorized climb to Fetsund coming just 7.5km into the stage. The attacks for the early breakaway were in full swing over the climb, so it was Lieke Nooijen (Parkhotel Valkenburg) who took maximum points with jersey wearer Amber Kraak (Jumbo Visma) out of contention, though her lead was already secure.
After several moves, a group of five got away, comprising Katia Ragusa (Liv Racing Xstra), Sylvie Swinkels (Coop Hitec Products), April Tacey (Le Col Wahoo), Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Maud Rijnbeek (AG Insurance-NXTG). The leaders had an advantage of a minute after 45 minutes of racing.
With most of the teams who had been chasing breakaways all week represented in this move, the bunch seemed happy to let the break go and their lead went out to five minutes – the biggest lead a group had had all week. The gap remained this way for several kilometers, but going into the last 90km of the stage, the FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope-led peloton began to control things more and the advantage was brought down to three minutes.
At the 75km to go mark, Lauretta Hanson (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the peloton and tried to bridge to the leaders. The Australian didn’t make the catch, but her move kickstarted the chase in the bunch and saw the gap start to fall below two minutes again.
The situation remained like this for some 30km as the peloton kept the break under control but at a distance. A puncture for Katia Ragusa at 42km to go took some firepower out of the lead group, and saw the gap shrinking to a minute with little effort from the peloton.
Approaching the latter parts of the stage, Jumbo Visma took over some chasing responsibility from FDJ, clearly looking to set up another win for Vos on a finish she has won several times in the Ladies Tour of Norway.
Going into the final 35km, their efforts were joined by Canyon-SRAM and Trek-Segafredo, which saw the gap steadily come down and the leading quartet caught with 20km to go.
As soon as the race entered the technical circuit, the attempts at attacks started, overpowering FDJ’s efforts to control things. BikeExchange-Jayco and Team DSM were the most active – the latter trying to win the overall with Lippert – but it was difficult for riders to get away. Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing Xstra) managed to jump off the front with 14km to go and held onto a slender 10-second advantage.
Behind, Team DSM was assembling on the front of the peloton, and Lippert made her move at the 8km to go mark. The German’s acceleration strung out the peloton, but FDJ was strictly policing things and Lippert’s first try did not stick. The next to go was Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco), third on GC and only 44 seconds down, so another threatening rider for Uttrup Ludwig. Manly was overtaken by Koster, who then swept past Korevaar and was alone solo into the final 5km.
With 3.7km to go, Lippert put in a big move on the circuit’s cobbled section to escape the group, and it was the yellow jersey herself who chased her main rival down.
Through the flamme rouge, Koster was still away, but the sprinter’s teams were chasing fast behind. Canyon-SRAM and Shari Bossuyt led the way, but Vos was able to come off Bossuyt’s wheel to speed past Koster and take her fourth win of the inaugural Tour of Scandinavia.
Bossuyt took second – her third podium finish of the race – whilst Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) came home for third.
Despite Lippert’s best efforts, the German finished in the lead group with Uttrup Ludwig, meaning the Dane sealed overall victory after her stage win in Norefjell on Saturday. This is Uttrup Ludwig’s first stage race victory.
Finishing off something of a perfect week for Jumbo Visma, Vos’s teammate Amber Kraak takes home the climber’s jersey after dominating the Queen of the Mountains classification across Denmark, Sweden and Norway.
Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra) will take home the green jersey after a similarly dominant performance in the intermediate sprints.
Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) earned the white jersey for best young rider.
The busy summer of WorldTour stage racing takes something of a break now, as the peloton heads to Plouay for the Classic Lorient Agglomération, the next stop on the calendar in two weeks’ time.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.
Tour of Scandinavia Stage 6 Results
Stage Rank Name Team Time 1 VOS Marianne Team Jumbo-Visma 4:01:25 2 BOSSUYT Shari Canyon//SRAM Racing 0:00 3 GUARISCHI Barbara Movistar Team 0:00 4 BERTIZZOLO Sofia UAE Team ADQ 0:00 5 BRAND Lucinda Trek - Segafredo 0:00 6 KESSLER Nina Team BikeExchange - Jayco 0:00 7 DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 0:00 8 MANLY Alexandra Team BikeExchange - Jayco 0:00 9 KOSTER Anouska Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00 10 VERHULST Gladys Le Col - Wahoo 0:00 11 GERRITSE Femke Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00 12 CECCHINI Elena Team SD Worx 0:00 13 BORGSTRÖM Julia AG Insurance - NXTG Team 0:00 14 ROY Sarah Canyon//SRAM Racing 0:00 15 VIGIE Margaux Valcar - Travel & Service 0:00 16 LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 0:00 17 JACKSON Alison Liv Racing Xstra 0:00 18 MACKAIJ Floortje Team DSM 0:00 19 LIPPERT Liane Team DSM 0:00 20 BUJAK Eugenia UAE Team ADQ 0:00 21 FAHLIN Emilia FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 0:00 22 VAS Blanka Team SD Worx 0:00 23 CARBONARI Anastasia Valcar - Travel & Service 0:00 24 JASKULSKA Marta Liv Racing Xstra 0:00 25 STEIGENGA Nicole Team Coop - Hitec Products 0:00 26 BRADBURY Neve Canyon//SRAM Racing 0:00 27 MAGNALDI Erica UAE Team ADQ 0:00 28 ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby Team BikeExchange - Jayco 0:00 29 NELSON Josie Team Coop - Hitec Products 0:00 30 DUVAL Eugénie FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 0:00 31 RIEDMANN Linda Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00 32 VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06 33 GHEKIERE Justine Plantur-Pura 0:06 34 MOHR Mari Hole Team Coop - Hitec Products 0:06 35 PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana Valcar - Travel & Service 0:06 36 GÅSKJENN Ingvild Team Coop - Hitec Products 0:06 37 BREDEWOLD Mischa Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06 38 KIRCHMANN Leah Team DSM 0:08 39 BORGLI Stine FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 0:08 40 CURINIER Léa Team DSM 0:08 41 DEMEY Valerie Liv Racing Xstra 0:08 42 AALERUD Katrine Movistar Team 0:08 43 VAN DE VELDE Julie Plantur-Pura 0:08 44 PEPERKAMP Esmée Team DSM 0:08 45 HARRIS Ella Canyon//SRAM Racing 0:08 46 TOWERS Alice Le Col - Wahoo 0:08 47 VAN AGT Eva Le Col - Wahoo 0:08 48 WORST Annemarie Plantur-Pura 0:08 49 JASTRAB Megan Team DSM 0:08 50 FREI Sina Team SD Worx 0:08 51 ERIKSEN Malin Norway 0:08 52 STANNARD Elizabeth Valcar - Travel & Service 0:08 53 LIND Magdalene Norway 0:08 54 PERKINS Flora Le Col - Wahoo 0:08 55 KING Eluned Le Col - Wahoo 0:08 56 NORBERT RIBEROLLE Marion Plantur-Pura 0:08 57 ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn Team Jumbo-Visma 0:08 58 WILLIAMS Georgia Team BikeExchange - Jayco 0:08 59 OYARBIDE Lourdes Movistar Team 0:08 60 ANDERSEN Susanne Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:15 61 HOSKING Chloe Trek - Segafredo 0:17 62 HARVEY Mikayla Canyon//SRAM Racing 0:19 63 BARNES Alice Canyon//SRAM Racing 0:19 64 GIGANTE Sarah Movistar Team 0:19 65 MARKUS Femke Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:19 66 KOREVAAR Jeanne Liv Racing Xstra 0:19 67 ARENS Maureen AG Insurance - NXTG Team 0:19 68 HAUGSET Sigrid Ytterhus Norway 0:19 69 WRIGHT Sophie UAE Team ADQ 0:22 70 OLAUSSON Wilma Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:22 71 TOMASI Laura UAE Team ADQ 0:22 72 LOWDEN Joscelin Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:22 73 BÄCKSTEDT Elynor Trek - Segafredo 0:22 74 NEUMANOVA Tereza Liv Racing Xstra 0:22 75 HANSON Lauretta Trek - Segafredo 0:25 76 HOLMSGAARD Trine Denmark 0:29 77 RAGUSA Katia Liv Racing Xstra 0:37 78 KRAAK Amber Team Jumbo-Visma 0:37 79 JENSEN Marita Denmark 0:45 80 WIEL Jade FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 0:56 81 ALLEN Jessica Team BikeExchange - Jayco 0:56 82 VAN ROOIJEN Eline AG Insurance - NXTG Team 1:08 83 AERNOUTS Amber AG Insurance - NXTG Team 1:18 84 BRANDT Maja Winther Denmark 1:18 85 TACEY April Le Col - Wahoo 1:18 86 MARTÍN Sara Movistar Team 1:18 87 NOOIJEN Lieke Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:44 88 TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 3:10 89 RODRÍGUEZ Gloria Movistar Team 3:56 90 BUCH Hannah Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 4:57 91 VAN DER WOLF Rosalie Parkhotel Valkenburg 5:29 92 RIJNBEEK Maud AG Insurance - NXTG Team 5:29 93 STERN Léa Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 5:29 94 SWINKELS Sylvie Team Coop - Hitec Products 6:40 GC Rank Name Team Time 1 LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 20:49:55 2 LIPPERT Liane Team DSM 0:17 3 MANLY Alexandra Team BikeExchange - Jayco 0:44 4 DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 1:00 5 BRADBURY Neve Canyon//SRAM Racing 1:00 6 VAN DE VELDE Julie Plantur-Pura 1:03 7 KOSTER Anouska Team Jumbo-Visma 1:06 8 BRAND Lucinda Trek - Segafredo 1:08 9 AALERUD Katrine Movistar Team 1:08 10 MAGNALDI Erica UAE Team ADQ 1:09 11 PEPERKAMP Esmée Team DSM 1:14 12 MACKAIJ Floortje Team DSM 2:16 13 VAN AGT Eva Le Col - Wahoo 2:30 14 VOS Marianne Team Jumbo-Visma 2:34 15 BOSSUYT Shari Canyon//SRAM Racing 3:00 16 GERRITSE Femke Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:08 17 BUJAK Eugenia UAE Team ADQ 3:14 18 VAS Blanka Team SD Worx 3:14 19 JACKSON Alison Liv Racing Xstra 3:14 20 ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby Team BikeExchange - Jayco 3:14 21 BREDEWOLD Mischa Parkhotel Valkenburg 3:26 22 WILLIAMS Georgia Team BikeExchange - Jayco 3:28 23 PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana Valcar - Travel & Service 3:37 24 FREI Sina Team SD Worx 3:40 25 BORGLI Stine FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 3:42 26 KOREVAAR Jeanne Liv Racing Xstra 3:48 27 BORGSTRÖM Julia AG Insurance - NXTG Team 4:00 28 BERTIZZOLO Sofia UAE Team ADQ 4:21 29 GÅSKJENN Ingvild Team Coop - Hitec Products 4:23 30 GIGANTE Sarah Movistar Team 4:35 31 WORST Annemarie Plantur-Pura 4:39 32 GHEKIERE Justine Plantur-Pura 4:49 33 MOHR Mari Hole Team Coop - Hitec Products 5:02 34 JASKULSKA Marta Liv Racing Xstra 5:07 35 STANNARD Elizabeth Valcar - Travel & Service 5:14 36 LOWDEN Joscelin Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 5:31 37 VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie Parkhotel Valkenburg 5:37 38 DUVAL Eugénie FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 5:42 39 HAUGSET Sigrid Ytterhus Norway 5:48 40 HOLMSGAARD Trine Denmark 5:49 41 TOWERS Alice Le Col - Wahoo 6:00 42 KIRCHMANN Leah Team DSM 6:47 43 VERHULST Gladys Le Col - Wahoo 6:51 44 VIGIE Margaux Valcar - Travel & Service 6:51 45 ARENS Maureen AG Insurance - NXTG Team 6:58 46 CURINIER Léa Team DSM 7:11 47 TOMASI Laura UAE Team ADQ 7:15 48 DEMEY Valerie Liv Racing Xstra 7:37 49 NELSON Josie Team Coop - Hitec Products 7:46 50 WIEL Jade FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 7:59 51 CARBONARI Anastasia Valcar - Travel & Service 8:31 52 NOOIJEN Lieke Parkhotel Valkenburg 9:40 53 PERKINS Flora Le Col - Wahoo 10:10 54 ERIKSEN Malin Norway 11:03 55 RIJNBEEK Maud AG Insurance - NXTG Team 12:08 56 JASTRAB Megan Team DSM 12:14 57 RIEDMANN Linda Team Jumbo-Visma 12:18 58 HARRIS Ella Canyon//SRAM Racing 12:26 59 MARKUS Femke Parkhotel Valkenburg 12:31 60 HARVEY Mikayla Canyon//SRAM Racing 12:37 61 NEUMANOVA Tereza Liv Racing Xstra 12:40 62 ROY Sarah Canyon//SRAM Racing 12:43 63 CECCHINI Elena Team SD Worx 12:53 64 OLAUSSON Wilma Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 12:54 65 ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn Team Jumbo-Visma 13:01 66 KRAAK Amber Team Jumbo-Visma 13:12 67 KING Eluned Le Col - Wahoo 13:44 68 KESSLER Nina Team BikeExchange - Jayco 14:08 69 ANDERSEN Susanne Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 14:37 70 RAGUSA Katia Liv Racing Xstra 14:46 71 FAHLIN Emilia FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 14:54 72 TACEY April Le Col - Wahoo 16:20 73 GUARISCHI Barbara Movistar Team 17:26 74 BARNES Alice Canyon//SRAM Racing 17:30 75 OYARBIDE Lourdes Movistar Team 18:01 76 BÄCKSTEDT Elynor Trek - Segafredo 18:11 77 HANSON Lauretta Trek - Segafredo 18:47 78 JENSEN Marita Denmark 19:50 79 HOSKING Chloe Trek - Segafredo 19:57 80 STEIGENGA Nicole Team Coop - Hitec Products 20:34 81 NORBERT RIBEROLLE Marion Plantur-Pura 20:35 82 ALLEN Jessica Team BikeExchange - Jayco 22:03 83 MARTÍN Sara Movistar Team 22:47 84 VAN DER WOLF Rosalie Parkhotel Valkenburg 24:01 85 VAN ROOIJEN Eline AG Insurance - NXTG Team 25:10 86 WRIGHT Sophie UAE Team ADQ 25:22 87 BRANDT Maja Winther Denmark 26:43 88 SWINKELS Sylvie Team Coop - Hitec Products 29:28 89 LIND Magdalene Norway 33:12 90 RODRÍGUEZ Gloria Movistar Team 33:12 91 AERNOUTS Amber AG Insurance - NXTG Team 38:06 92 BUCH Hannah Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 43:54 93 STERN Léa Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 47:43 94 TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 1:10:11 Points Rank Name Team Points 1 JACKSON Alison Liv Racing Xstra 36 2 VOS Marianne Team Jumbo-Visma 29 3 VAN ROOIJEN Eline AG Insurance - NXTG Team 17 4 BOSSUYT Shari Canyon//SRAM Racing 15 5 MANLY Alexandra Team BikeExchange - Jayco 12 6 JASTRAB Megan Team DSM 9 7 RAGUSA Katia Liv Racing Xstra 8 8 MARKUS Femke Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 9 GUARISCHI Barbara Movistar Team 8 10 DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 7 11 KESSLER Nina Team BikeExchange - Jayco 7 12 BARNES Alice Canyon//SRAM Racing 7 13 LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 6 14 TACEY April Le Col - Wahoo 6 15 KOREVAAR Jeanne Liv Racing Xstra 5 16 NEUMANOVA Tereza Liv Racing Xstra 5 17 FAHLIN Emilia FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 5 18 HOSKING Chloe Trek - Segafredo 5 19 NELSON Josie Team Coop - Hitec Products 4 20 ROY Sarah Canyon//SRAM Racing 4 21 TOMASI Laura UAE Team ADQ 4 22 BRAND Lucinda Trek - Segafredo 3 23 BERTIZZOLO Sofia UAE Team ADQ 3 24 DUVAL Eugénie FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 3 25 KIRCHMANN Leah Team DSM 3 26 RIEDMANN Linda Team Jumbo-Visma 3 27 KOSTER Anouska Team Jumbo-Visma 2 28 VERHULST Gladys Le Col - Wahoo 2 29 VAS Blanka Team SD Worx 2 30 VIGIE Margaux Valcar - Travel & Service 2 31 RIJNBEEK Maud AG Insurance - NXTG Team 2 32 HARVEY Mikayla Canyon//SRAM Racing 2 33 SWINKELS Sylvie Team Coop - Hitec Products 2 34 VAN DE VELDE Julie Plantur-Pura 1 35 MACKAIJ Floortje Team DSM 1 36 BORGSTRÖM Julia AG Insurance - NXTG Team 1 37 OLAUSSON Wilma Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 1 38 KRAAK Amber Team Jumbo-Visma 1 39 BÄCKSTEDT Elynor Trek - Segafredo 1 Youth Rank Name Team Time 1 BRADBURY Neve Canyon//SRAM Racing 20:50:55 2 BOSSUYT Shari Canyon//SRAM Racing 2:00 3 GERRITSE Femke Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:08 4 VAS Blanka Team SD Worx 2:14 5 BREDEWOLD Mischa Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:26 6 PIERGIOVANNI Federica Damiana Valcar - Travel & Service 2:37 7 BORGSTRÖM Julia AG Insurance - NXTG Team 3:00 8 GIGANTE Sarah Movistar Team 3:35 9 MOHR Mari Hole Team Coop - Hitec Products 4:02 10 JASKULSKA Marta Liv Racing Xstra 4:07 11 TOWERS Alice Le Col - Wahoo 5:00 12 ARENS Maureen AG Insurance - NXTG Team 5:58 13 CURINIER Léa Team DSM 6:11 14 NELSON Josie Team Coop - Hitec Products 6:46 15 WIEL Jade FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 6:59 16 NOOIJEN Lieke Parkhotel Valkenburg 8:40 17 PERKINS Flora Le Col - Wahoo 9:10 18 RIJNBEEK Maud AG Insurance - NXTG Team 11:08 19 JASTRAB Megan Team DSM 11:14 20 RIEDMANN Linda Team Jumbo-Visma 11:18 21 OLAUSSON Wilma Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 11:54 22 KING Eluned Le Col - Wahoo 12:44 23 TACEY April Le Col - Wahoo 15:20 24 BÄCKSTEDT Elynor Trek - Segafredo 17:11 25 VAN DER WOLF Rosalie Parkhotel Valkenburg 23:01 26 VAN ROOIJEN Eline AG Insurance - NXTG Team 24:10 27 SWINKELS Sylvie Team Coop - Hitec Products 28:28 28 LIND Magdalene Norway 32:12 29 AERNOUTS Amber AG Insurance - NXTG Team 37:06 30 BUCH Hannah Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 42:54 31 STERN Léa Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 46:43 Mountains Rank Name Team Points 1 KRAAK Amber Team Jumbo-Visma 33 2 NELSON Josie Team Coop - Hitec Products 13 3 KOSTER Anouska Team Jumbo-Visma 12 4 LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 10 5 VOS Marianne Team Jumbo-Visma 10 6 LIPPERT Liane Team DSM 9 7 OYARBIDE Lourdes Movistar Team 8 8 GERRITSE Femke Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 9 VAN DE VELDE Julie Plantur-Pura 8 10 PEPERKAMP Esmée Team DSM 6 11 MANLY Alexandra Team BikeExchange - Jayco 6 12 DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 6 13 ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn Team Jumbo-Visma 5 14 BRAND Lucinda Trek - Segafredo 4 15 NOOIJEN Lieke Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 16 RAGUSA Katia Liv Racing Xstra 4 17 BREDEWOLD Mischa Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 18 RIJNBEEK Maud AG Insurance - NXTG Team 3 19 RIEDMANN Linda Team Jumbo-Visma 3 20 KING Eluned Le Col - Wahoo 3 21 HOLMSGAARD Trine Denmark 2 22 SWINKELS Sylvie Team Coop - Hitec Products 2 23 GIGANTE Sarah Movistar Team 1 24 VERHULST Gladys Le Col - Wahoo 1 25 TOMASI Laura UAE Team ADQ 1 26 DEMEY Valerie Liv Racing Xstra 1 27 MARKUS Femke Parkhotel Valkenburg 1 28 NEUMANOVA Tereza Liv Racing Xstra 1 Teams Rank Name Time 1 Team DSM 62:33:32 2 Team BikeExchange - Jayco 3:41 3 Plantur-Pura 4:09 4 UAE Team ADQ 4:57 5 FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope 5:37 6 Team Coop - Hitec Products 6:09 7 Liv Racing Xstra 7:05 8 Parkhotel Valkenburg 8:18 9 Le Col - Wahoo 11:05 10 Valcar - Travel & Service 11:06 11 Canyon//SRAM Racing 12:45 12 Team Jumbo-Visma 12:45 13 AG Insurance - NXTG Team 14:58 14 Team SD Worx 15:01 15 Movistar Team 17:38 16 Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 25:00 17 Norway 27:10 18 Trek - Segafredo 30:01 19 Denmark 47:11 20 Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad 1:23:02
