Tour of Scandinavia stage 4: Alex Manly wins from late break in aggressive day out

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Scandinavia after forming part of the six-rider group that contested the finish.

The Australian beat Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ) on the line to take the win in Mysen.

After initially attacking with Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) in the last 10km of the stage, the duo were joined by Hosking, Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM), Anouska Koster (Jumbo Visma), and Tomasi in the final three kilometers and just managed to hold off the charging bunch in the final straight of the stage.

This is Manly’s first win at WorldTour level after dominating the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour in May and coming close on several occasions at the Women’s Tour.

“[It feels] a bit surreal to be honest,” Manly said at the finish. “I’ve been trying to do this sprint all year and keep making mistakes. Today it wasn’t the plan to do what I did, but the moment was just there, and I couldn’t not take it. Thanks to these girls, everybody worked so hard today. We really wanted to make it an aggressive race but when the attacks kicked off we were quite tired, so then at the end it opened up again because we’d made it hard in the middle. I’m really glad to pull it off because these girls have been working really hard for me for a really long time now.”

“That was all on instinct. It wasn’t really part of the plan but it was just breaking up and I felt good. I thought I’d take a lesson from Luke Plapp: when you feel good, you go… I’m really lucky that the group split through the roundabout, so we had a few more riders come across to that. Because before that we were just hanging with two and I didn’t think we were going to make it but then when the girls came across it was really good.”

More to come…

Winner winner, chicken dinner🎉🏆 What a sprint by Alexandra Manly🇦🇺 @GreenEDGEteam in Mysen🇳🇴 📷 Eventfotografene#TOSC #tourofscandinavia pic.twitter.com/lP34Lw0yRJ — Tour of Scandinavia – Battle of the North (@Battlenor) August 12, 2022