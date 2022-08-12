Become a Member

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News Road
Road

Tour of Scandinavia stage 4: Alex Manly wins from late break in aggressive day out

Six rider group holds off bunch to crack Marianne Vos’s winning streak.

Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) sprinted to victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Scandinavia after forming part of the six-rider group that contested the finish.

The Australian beat Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Laura Tomasi (UAE Team ADQ) on the line to take the win in Mysen.

After initially attacking with Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) in the last 10km of the stage, the duo were joined by Hosking, Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM), Anouska Koster (Jumbo Visma), and Tomasi in the final three kilometers and just managed to hold off the charging bunch in the final straight of the stage.
This is Manly’s first win at WorldTour level after dominating the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour in May and coming close on several occasions at the Women’s Tour.

“[It feels] a bit surreal to be honest,” Manly said at the finish. “I’ve been trying to do this sprint all year and keep making mistakes. Today it wasn’t the plan to do what I did, but the moment was just there, and I couldn’t not take it. Thanks to these girls, everybody worked so hard today. We really wanted to make it an aggressive race but when the attacks kicked off we were quite tired, so then at the end it opened up again because we’d made it hard in the middle. I’m really glad to pull it off because these girls have been working really hard for me for a really long time now.”

“That was all on instinct. It wasn’t really part of the plan but it was just breaking up and I felt good. I thought I’d take a lesson from Luke Plapp: when you feel good, you go… I’m really lucky that the group split through the roundabout, so we had a few more riders come across to that. Because before that we were just hanging with two and I didn’t think we were going to make it but then when the girls came across it was really good.”

More to come…

Tour of Scandinavia Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:53:44
2HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:00
3TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:00
4BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
5KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
6VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
7BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
8BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:00
9FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
10BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 13:21:52
2MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
3BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:22
4BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:30
5MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:30
6JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:30
7TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura0:30
8VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo0:30
9ANDERSEN SusanneUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:30
10VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service0:30
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra29
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 22
3VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team15
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing 13:22:14
2JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:08
3BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:14
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 25
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 10
3OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team8
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

