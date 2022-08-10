Tour of Scandinavia stage 2: Marianne Vos pips Emilia Fahlin to win again

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to the win on stage 2 of the Tour of Scandinavia, her second win in a row after winning in Denmark on Tuesday.

The Dutchwoman just pipped Emilia Fahlin (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) on the line, denying the Swedish rider a victory on her home stage. Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) took third.

Like stage 1, the peloton never allowed a breakaway to go on stage 2 meaning there were few moments to relax as the bunch battled the winds and repetitive attacks before the sprint finish in Strömstad.

“It was a very difficult sprint,” Vos said at the finish. “There was a lot of speed coming into the town and it was quite technical with the corners. Trek did a very good move, they escaped on the first corner with one kilometer to go and they sent it through the next corner. They had quite a gap, and at first, I hesitated a little because I knew it was going to be difficult if I closed the gap. But then I thought ‘well, I need to go’ and gambled a little bit. Then Emilia came past with such a lot of speed. I tried to get there and we were really close, but of course, it’s really nice to take a second win.

“It was a lot of wind, but actually a lot of twisting and turning as well, and a town and bushes and trees, so not a lot of long stretches that could make it real crosswinds or echelons sections. Everybody was looking at each other, waiting for action, and then the final was just a lot of speed.”

How it happened

Stage 2 started in Mollösund, a fishing town on the Swedish island of Orust, before heading north along the country’s west coast to the finish in Strömstad. Though not particularly hilly, crossing Sweden’s outer archipelago and hugging the coast for much of the route did give way to the risk of some dangerous winds, but this never really materialized.

The second stage started similarly to the first with a high pace in the peloton but no breakaways able to get away and stay away. At the first intermediate sprint in Munkedal, all was still together after nearly two hours of racing and it was Alison Jackson (Liv Racing Xstra) who took maximum points, extending her lead in the green jersey. The long, straight and largely sheltered roads of the middle portion of the stage didn’t lend themselves to attacks, and instead, the race saw a high pace in the peloton with teams jostling for position but no chances for attacks. AG Insurance-NXTG led out the sprint at the second intermediate point, allowing Eline van Rooijen to deny Jackson the full four points.

A slight touch of wheels at the back of the peloton saw former Swedish champion Fahlin and sprinter Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) go down, but both quickly returned to the bunch. Going into the final 45km, the Jumbo-Visma team once again attacked the climb to grab maximum points for Kraak, putting Vos second in the classification in doing so.

The climb sparked the peloton into action again, with several riders trying to make a move off the front of the race. BikeExchange-Jayco and Parkhotel Valkenburg were the teams animating the race, taking advantage of a few consecutive ramps to try to send riders up the road. A group briefly had a gap, but the high pace in the peloton once again made it impossible for any move to get established.

Heading into the last 25km of the stage, teams started to take control at the front of the bunch with FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope, SD Worx, and Jumbo-Visma getting organized for a possible bunch sprint in Strömstad. Floortje Mackaij and Esmée Peperkamp of Team DSM tried to initiate something in one of the more exposed sections with 11km to go, which helped to string the bunch out, but the wind made it hard to get away.

With five left, a bunch sprint looked inevitable as the trains of BikeExchange-Jayco, Trek-Segafredo, and Team DSM were in full flight heading towards the finish. Green jersey wearer Alison Jackson crashed in the final 3 kilometers, fortunately not affecting any other riders in the charging peloton. A second crash on a corner took down a handful of riders including Blanka Vas (SD Worx), but the sprinters avoided the incident.

In the closing meters of the stage, yellow jersey Vos was without teammates for the sprint and latched onto the Trek-Segafredo lead-out in the final straight. It was Fahlin who launched her sprint early on the right side of the road, but she was chased down by Vos who just pipped Fahlin on the line, denying her a home win by half a wheel. It was a three-way photo finish between Barbara Guarischi (Movistar), Megan Jastrab (Team DSM), and Alex Manly (BikeExchange-Jayco) for third, with Guarischi taking the last spot on the podium.

There was no change in any of the classifications with Vos, Jackson, Jastrab, and Kraak wearing yellow, green, white and the mountains jerseys respectively. Fahlin’s finish earnt her the ceremonial best Swedish rider jersey on the one stage in her home nation and moved her up to third on GC.

After two stages in Denmark and Sweden, the Tour of Scandinavia now heads to Norway for four stages, returning to the roads of the Ladies Tour of Norway that gave way to this race. Thursday’s stage from Moss to Sarpsborg takes in 119km of rolling terrain before a finishing circuit in Sarpsborg and culminating in a short, punchy climb to the line.

Tour of Scandinavia Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 3:46:42
2FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
3GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:00
4JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:00
5MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
6DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
7MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:00
8BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
9DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:00
10VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:00
11CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
12NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
13LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
14LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:00
15VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service0:00
16MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:00
17CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:00
18ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
19BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:00
20TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura0:00
21MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
22VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
23ANDERSEN SusanneUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
24KING ElunedLe Col - Wahoo0:00
25STEIGENGA NicoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
26RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
27BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:00
28VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo0:00
29PERKINS FloraLe Col - Wahoo0:00
30RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
31MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
32NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
33BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
34BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
35FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:00
36RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
37OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
38WORST AnnemariePlantur-Pura0:00
39ERIKSEN MalinNorway0:00
40GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
41BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:00
42WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
43BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:00
44BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
45KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
46FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
47KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:00
48TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:00
49AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team0:00
50YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
51WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
52OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
53OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:00
54KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:00
55VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
56BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
57BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo0:00
58NORBERT RIBEROLLE MarionPlantur-Pura0:00
59CURINIER LéaTeam DSM0:00
60GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:00
61TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo0:00
62CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
63LIND MagdaleneNorway0:00
64MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:00
65WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:00
66BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
67LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
68BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
69ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
70NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
71DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
72KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
73PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
74VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo0:00
75SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:00
76TOWERS AliceLe Col - Wahoo0:00
77PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM0:00
78HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
79STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service0:00
80PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
81ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
82JENSEN MaritaDenmark0:00
83FREI SinaTeam SD Worx0:00
84SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:00
85HOLMSGAARD TrineDenmark0:00
86ARENS MaureenAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
87KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:00
88VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
89UTVIK EmelieNorway0:00
90HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:00
91KROGAGER Marie-Louise HartzDenmark0:00
92BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:00
93HAUGSET Sigrid YtterhusNorway0:00
94VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:00
95GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:00
96GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team0:00
97AERNOUTS AmberAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
98ACHTEREEKTE CarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:00
99HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:00
100ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
101KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
102RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team0:55
103RÜTZOU Mia SofieDenmark1:07
104KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:00
105BRANDT Maja WintherDenmark1:24
106VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:00
107OLSEN Elise Marie Norway1:30
108CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo1:39
109DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra0:00
110JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:00
111HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo1:45
112JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:00
113GJØS MartineNorway0:00
114STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:17
115TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3:49
116HUITFELDT JosefineDenmark12:33
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 7:23:38
2JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM0:14
3FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:14
4BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:16
5GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team0:16
6DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad0:20
7DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo0:20
8MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM0:20
9MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
10VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service0:20
11CARBONARI AnastasiaValcar - Travel & Service0:20
12BERTIZZOLO SofiaUAE Team ADQ0:20
13RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:20
14TRUYEN MarthePlantur-Pura0:20
15STEIGENGA NicoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:20
16VERHULST GladysLe Col - Wahoo0:20
17ANDERSEN SusanneUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:20
18MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:20
19VOLLERING DemiTeam SD Worx0:20
20KING ElunedLe Col - Wahoo0:20
21NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra0:20
22VAN HAAFTEN KirstieParkhotel Valkenburg0:20
23ERIKSEN MalinNorway0:20
24BOOGAARD MaaikeUAE Team ADQ0:20
25LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:20
26LIPPERT LianeTeam DSM0:20
27NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:20
28BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:20
29GÅSKJENN IngvildTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:20
30YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:20
31MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:20
32FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:20
33ROY SarahCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
34PERKINS FloraLe Col - Wahoo0:20
35DUVAL EugénieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:20
36NORBERT RIBEROLLE MarionPlantur-Pura0:20
37BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:20
38GHEKIERE JustinePlantur-Pura0:20
39NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:20
40KASTELIJN YaraPlantur-Pura0:20
41BUJAK EugeniaUAE Team ADQ0:20
42CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:20
43LOWDEN JoscelinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:20
44MARTÍN SaraMovistar Team0:20
45FIDANZA AriannaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
46PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service0:20
47OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:20
48KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM0:20
49PIRRONE ElenaValcar - Travel & Service0:20
50TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo0:20
51CECCHINI ElenaTeam SD Worx0:20
52KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service0:20
53RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:20
54BORGLI StineFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:20
55TOMASI LauraUAE Team ADQ0:20
56BERG EDSETH MarteUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:20
57WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:20
58RAGUSA KatiaLiv Racing Xstra0:20
59HARRIS EllaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
60BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
61VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:20
62CURINIER LéaTeam DSM0:20
63OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team0:20
64AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team0:20
65WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
66JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra0:20
67KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:20
68BARNES AliceCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
69KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:20
70SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:20
71WORST AnnemariePlantur-Pura0:20
72TOWERS AliceLe Col - Wahoo0:20
73JENSEN MaritaDenmark0:20
74HAUGSET Sigrid YtterhusNorway0:20
75ROSEMAN-GANNON RubyTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:20
76WRIGHT SophieUAE Team ADQ0:20
77JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:20
78HOSKING ChloeTrek - Segafredo0:20
79KROGAGER Marie-Louise HartzDenmark0:20
80MAGNALDI EricaUAE Team ADQ0:20
81KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing Xstra0:20
82VAN AGT EvaLe Col - Wahoo0:20
83HOLMSGAARD TrineDenmark0:20
84AERNOUTS AmberAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:20
85HARVEY MikaylaCanyon//SRAM Racing0:20
86ARENS MaureenAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:20
87PEPERKAMP EsméeTeam DSM0:20
88STANNARD ElizabethValcar - Travel & Service0:20
89FREI SinaTeam SD Worx0:20
90GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:20
91ACHTEREEKTE CarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:20
92VAN DE VELDE JuliePlantur-Pura0:20
93DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing Xstra0:20
94GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team0:30
95VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg0:31
96BRAND LucindaTrek - Segafredo0:34
97KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:48
98ALLEN JessicaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:09
99BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo1:25
100RÜTZOU Mia SofieDenmark1:27
101SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products1:33
102BRANDT Maja WintherDenmark1:44
103HANSON LaurettaTrek - Segafredo2:16
104ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products2:29
105BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:29
106UTVIK EmelieNorway2:29
107GJØS MartineNorway2:29
108VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:31
109OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:34
110CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek - Segafredo2:48
111RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team3:29
112OLSEN Elise Marie Norway3:59
113STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:46
114HUITFELDT JosefineDenmark15:02
115LIND MagdaleneNorway21:35
116TRAXLER Anna GabrielleRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad25:44
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing Xstra17
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 14
3VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team14
4JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM8
5KESSLER NinaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
6FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope5
7BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing4
8GUARISCHI BarbaraMovistar Team4
9MARKUS FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg4
10DRONOVA-BALABOLINA TamaraRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad3
11RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma 3
12MANLY AlexandraTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2
13VIGIE MargauxValcar - Travel & Service2
14KUMIEGA KarolinaValcar - Travel & Service2
15RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team2
16DIDERIKSEN AmalieTrek - Segafredo1
17BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team1
18KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 1
19BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1JASTRAB MeganTeam DSM7:23:52
2BOSSUYT ShariCanyon//SRAM Racing0:02
3RIEDMANN LindaTeam Jumbo-Visma 0:06
4KING ElunedLe Col - Wahoo0:06
5NELSON JosieTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:06
6BORGSTRÖM JuliaAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:06
7YSLAND Anne DortheUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:06
8MOHR Mari HoleTeam Coop - Hitec Products0:06
9FISHER-BLACK NiamhTeam SD Worx0:06
10PERKINS FloraLe Col - Wahoo0:06
11BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg0:06
12NOOIJEN LiekeParkhotel Valkenburg0:06
13PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service0:06
14TACEY AprilLe Col - Wahoo0:06
15RIJNBEEK MaudAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:06
16WIEL JadeFDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:06
17BRADBURY NeveCanyon//SRAM Racing0:06
18VAS BlankaTeam SD Worx0:06
19CURINIER LéaTeam DSM0:06
20SHACKLEY AnnaTeam SD Worx0:06
21TOWERS AliceLe Col - Wahoo0:06
22JASKULSKA MartaLiv Racing Xstra0:06
23AERNOUTS AmberAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:06
24ARENS MaureenAG Insurance - NXTG Team0:06
25GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg0:06
26GIGANTE SarahMovistar Team0:16
27VAN DER WOLF RosalieParkhotel Valkenburg0:17
28BÄCKSTEDT ElynorTrek - Segafredo1:11
29SWINKELS SylvieTeam Coop - Hitec Products1:19
30ANDERSSON CarolineTeam Coop - Hitec Products2:15
31BUCH HannahRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad2:15
32GJØS MartineNorway2:15
33VAN ROOIJEN ElineAG Insurance - NXTG Team2:17
34OLAUSSON WilmaUno-X Pro Cycling Team2:20
35OLSEN Elise Marie Norway3:45
36STERN LéaRoland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad5:32
37LIND MagdaleneNorway21:21
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1KRAAK AmberTeam Jumbo-Visma 15
2VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma 10
3GERRITSE FemkeParkhotel Valkenburg8
4KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma 6
5NEUMANOVA TerezaLiv Racing Xstra1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team DSM 22:11:54
2Valcar - Travel & Service0:00
3FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope0:00
4Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00
5Canyon//SRAM Racing0:00
6Team SD Worx0:00
7Uno-X Pro Cycling Team0:00
8Movistar Team0:00
9Plantur-Pura0:00
10Le Col - Wahoo0:00
11Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00
12Team Coop - Hitec Products0:00
13UAE Team ADQ0:00
14Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
15Liv Racing Xstra0:00
16AG Insurance - NXTG Team0:00
17Denmark0:00
18Trek - Segafredo0:11
19Norway2:09
20Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad7:35

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

