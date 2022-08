Tour of Scandinavia: Marianne Vos sprints to victory on stage 1

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory in Helsingør to win the opening stage of the Tour of Scandinavia.

Megan Jastrab (Team DSM) surfed the wheels to secure second whilst Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM) took third.

Vos is back on the top step of the podium after winning the sprint but being disqualified from the Vårgårda road race on Sunday.

The opening stage of the six-day tour finished in a bunch sprint after a day that saw no defined breakaway but almost non-stop attacks and accelerations in the peloton.