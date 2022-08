Tour of Scandinavia: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig takes stage 5 victory and GC lead atop Norefjell climb

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) won the ‘queen stage’ of the Tour of Scandinavia and took the lead in the general classification after outsprinting Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in the final meters of the Norefjell climb.

Lippert and Uttrup Ludwig attacked the elite selection in the final three kilometers of the climb, holding off the chasers to contest the win between them. Julie Van de Velde (Plantur-Pura) completed the podium in third.

Uttrup Ludwig now leads the GC by a comfortable margin with just one punchy stage remaining on Sunday.

This report is being updated – check back soon!