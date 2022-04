Tour of Romandie: Ethan Hayter rockets win in prologue time trial

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) rocketed to the fastest time of the day in the 2022 Tour of Romandie prologue.

Racing on a 5.1km route, part of which was on an airfield near Lausanne, Switzerland, the British national time trial champion bested Tokyo Olympic time trial bronze medalist Rohan Denis (Jumbo-Visma) by four seconds, and Felix Großshartner (Bora–Hansgrohe) by 10 seconds.

This is Hayter’s first WorldTour win.

