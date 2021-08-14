Tour of Poland stage 6: Rémi Cavagna, João Almeida go one-two for Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Rémi Cavagna and João Almeida took a Deceuninck-Quick-Step one-two on the stage six time trial of the Tour of Poland on Saturday.

French road champion and former national TT champion Cavagna blasted to victory at a speed of 52kph on the 19-kilometer stage through Katowice to secure Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s third win of the Polish race. Almeida finished just 13 seconds back on his teammate and squeezed out a vital handful of seconds on Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) to extend his lead on the GC.

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third on the stage.

Almeida now holds a 26-second lead on Mohorič ahead of the final stage of the race Sunday, a short sprint stage into Kraków. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos-Grenadiers) sits third overall, 33 second back.

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE-Emirates) had been first into the hotseat in the pan-flat city-center race before being unseated by Bodnar and then Cavagna.

The Frenchman had to endure a long tense wait before being able to claim victory. His teammate Almeida was the rider most likely to top his 22:10 time and was last rider down the ramp. Nursing just a two-second lead over Mohorič, the 23-year-old Almeida gave it all in a final attempt to pad his lead before Sunday’s flat finish.

Almeida put in an inch-perfect ride while avoiding any risks to set a time 18 seconds faster than Mohorič and move him to 26 seconds up overall after time bonuses.

With Remco Evenepoel topping Saturday’s time trial at the Tour of Denmark and Cavagna and Almeida taking the honors in Poland, what can the Vuelta a España squad pull off for Deceuninck-Quick-Step in the Spanish TT later this afternoon?