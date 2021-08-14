Become a Member

Tour of Poland stage 6: Rémi Cavagna, João Almeida go one-two for Deceuninck-Quick-Step

João Almeida extends GC lead over Matej Mohorič ahead of Sunday's final stage with second-place in Katowice time trial.

Rémi Cavagna and João Almeida took a Deceuninck-Quick-Step one-two on the stage six time trial of the Tour of Poland on Saturday.

French road champion and former national TT champion Cavagna blasted to victory at a speed of 52kph on the 19-kilometer stage through Katowice to secure Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s third win of the Polish race. Almeida finished just 13 seconds back on his teammate and squeezed out a vital handful of seconds on Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) to extend his lead on the GC.

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third on the stage.

Almeida now holds a 26-second lead on Mohorič ahead of the final stage of the race Sunday, a short sprint stage into Kraków. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos-Grenadiers) sits third overall, 33 second back.

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE-Emirates) had been first into the hotseat in the pan-flat city-center race before being unseated by Bodnar and then Cavagna.

The Frenchman had to endure a long tense wait before being able to claim victory. His teammate Almeida was the rider most likely to top his 22:10 time and was last rider down the ramp.  Nursing just a two-second lead over Mohorič, the 23-year-old Almeida gave it all in a final attempt to pad his lead before Sunday’s flat finish.

Almeida put in an inch-perfect ride while avoiding any risks to set a time 18 seconds faster than Mohorič and move him to 26 seconds up overall after time bonuses.

With Remco Evenepoel topping Saturday’s time trial at the Tour of Denmark and Cavagna and Almeida taking the honors in Poland, what can the Vuelta a España squad pull off for Deceuninck-Quick-Step in the Spanish TT later this afternoon?

Tour de Pologne Stage 6 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step22:11
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:13
3BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:16
4BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:18
5KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:18
6WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:21
7ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:27
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
9MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:31
10BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:32
11WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:34
12AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:35
13ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:35
14SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:35
15LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo0:37
16VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:38
17DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:39
18VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:43
19QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo0:46
20HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:47
21EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:48
22RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:48
23MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:49
24LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:51
25MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:51
26GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:52
27TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:53
28PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:53
29SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:57
30KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:58
31JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:59
32DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:01
33MACIEJUK FilipPoland1:01
34GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:04
35TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:05
36TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:05
37BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06
38DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1:06
39GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:09
40OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:09
41FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech1:10
42SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange1:11
43BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech1:11
44RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:11
45ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:16
46PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange1:17
47ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo1:20
48VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team1:21
49COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:21
50PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:22
51BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:22
52DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers1:23
53PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:24
54GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1:24
55ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
56LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo1:27
57WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:27
58TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates1:28
59THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:29
60HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29
61COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:30
62GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech1:30
63DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32
64CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:33
65KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange1:36
66CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:37
67GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step1:37
68NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo1:41
69BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42
70BROŻYNA PiotrPoland1:42
71OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo1:46
72DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal1:46
73FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:46
74SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo1:47
75ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:48
76HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step1:50
77DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:50
78OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland1:52
79MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech1:52
80GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:52
81VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:53
82STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step1:54
83SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:55
84MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM1:57
85VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:57
86STORK FlorianTeam DSM1:58
87PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:58
88MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:00
89ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM2:00
90CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal2:01
91GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange2:02
92NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo2:02
93BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:05
94STOSZ PatrykPoland2:06
95PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:06
96GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:06
97WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:07
98EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo2:08
99ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:08
100GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates2:09
101ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo2:09
102HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:11
103RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:11
104SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious2:11
105VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal2:12
106STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech2:12
107VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:13
108DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma2:13
109GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:15
110PALUTA MichałPoland2:17
111CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo2:18
112CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious2:19
113VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:22
114BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo2:23
115KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma2:27
116TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix2:27
117MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal2:28
118BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:31
119VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2:33
120KANTER MaxTeam DSM2:35
121STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ2:35
122ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland2:38
123LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ2:46
124BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ2:48
125SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe2:48
126KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo2:49
127JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team2:50
128VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:52
129BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:54
130PATERSKI MaciejPoland2:55
131SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:55
132CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team3:01
133MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers3:03
134RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates3:05
135ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:07
136BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo3:09
137BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:10
138BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:12
139INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious3:21
140POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:32
141VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:38
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 23:17:07
2MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:20
3KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:27
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:37
5HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:53
6WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:57
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1:06
8TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:25
9TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix1:28
10EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma1:30
11ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:35
12ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45
13SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange1:46
14TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:48
15BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:58
16KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange2:00
17GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team2:02
18HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:04
19SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ2:07
20BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07
21FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:24
22COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates2:26
23ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo2:30
24RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:34
25GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech2:37
26OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:40
27NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo2:40
28GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal2:43
29VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:51
30SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2:52
31DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:54
32MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:55
33GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:57
34PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech3:03
35CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09
36ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:17
37BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation3:33
38ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM3:35
39OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo3:40
40VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3:56
41GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange4:39
42PATERSKI MaciejPoland5:36
43BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:43
44GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo6:45
45DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step8:22
46CATALDO DarioMovistar Team8:46
47BROŻYNA PiotrPoland8:59
48PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma9:22
49CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal10:17
50COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM10:54
51RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix11:02
52DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation11:11
53STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ11:22
54LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix11:52
55GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers12:01
56VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ12:08
57BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe12:13
58SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo12:45
59PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange13:51
60EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo14:28
61VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal14:40
62PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:42
63ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM14:50
64SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech14:50
65RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation15:00
66WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team15:13
67CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo15:21
68OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland15:51
69ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team16:18
70DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers16:35
71PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team16:56
72CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:23
73BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:45
74VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team17:50
75NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo17:59
76STOSZ PatrykPoland18:34
77DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ18:34
78THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo18:43
79AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers18:47
80CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team19:03
81DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal19:10
82WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash19:30
83LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ19:33
84VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:34
85MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal20:01
86KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo20:02
87PALUTA MichałPoland21:18
88HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation21:45
89BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech21:58
90BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious22:28
91KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange22:44
92ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers23:34
93BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash23:42
94INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious24:04
95SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe24:18
96DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma24:33
97PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe25:27
98GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team25:38
99MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo25:48
100STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech25:51
101VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma26:05
102KANTER MaxTeam DSM26:08
103ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo27:07
104MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM27:31
105LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo28:54
106GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers29:02
107MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates29:05
108TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix29:27
109VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:42
110BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo32:10
111MACIEJUK FilipPoland32:12
112BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates32:15
113CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious32:24
114LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo33:29
115FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech33:31
116ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland34:05
117JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team34:06
118GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates34:07
119QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo35:39
120BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo36:06
121MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers36:27
122RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates36:28
123DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ36:31
124BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation36:47
125VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo37:39
126KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma37:52
127STORK FlorianTeam DSM37:54
128WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash39:02
129HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step39:31
130VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux40:34
131SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits40:56
132MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech41:11
133JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team42:31
134BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits42:35
135TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates42:58
136VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation43:14
137BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ45:07
138GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step45:37
139POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash45:38
140STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step50:20
141SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious52:49
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step84
2KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers83
3MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious80
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates69
5HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step47
6BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious38
7SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange38
8WELLENS TimLotto Soudal36
9DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma36
10ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM34
11HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32
12GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32
13HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation32
14WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash31
15HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM30
16VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team30
17ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe29
18RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix29
19STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ22
20ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21
21CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step20
22GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates20
23THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
24TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious20
25TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix20
26RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team19
27SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe19
28KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma19
29HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step19
30OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal18
31BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe18
32CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo17
33KANTER MaxTeam DSM17
34BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates17
35EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma15
36COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates14
37SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13
38TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo12
39DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal11
40BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation11
41PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
42BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9
43NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo9
44AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers9
45FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
46OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo8
47SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech7
48LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo6
49VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo5
50DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation4
51VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
52GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team3
53VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma3
54QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo2
55VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1
56ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland50
2LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo30
3RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix22
4ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo22
5FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech9
6PALUTA MichałPoland8
7VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6
8PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe5
9CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5
10CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo5
11BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
12MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4
13GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal4
14THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
15GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
16STOSZ PatrykPoland3
17WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team3
18LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo3
19VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
20ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
21JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
22CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team1
23ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
24MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Deceuninck - Quick Step 69:55:24
2Alpecin-Fenix1:52
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:20
4Lotto Soudal2:21
5AG2R Citroën Team3:06
6Team BikeExchange3:06
7Movistar Team6:14
8Team Jumbo-Visma7:30
9Astana - Premier Tech7:55
10Team DSM9:59
11UAE-Team Emirates11:29
12Bahrain - Victorious12:40
13Gazprom - RusVelo12:46
14BORA - hansgrohe16:17
15Poland16:50
16Trek - Segafredo17:52
17INEOS Grenadiers18:02
18Groupama - FDJ18:28
19Israel Start-Up Nation22:36
20Team Qhubeka NextHash23:24
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits33:12
22EF Education - Nippo34:21

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

