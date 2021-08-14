Tour of Poland stage 6: Rémi Cavagna, João Almeida go one-two for Deceuninck-Quick-Step
João Almeida extends GC lead over Matej Mohorič ahead of Sunday's final stage with second-place in Katowice time trial.
Rémi Cavagna and João Almeida took a Deceuninck-Quick-Step one-two on the stage six time trial of the Tour of Poland on Saturday.
French road champion and former national TT champion Cavagna blasted to victory at a speed of 52kph on the 19-kilometer stage through Katowice to secure Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s third win of the Polish race. Almeida finished just 13 seconds back on his teammate and squeezed out a vital handful of seconds on Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) to extend his lead on the GC.
1-2 for #TheWolfpack with @remicav and @JooAlmeida98 in #TDP2021 😃😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/3wq1gfZL70
— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 14, 2021
Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third on the stage.
Almeida now holds a 26-second lead on Mohorič ahead of the final stage of the race Sunday, a short sprint stage into Kraków. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos-Grenadiers) sits third overall, 33 second back.
Mikkel Bjerg (UAE-Emirates) had been first into the hotseat in the pan-flat city-center race before being unseated by Bodnar and then Cavagna.
The Frenchman had to endure a long tense wait before being able to claim victory. His teammate Almeida was the rider most likely to top his 22:10 time and was last rider down the ramp. Nursing just a two-second lead over Mohorič, the 23-year-old Almeida gave it all in a final attempt to pad his lead before Sunday’s flat finish.
Almeida put in an inch-perfect ride while avoiding any risks to set a time 18 seconds faster than Mohorič and move him to 26 seconds up overall after time bonuses.
With Remco Evenepoel topping Saturday’s time trial at the Tour of Denmark and Cavagna and Almeida taking the honors in Poland, what can the Vuelta a España squad pull off for Deceuninck-Quick-Step in the Spanish TT later this afternoon?
#TheWolfpack 👊#TDP2021 pic.twitter.com/29Tg3ZL6gp
— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 14, 2021
Tour de Pologne Stage 6 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:11
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|3
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|4
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:18
|5
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|6
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:21
|7
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:27
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|9
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:31
|10
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:32
|11
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:34
|12
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|13
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:35
|14
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:35
|15
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:37
|16
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:38
|17
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:39
|18
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:43
|19
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:46
|20
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:47
|21
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|22
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:48
|23
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:49
|24
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:51
|25
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|26
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:52
|27
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:53
|28
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:53
|29
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:57
|30
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:58
|31
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|32
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01
|33
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|1:01
|34
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04
|35
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:05
|36
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|37
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06
|38
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|39
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09
|40
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|41
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:10
|42
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|1:11
|43
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:11
|44
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:11
|45
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16
|46
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|1:17
|47
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:20
|48
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|49
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21
|50
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:22
|51
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|52
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23
|53
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24
|54
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24
|55
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|56
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:27
|57
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:27
|58
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:28
|59
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|60
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:29
|61
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:30
|62
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:30
|63
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32
|64
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:33
|65
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|1:36
|66
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:37
|67
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:37
|68
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:41
|69
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42
|70
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|1:42
|71
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:46
|72
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|1:46
|73
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:46
|74
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:47
|75
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:48
|76
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:50
|77
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50
|78
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|1:52
|79
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:52
|80
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:52
|81
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:53
|82
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:54
|83
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:55
|84
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|1:57
|85
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:57
|86
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|1:58
|87
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:58
|88
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:00
|89
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|2:00
|90
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01
|91
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|2:02
|92
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:02
|93
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:05
|94
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|2:06
|95
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:06
|96
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|97
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:07
|98
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:08
|99
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|100
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09
|101
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:09
|102
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:11
|103
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:11
|104
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:11
|105
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|106
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:12
|107
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:13
|108
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:13
|109
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:15
|110
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|2:17
|111
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:18
|112
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:19
|113
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:22
|114
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:23
|115
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:27
|116
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:27
|117
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|2:28
|118
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:31
|119
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:33
|120
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|2:35
|121
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:35
|122
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|2:38
|123
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:46
|124
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:48
|125
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:48
|126
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:49
|127
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:50
|128
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:52
|129
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:54
|130
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|2:55
|131
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:55
|132
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|3:01
|133
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:03
|134
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:05
|135
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:07
|136
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|3:09
|137
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:10
|138
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:12
|139
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:21
|140
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:32
|141
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:38
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:17:07
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:20
|3
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:27
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:37
|5
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:53
|6
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:57
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:06
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:25
|9
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:28
|10
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:30
|11
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:35
|12
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45
|13
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|1:46
|14
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48
|15
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:58
|16
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|2:00
|17
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:02
|18
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:04
|19
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07
|20
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07
|21
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:24
|22
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:26
|23
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:30
|24
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:34
|25
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:37
|26
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40
|27
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:40
|28
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:43
|29
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:51
|30
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:52
|31
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:54
|32
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:55
|33
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:57
|34
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:03
|35
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09
|36
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:17
|37
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:33
|38
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|3:35
|39
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:40
|40
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:56
|41
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|4:39
|42
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|5:36
|43
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:43
|44
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:45
|45
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:22
|46
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|8:46
|47
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|8:59
|48
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:22
|49
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|10:17
|50
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|10:54
|51
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:02
|52
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:11
|53
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:22
|54
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:52
|55
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:01
|56
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:08
|57
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:13
|58
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:45
|59
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|13:51
|60
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:28
|61
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|14:40
|62
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:42
|63
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|14:50
|64
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:50
|65
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:00
|66
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:13
|67
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|15:21
|68
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|15:51
|69
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|16:18
|70
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:35
|71
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:56
|72
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:23
|73
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:45
|74
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:50
|75
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|17:59
|76
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|18:34
|77
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:34
|78
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:43
|79
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:47
|80
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|19:03
|81
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|19:10
|82
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|19:30
|83
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:33
|84
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:34
|85
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|20:01
|86
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|20:02
|87
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|21:18
|88
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:45
|89
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:58
|90
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:28
|91
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|22:44
|92
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:34
|93
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:42
|94
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:04
|95
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:18
|96
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:33
|97
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:27
|98
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|25:38
|99
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:48
|100
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:51
|101
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:05
|102
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|26:08
|103
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|27:07
|104
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|27:31
|105
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:54
|106
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:02
|107
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:05
|108
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29:27
|109
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:42
|110
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|32:10
|111
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|32:12
|112
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:15
|113
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:24
|114
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:29
|115
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|33:31
|116
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|34:05
|117
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|34:06
|118
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:07
|119
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:39
|120
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:06
|121
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:27
|122
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:28
|123
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:31
|124
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:47
|125
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:39
|126
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:52
|127
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|37:54
|128
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|39:02
|129
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:31
|130
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|40:34
|131
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40:56
|132
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:11
|133
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|42:31
|134
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|42:35
|135
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:58
|136
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:14
|137
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:07
|138
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:37
|139
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|45:38
|140
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:20
|141
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|52:49
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|84
|2
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|83
|3
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|80
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|69
|5
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47
|6
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38
|7
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|38
|8
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|36
|9
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|10
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|34
|11
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32
|12
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32
|13
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|14
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|31
|15
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|30
|16
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|17
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|18
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|19
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|20
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21
|21
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|22
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|23
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|24
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|25
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|26
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|19
|27
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|28
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|29
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|30
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|31
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|32
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|17
|33
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|17
|34
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|35
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|36
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|37
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|38
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|39
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|40
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11
|41
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|42
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|43
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9
|44
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9
|45
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|46
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|47
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7
|48
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|6
|49
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|5
|50
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|51
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|52
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|53
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|54
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|55
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1
|56
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|50
|2
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|3
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|4
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|5
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9
|6
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|8
|7
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|8
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|9
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|10
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|11
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|12
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|13
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|14
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|15
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|16
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|3
|17
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|18
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|19
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|20
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|21
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|22
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|1
|23
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|24
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|69:55:24
|2
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:52
|3
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:20
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|2:21
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:06
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|3:06
|7
|Movistar Team
|6:14
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:30
|9
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:55
|10
|Team DSM
|9:59
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:29
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:40
|13
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:46
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:17
|15
|Poland
|16:50
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:52
|17
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:02
|18
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:28
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:36
|20
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|23:24
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:12
|22
|EF Education - Nippo
|34:21
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.