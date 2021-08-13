Tour of Poland stage 5: Nikias Arndt takes close sprint win in crash-marred finale
Two crashes disrupted the final kilometer of stage 5, leaving a small group to contest the sprint. Nikias Arndt took the win with João Almeida retaining his race lead.
Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) won a crash-marred sprint finish on stage 5 of the Tour of Poland. Arndt edged out Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) and Stefan Oldani (Lotto Soudal) in a tight contest for stage honors.
Race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) avoided the carnage in the final kilometer to finish fourth and retain his yellow jersey for at least another day. Mohorič’s second place, and the bonus seconds he earned for it, means just two seconds behind Almeida in the overall classification with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) still 14 seconds back in third.
The peloton had been set for a bunch finish after mopping up the remnants of the day’s breakaway with less than four kilometers to go. However, a string of crashes in the narrow last kilometer felled several riders and left the bunch in smithereens.
In the end, there were fewer than 20 remaining as the lead group rounded the final sweeping bend to the line.
Arndt charged up the left-hand side along the barriers with Oldani taking the centerline. Arndt held firm to take the win while Oldani faded slightly as Mohorič surged in to take second.
The riders faced a hilly stage with a sawblade parcours on stage five. After a quick start, a five-man breakaway comprising Evgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premier Tech), Daniel Arroyave (EF Education), Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), and Łukasz Owsian (Poland) got off the front.
However, with a potential sprint finish in the offing, it was not to be for the group. Rickaert was the last man standing from the breakaway as he was swept up with just four kilometers remaining.
Ineos Grenadiers picked up the pace-setting, leading the peloton into the last kilometer. Two crashes inside the final meters would disrupt the charge and leave the peloton in tatters. The key GC riders were able to avoid trouble and it was left to a small group to contest the close-fought sprint finish.
Tour de Pologne Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|4:02:20
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|5
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|6
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|7
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|8
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|9
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|10
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|11
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|12
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|13
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|14
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|15
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|16
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|17
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|18
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:05
|19
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:05
|20
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|21
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|22
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:13
|23
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|0:17
|24
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:19
|25
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:19
|26
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:19
|27
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:19
|28
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|29
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:19
|30
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:19
|31
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|32
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|0:28
|33
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:28
|34
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28
|35
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|36
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:52
|37
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:52
|38
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:52
|39
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|0:52
|40
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:52
|41
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:52
|42
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|43
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:52
|44
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:52
|45
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:52
|46
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:05
|47
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08
|48
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:08
|49
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08
|50
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|51
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:36
|52
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|53
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:40
|54
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|55
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40
|56
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|57
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:44
|58
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:44
|59
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:44
|60
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:44
|61
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:44
|62
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:44
|63
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|64
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:44
|65
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|1:44
|66
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:50
|67
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|1:50
|68
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|69
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:55
|70
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|71
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:58
|72
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:58
|73
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:58
|74
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:58
|75
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:58
|76
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:24
|77
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|78
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|2:24
|79
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|2:54
|80
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|2:54
|81
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:54
|82
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:05
|83
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:05
|84
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:05
|85
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|86
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|3:05
|87
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:05
|88
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:05
|89
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:05
|90
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:05
|91
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:05
|92
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:05
|93
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:05
|94
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:09
|95
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|96
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|3:23
|97
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|3:30
|98
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|99
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:30
|100
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|101
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:50
|102
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:59
|103
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|104
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|4:22
|105
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:22
|106
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:25
|107
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|5:03
|108
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:03
|109
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:03
|110
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:03
|111
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:50
|112
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:01
|113
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:01
|114
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:01
|115
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:01
|116
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:30
|117
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:03
|118
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:30
|119
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:03
|120
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|14:03
|121
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|14:03
|122
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:03
|123
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:03
|124
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:03
|125
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:03
|126
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:03
|127
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:03
|128
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:03
|129
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:03
|130
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|14:03
|131
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:03
|132
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:03
|133
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:03
|134
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:03
|135
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:03
|136
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:03
|137
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:03
|138
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:03
|139
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:03
|140
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:03
|141
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:03
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:54:44
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:02
|3
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|5
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|6
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|7
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|8
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|9
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36
|10
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:37
|11
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:47
|12
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:48
|13
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50
|14
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:51
|15
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:55
|16
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:55
|17
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|18
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|19
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10
|20
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|21
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|22
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:32
|23
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:32
|24
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:41
|25
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43
|26
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:56
|27
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:58
|28
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:06
|29
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:06
|30
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19
|31
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:21
|32
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:22
|33
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|2:32
|34
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:33
|35
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:37
|36
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|2:39
|37
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:46
|38
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|3:10
|39
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|3:12
|40
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|3:17
|41
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:37
|42
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:22
|43
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:06
|44
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:08
|45
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:21
|46
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:00
|47
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|9:19
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|9:20
|49
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|9:20
|50
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:05
|51
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:44
|52
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|10:45
|53
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:53
|54
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:40
|55
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:02
|56
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:06
|57
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:16
|58
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|12:47
|59
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|13:21
|60
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|13:33
|61
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:56
|62
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|14:12
|63
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:17
|64
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:27
|65
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|14:35
|66
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|15:14
|67
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:15
|68
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:25
|69
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:45
|70
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:29
|71
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:04
|72
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:33
|73
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|17:33
|74
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|17:46
|75
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:52
|76
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|17:54
|77
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:55
|78
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:15
|79
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:25
|80
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|18:27
|81
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:39
|82
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:41
|83
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|18:55
|84
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|19:02
|85
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|19:16
|86
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|19:41
|87
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:47
|88
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|20:41
|89
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:55
|90
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:59
|91
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|21:00
|92
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:32
|93
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:30
|94
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:37
|95
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|23:44
|96
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:44
|97
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|24:26
|98
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:09
|99
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:11
|100
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:36
|101
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|26:40
|102
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|27:22
|103
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:33
|104
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:40
|105
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:52
|106
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|28:41
|107
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|29:13
|108
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|30:17
|109
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:22
|110
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:31
|111
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|31:24
|112
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|31:39
|113
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:58
|114
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:10
|115
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:11
|116
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32:33
|117
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:05
|118
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|33:19
|119
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:36
|120
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:37
|121
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:55
|122
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|35:37
|123
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:37
|124
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|36:09
|125
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:28
|126
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:13
|127
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:54
|128
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:54
|129
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:11
|130
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:13
|131
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|38:54
|132
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:31
|133
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:53
|134
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40:17
|135
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:29
|136
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:43
|137
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|42:19
|138
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|42:32
|139
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|44:12
|140
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:39
|141
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|50:51
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|68
|2
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|67
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|65
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|61
|5
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38
|6
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|38
|7
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34
|9
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32
|10
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32
|11
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|12
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|13
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|14
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|29
|15
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|16
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|17
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|18
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21
|19
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|20
|20
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|21
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|22
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|23
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|24
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|19
|25
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|26
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|27
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|28
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|29
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|17
|30
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|17
|31
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16
|32
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|33
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|34
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|35
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|36
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|37
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|38
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9
|39
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|40
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|41
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|42
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|43
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|44
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1
|45
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|50
|2
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|3
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22
|4
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|5
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9
|6
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|8
|7
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|8
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|9
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|10
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|11
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|12
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|13
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|14
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|15
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|16
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|3
|17
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|18
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|19
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|20
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|21
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|22
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|1
|23
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|24
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|68:46:29
|2
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:47
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:02
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:13
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|2:25
|6
|Movistar Team
|4:18
|7
|Team BikeExchange
|6:14
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:18
|9
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:46
|10
|Team DSM
|10:50
|11
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:50
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:03
|13
|Poland
|16:16
|14
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:48
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:13
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:20
|17
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:59
|18
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:17
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:40
|20
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|28:09
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:59
|22
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:27
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.