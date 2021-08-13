Tour of Poland stage 5: Nikias Arndt takes close sprint win in crash-marred finale

Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) won a crash-marred sprint finish on stage 5 of the Tour of Poland. Arndt edged out Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) and Stefan Oldani (Lotto Soudal) in a tight contest for stage honors.

Race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) avoided the carnage in the final kilometer to finish fourth and retain his yellow jersey for at least another day. Mohorič’s second place, and the bonus seconds he earned for it, means just two seconds behind Almeida in the overall classification with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) still 14 seconds back in third.

The peloton had been set for a bunch finish after mopping up the remnants of the day’s breakaway with less than four kilometers to go. However, a string of crashes in the narrow last kilometer felled several riders and left the bunch in smithereens.

In the end, there were fewer than 20 remaining as the lead group rounded the final sweeping bend to the line.

Arndt charged up the left-hand side along the barriers with Oldani taking the centerline. Arndt held firm to take the win while Oldani faded slightly as Mohorič surged in to take second.

The riders faced a hilly stage with a sawblade parcours on stage five. After a quick start, a five-man breakaway comprising Evgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premier Tech), Daniel Arroyave (EF Education), Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), and Łukasz Owsian (Poland) got off the front.

However, with a potential sprint finish in the offing, it was not to be for the group. Rickaert was the last man standing from the breakaway as he was swept up with just four kilometers remaining.

Ineos Grenadiers picked up the pace-setting, leading the peloton into the last kilometer. Two crashes inside the final meters would disrupt the charge and leave the peloton in tatters. The key GC riders were able to avoid trouble and it was left to a small group to contest the close-fought sprint finish.

A stage of 172.8km decided by centimetres 📏 Mega job by the guys today to set up @NikiasArndt who finished it off perfectly for us. Great job, team! 🙌🏻#KeepChallenging #TDP2021 pic.twitter.com/c8AKNudCRU — Team DSM (@TeamDSM) August 13, 2021