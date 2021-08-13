Become a Member

Tour of Poland stage 5: Nikias Arndt takes close sprint win in crash-marred finale

Two crashes disrupted the final kilometer of stage 5, leaving a small group to contest the sprint. Nikias Arndt took the win with João Almeida retaining his race lead.

Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) won a crash-marred sprint finish on stage 5 of the Tour of Poland. Arndt edged out Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) and Stefan Oldani (Lotto Soudal) in a tight contest for stage honors.

Race leader João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) avoided the carnage in the final kilometer to finish fourth and retain his yellow jersey for at least another day. Mohorič’s second place, and the bonus seconds he earned for it, means just two seconds behind Almeida in the overall classification with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) still 14 seconds back in third.

The peloton had been set for a bunch finish after mopping up the remnants of the day’s breakaway with less than four kilometers to go. However, a string of crashes in the narrow last kilometer felled several riders and left the bunch in smithereens.

In the end, there were fewer than 20 remaining as the lead group rounded the final sweeping bend to the line.

Arndt charged up the left-hand side along the barriers with Oldani taking the centerline. Arndt held firm to take the win while Oldani faded slightly as Mohorič surged in to take second.

The riders faced a hilly stage with a sawblade parcours on stage five. After a quick start, a five-man breakaway comprising Evgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premier Tech), Daniel Arroyave (EF Education), Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo), Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix), and Łukasz Owsian (Poland) got off the front.

However, with a potential sprint finish in the offing, it was not to be for the group. Rickaert was the last man standing from the breakaway as he was swept up with just four kilometers remaining.

Ineos Grenadiers picked up the pace-setting, leading the peloton into the last kilometer. Two crashes inside the final meters would disrupt the charge and leave the peloton in tatters. The key GC riders were able to avoid trouble and it was left to a small group to contest the close-fought sprint finish.

Tour de Pologne Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM4:02:20
2MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
3OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:00
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
5ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
6HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
7DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
8STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:00
9VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
10HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
11KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
12SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
13ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
14EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
15WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
16RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
17ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
18CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo0:05
19NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:05
20VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:10
21SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:10
22GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:13
23PATERSKI MaciejPoland0:17
24ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:19
25BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:19
26GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:19
27HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:19
28DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
29GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:19
30MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:19
31THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:28
32PALUTA MichałPoland0:28
33PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:28
34GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:28
35GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:28
36LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:52
37ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:52
38CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:52
39STOSZ PatrykPoland0:52
40VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team0:52
41VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:52
42ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:52
43ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:52
44SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo0:52
45BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:52
46VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:05
47PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08
48COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:08
49FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08
50TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
51KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo1:36
52TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
53CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious1:40
54LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ1:40
55DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal1:40
56CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team1:40
57DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:44
58STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech1:44
59BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:44
60VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:44
61EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo1:44
62CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44
63DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:00
64RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:44
65SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange1:44
66RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix1:50
67BROŻYNA PiotrPoland1:50
68BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
69PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:55
70SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe1:55
71CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:58
72VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:58
73BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:58
74VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:58
75KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange1:58
76CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:24
77DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:00
78NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo2:24
79KANTER MaxTeam DSM2:54
80MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM2:54
81BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:54
82COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates3:05
83QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo3:05
84MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3:05
85GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
86KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange3:05
87PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team3:05
88WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team3:05
89TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix3:05
90WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:05
91BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3:05
92PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe3:05
93ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:05
94HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation3:09
95OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo0:00
96PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange3:23
97MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal3:30
98GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
99BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:30
100GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
101DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation3:50
102AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:59
103TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:00
104STORK FlorianTeam DSM4:22
105BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech4:22
106INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious4:25
107OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland5:03
108GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers5:03
109MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo5:03
110BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo5:03
111LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo6:50
112GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates8:01
113RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates8:01
114SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech8:01
115BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8:01
116FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech11:30
117SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:03
118ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo11:30
119MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers14:03
120MACIEJUK FilipPoland14:03
121JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team14:03
122WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:03
123SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious14:03
124BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo14:03
125MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech14:03
126GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step14:03
127VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo14:03
128STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step14:03
129POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:03
130ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland14:03
131HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step14:03
132VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation14:03
133KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma14:03
134VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:03
135TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates14:03
136BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:03
137DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ14:03
138LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo14:03
139JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team14:03
140BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ14:03
141BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation14:03
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 22:54:44
2MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:02
3ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:14
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:21
5ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
6ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:32
7TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:32
8RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:36
9WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:36
10HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:37
11HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:47
12TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:48
13GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:50
14HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:51
15NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:55
16GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:55
17EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:55
18TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:55
19SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:10
20BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:14
21VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:20
22SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:32
23GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech1:32
24ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo1:41
25OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:43
26VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:56
27FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:58
28DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:06
29OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo2:06
30GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal2:19
31PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech2:21
32BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation2:22
33SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange2:32
34ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:33
35MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:37
36ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM2:39
37BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team2:46
38PATERSKI MaciejPoland3:10
39KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange3:12
40GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange3:17
41BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:37
42COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates4:22
43CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step5:06
44GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo6:08
45DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step7:21
46STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ9:00
47BROŻYNA PiotrPoland9:19
48CATALDO DarioMovistar Team9:20
49CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal9:20
50PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma10:05
51DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10:44
52COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM10:45
53VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ10:53
54GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers11:40
55SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo12:02
56LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix12:06
57RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix12:16
58PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange12:47
59CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo13:21
60VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal13:33
61PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:56
62OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland14:12
63EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo14:17
64SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech14:27
65ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM14:35
66ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team15:14
67BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe15:15
68DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers15:25
69RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation15:45
70BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:29
71WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team17:04
72VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team17:33
73STOSZ PatrykPoland17:33
74MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal17:46
75VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:52
76CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team17:54
77THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17:55
78PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team18:15
79AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers18:25
80CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash18:27
81LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ18:39
82DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ18:41
83NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo18:55
84KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo19:02
85DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal19:16
86PALUTA MichałPoland19:41
87HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation19:47
88WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash20:41
89INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious20:55
90BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech20:59
91BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash21:00
92DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma22:32
93BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious23:30
94SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe23:37
95GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team23:44
96ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers23:44
97KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange24:26
98MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo25:09
99ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo25:11
100STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech25:36
101KANTER MaxTeam DSM26:40
102GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers27:22
103VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma27:33
104LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo27:40
105PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe27:52
106MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM28:41
107BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo29:13
108TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix30:17
109MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates30:22
110VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:31
111MACIEJUK FilipPoland31:24
112ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland31:39
113CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious31:58
114BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates32:10
115GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates32:11
116FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech32:33
117LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo33:05
118JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team33:19
119RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates33:36
120MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers33:37
121BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo33:55
122KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma35:37
123DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ35:37
124STORK FlorianTeam DSM36:09
125BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation36:28
126VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo37:13
127HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step37:54
128VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:54
129QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo38:11
130SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:13
131WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash38:54
132MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech39:31
133JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team39:53
134BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits40:17
135VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation41:29
136TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates41:43
137POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash42:19
138BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ42:32
139GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step44:12
140STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step48:39
141SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious50:51
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious68
2KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers67
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step65
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates61
5BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious38
6SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange38
7DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma36
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step34
9HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32
10GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32
11HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation32
12VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team30
13ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe29
14HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM29
15RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix29
16WELLENS TimLotto Soudal26
17STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ22
18ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21
19ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM20
20THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
21GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates20
22TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious20
23TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix20
24RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team19
25SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe19
26KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma19
27HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step19
28OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal18
29CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo17
30KANTER MaxTeam DSM17
31WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash16
32EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma15
33COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates14
34SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13
35TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo12
36DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal11
37PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
38NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo9
39BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9
40FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
41OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo8
42VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
43GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team3
44VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1
45ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland50
2LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo30
3RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix22
4ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo22
5FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech9
6PALUTA MichałPoland8
7VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6
8PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe5
9CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5
10CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo5
11BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
12MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4
13GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal4
14THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
15GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
16STOSZ PatrykPoland3
17WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team3
18LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo3
19VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
20ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
21JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
22CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team1
23ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
24MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 68:46:29
2Alpecin-Fenix1:47
3Deceuninck - Quick Step2:02
4AG2R Citroën Team2:13
5Lotto Soudal2:25
6Movistar Team4:18
7Team BikeExchange6:14
8Team Jumbo-Visma7:18
9Astana - Premier Tech9:46
10Team DSM10:50
11Gazprom - RusVelo10:50
12Bahrain - Victorious13:03
13Poland16:16
14UAE-Team Emirates17:48
15Groupama - FDJ18:13
16Trek - Segafredo18:20
17INEOS Grenadiers18:59
18BORA - hansgrohe21:17
19Israel Start-Up Nation24:40
20Team Qhubeka NextHash28:09
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits32:59
22EF Education - Nippo35:27

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

