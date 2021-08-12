Tour of Poland stage 4: João Almeida scores second stage win
João Almeida countered an attack from his teammates to score a sprint victory on stage 4 at the Tour of Poland.
João Almeida scored his second stage win in three days at the Tour of Poland, leaping past Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) to win the uphill sprint to Bukovina Resort on Thursday. With his victory Almeida solidified his lead in the GC, taking 10 bonus seconds to Mohorič’s six, advancing his lead in the overall to 0:08 seconds.
The win came after Almeida’s Deceuininck-Quick-Step teammates Rémi Cavagna and Mikkel Honoré attacked near the finale, forcing other teams to chase.
“It was good. I had a teammate in the front and the others had to close the gap and I saw he was getting caught, there were some guys attacking, and I just did a small acceleration and then stopped,” Almeida said. “Somebody went and i could follow and I could pass in the finish line.”
The frenetic push to the line came at the tail end of a 159-kilometer stage across southern Poland that took in three categorized climbs, as well as a series of uncategorized ascents. The defining feature of the day was the category 2 push to Lapszanka (4km at 5.3 percent), which fell just 19 kilometers from the finish.
The day saw five riders make the early escape, and present in the group was American Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën), as well as Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo), and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ). Pace setting by Dececuininck-Quick-Step and UAE-Team Emirates kept the gap hovering in the 3-4 minute range, and in the stage’s second half the pace increased over the climbs.
Ahead it was Valter who pushed on by himself, attacking up and over the final categorized climb. But the peloton reeled him in inside 10km to go, setting up the dramatic push to the line. Cavagna made his move at 3.2km to go alongside a rider from the Polish national team, and the duo stretched out a small gap on the field. Then, Honoré made the jump to Cavagna, and the two Deceuninck riders opened a gap on a steep section.
That gap forced the other teams to chase, and the strategy allowed Almeida to save his legs for the final sprint.
“We all tried to do an attacking strategy and it’s been working out so I don’t think we’re doing to change it,” Almeida said.
Almeida now heads into the final three stages of racing nursing a slight lead. With the final stage likely catering to the sprinters, other GC favorites will have to attack Almeida on Friday’s hilly stage 5 to Bielsko-Biala, or rest their legs for the stage 6 individual time trial to Katowice.
Tour de Pologne Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:51:32
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|3
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|5
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|6
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:00
|7
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|8
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|9
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|10
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|11
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|12
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|13
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|14
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|15
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|17
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|18
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|19
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|20
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|21
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|22
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09
|23
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:09
|24
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:09
|25
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:09
|26
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:09
|27
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09
|28
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:09
|30
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:09
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19
|32
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:22
|33
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|34
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|35
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:36
|36
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:36
|37
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|38
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:36
|39
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:36
|40
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:36
|41
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36
|42
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:36
|43
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:40
|44
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:50
|45
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:54
|46
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|1:07
|47
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|1:07
|48
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:07
|49
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:07
|50
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:26
|51
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50
|52
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:50
|53
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:02
|54
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:02
|55
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|56
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|57
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|2:02
|58
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:02
|59
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02
|60
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02
|61
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:48
|62
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:26
|63
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|3:26
|64
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:22
|65
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|4:22
|66
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:22
|67
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:22
|68
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:22
|69
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|4:22
|70
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:22
|71
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:22
|72
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:22
|73
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:22
|74
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:22
|75
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:45
|76
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4:45
|77
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:45
|78
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4:45
|79
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:16
|80
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|81
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|5:16
|82
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|5:16
|83
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:16
|84
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:16
|85
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16
|86
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|5:16
|87
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:16
|88
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:16
|89
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:16
|90
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|5:16
|91
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:16
|92
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:16
|93
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|5:16
|94
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|5:16
|95
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16
|96
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:16
|97
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5:16
|98
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:21
|99
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|5:49
|100
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:06
|101
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:06
|102
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:06
|103
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:23
|104
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:15
|105
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|9:15
|106
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:15
|107
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:15
|108
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:15
|109
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:15
|110
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:30
|111
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:30
|112
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:30
|113
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:30
|114
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:30
|115
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:30
|116
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:30
|117
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:30
|118
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:53
|119
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|12:03
|120
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:08
|121
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:24
|122
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|12:24
|123
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:24
|124
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:24
|125
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|12:24
|126
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:24
|127
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|12:24
|128
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:24
|129
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:24
|130
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:24
|131
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:24
|132
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:24
|133
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:24
|134
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:24
|135
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:24
|136
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|12:24
|137
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:24
|138
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:24
|139
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:24
|140
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:32
|141
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:32
|142
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:22
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:52:24
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|3
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:14
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|5
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:32
|6
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|7
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:32
|8
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|9
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|10
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36
|11
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:37
|12
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:47
|13
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:48
|14
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:48
|15
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:48
|16
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:50
|17
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50
|18
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:50
|19
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:55
|20
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|21
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:55
|22
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10
|23
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|24
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14
|25
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:14
|26
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:17
|27
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:19
|28
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22
|29
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:22
|30
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:41
|31
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:47
|32
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|1:47
|33
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:51
|34
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:53
|35
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:56
|36
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03
|37
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:06
|38
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:06
|39
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:18
|40
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:45
|41
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|2:49
|42
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|2:53
|43
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:22
|44
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:49
|45
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:26
|46
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:54
|47
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:02
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|7:22
|49
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|7:29
|50
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:10
|51
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|8:28
|52
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:00
|53
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|9:10
|54
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|9:24
|55
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|9:37
|56
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:48
|57
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:28
|58
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:10
|59
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:14
|60
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:21
|61
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:10
|62
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:33
|63
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|12:41
|64
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:48
|65
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|13:16
|66
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:44
|67
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:59
|68
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:01
|69
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|14:16
|70
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|14:22
|71
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:26
|72
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|14:45
|73
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:45
|74
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:10
|75
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:25
|76
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16:03
|77
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:08
|78
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|16:14
|79
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:30
|80
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|16:31
|81
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:37
|82
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:38
|83
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:41
|84
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|16:41
|85
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:57
|86
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:59
|87
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|17:21
|88
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|17:26
|89
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:27
|90
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:30
|91
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|17:36
|92
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|17:36
|93
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:36
|94
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:02
|95
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|19:13
|96
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|19:16
|97
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:34
|98
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:52
|99
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:06
|100
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:36
|101
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:39
|102
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:50
|103
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:03
|104
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|21:21
|105
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:34
|106
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:34
|107
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:42
|108
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:19
|109
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:25
|110
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:32
|111
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:10
|112
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|23:44
|113
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|23:46
|114
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:51
|115
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:51
|116
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:52
|117
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:09
|118
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:10
|119
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:10
|120
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|24:10
|121
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:47
|122
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|24:51
|123
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|25:28
|124
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:35
|125
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:35
|126
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|25:47
|127
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:50
|128
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:14
|129
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27:12
|130
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:17
|131
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:26
|132
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:40
|133
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|28:16
|134
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|28:29
|135
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:33
|136
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|29:49
|137
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:09
|138
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:18
|139
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|31:47
|140
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:36
|141
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:06
|142
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|49
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45
|5
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38
|6
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|38
|7
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32
|8
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|9
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|29
|10
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|11
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23
|12
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|13
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|14
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|15
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|17
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|18
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|19
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|20
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|21
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|22
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|23
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|24
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17
|25
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|17
|26
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16
|27
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|14
|28
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|29
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14
|30
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|31
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|32
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|33
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|34
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|35
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8
|36
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|37
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|38
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|7
|39
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|40
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|41
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|42
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|16
|2
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|8
|3
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|4
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|5
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|6
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|7
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5
|9
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|10
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|11
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|12
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|3
|13
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|14
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|15
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|16
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|17
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|18
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|19
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|1
|20
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|21
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|56:39:29
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:43
|4
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:47
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|2:04
|7
|Movistar Team
|4:08
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:18
|9
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:21
|10
|Team DSM
|9:39
|11
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:21
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:23
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:38
|14
|Poland
|14:39
|15
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:17
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:58
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:33
|18
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:40
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:28
|20
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|21:48
|21
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:13
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:23
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.