Tour of Poland stage 4: João Almeida scores second stage win

João Almeida scored his second stage win in three days at the Tour of Poland, leaping past Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) to win the uphill sprint to Bukovina Resort on Thursday. With his victory Almeida solidified his lead in the GC, taking 10 bonus seconds to Mohorič’s six, advancing his lead in the overall to 0:08 seconds.

The win came after Almeida’s Deceuininck-Quick-Step teammates Rémi Cavagna and Mikkel Honoré attacked near the finale, forcing other teams to chase.

“It was good. I had a teammate in the front and the others had to close the gap and I saw he was getting caught, there were some guys attacking, and I just did a small acceleration and then stopped,” Almeida said. “Somebody went and i could follow and I could pass in the finish line.”

The frenetic push to the line came at the tail end of a 159-kilometer stage across southern Poland that took in three categorized climbs, as well as a series of uncategorized ascents. The defining feature of the day was the category 2 push to Lapszanka (4km at 5.3 percent), which fell just 19 kilometers from the finish.

The day saw five riders make the early escape, and present in the group was American Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën), as well as Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo), and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ). Pace setting by Dececuininck-Quick-Step and UAE-Team Emirates kept the gap hovering in the 3-4 minute range, and in the stage’s second half the pace increased over the climbs.

Ahead it was Valter who pushed on by himself, attacking up and over the final categorized climb. But the peloton reeled him in inside 10km to go, setting up the dramatic push to the line. Cavagna made his move at 3.2km to go alongside a rider from the Polish national team, and the duo stretched out a small gap on the field. Then, Honoré made the jump to Cavagna, and the two Deceuninck riders opened a gap on a steep section.

That gap forced the other teams to chase, and the strategy allowed Almeida to save his legs for the final sprint.

“We all tried to do an attacking strategy and it’s been working out so I don’t think we’re doing to change it,” Almeida said.

Almeida now heads into the final three stages of racing nursing a slight lead. With the final stage likely catering to the sprinters, other GC favorites will have to attack Almeida on Friday’s hilly stage 5 to Bielsko-Biala, or rest their legs for the stage 6 individual time trial to Katowice.