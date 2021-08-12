Become a Member

Tour of Poland stage 4: João Almeida scores second stage win

João Almeida countered an attack from his teammates to score a sprint victory on stage 4 at the Tour of Poland.

João Almeida scored his second stage win in three days at the Tour of Poland, leaping past Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) to win the uphill sprint to Bukovina Resort on Thursday. With his victory Almeida solidified his lead in the GC, taking 10 bonus seconds to Mohorič’s six, advancing his lead in the overall to 0:08 seconds.

The win came after Almeida’s Deceuininck-Quick-Step teammates Rémi Cavagna and Mikkel Honoré attacked near the finale, forcing other teams to chase.

“It was good. I had a teammate in the front and the others had to close the gap and I saw he was getting caught, there were some guys attacking, and I just did a small acceleration and then stopped,” Almeida said. “Somebody went and i could follow and I could pass in the finish line.”

The frenetic push to the line came at the tail end of a 159-kilometer stage across southern Poland that took in three categorized climbs, as well as a series of uncategorized ascents. The defining feature of the day was the category 2 push to Lapszanka (4km at 5.3 percent), which fell just 19 kilometers from the finish.

The day saw five riders make the early escape, and present in the group was American Larry Warbasse (AG2R-Citroën), as well as Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo), and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ). Pace setting by Dececuininck-Quick-Step and UAE-Team Emirates kept the gap hovering in the 3-4 minute range, and in the stage’s second half the pace increased over the climbs.

Ahead it was Valter who pushed on by himself, attacking up and over the final categorized climb. But the peloton reeled him in inside 10km to go, setting up the dramatic push to the line. Cavagna made his move at 3.2km to go alongside a rider from the Polish national team, and the duo stretched out a small gap on the field. Then, Honoré made the jump to Cavagna, and the two Deceuninck riders opened a gap on a steep section.

That gap forced the other teams to chase, and the strategy allowed Almeida to save his legs for the final sprint.

“We all tried to do an attacking strategy and it’s been working out so I don’t think we’re doing to change it,” Almeida said.

Almeida now heads into the final three stages of racing nursing a slight lead. With the final stage likely catering to the sprinters, other GC favorites will have to attack Almeida on Friday’s hilly stage 5 to Bielsko-Biala, or rest their legs for the stage 6 individual time trial to Katowice.

Tour de Pologne Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:51:32
2MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
3VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
5SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:00
6HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:00
7TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:00
8ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
9TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
10HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
11GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
12WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
13ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
14EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
15FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
16TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
17RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
18NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:00
19ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
20BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
21GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
22OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:09
23HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:09
24SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:09
25STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:09
26ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:09
27GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:09
28SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:09
29KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:09
30VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:09
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:19
32GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:22
33GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:24
34CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
35ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:36
36OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo0:36
37GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:36
38MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:36
39ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:36
40DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:36
41VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:36
42COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:36
43PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:40
44BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:50
45GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:54
46PALUTA MichałPoland1:07
47PATERSKI MaciejPoland1:07
48BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:07
49BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:07
50COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:26
51PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:50
52PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:50
53RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:02
54DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2:02
55ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:02
56JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2:02
57BROŻYNA PiotrPoland2:02
58ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo2:02
59AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:02
60DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers2:02
61LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:48
62DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ3:26
63OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland3:26
64PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:22
65STOSZ PatrykPoland4:22
66VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ4:22
67CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious4:22
68VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:22
69MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal4:22
70INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious4:22
71KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo4:22
72SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo4:22
73EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo4:22
74HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:22
75CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo4:45
76CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4:45
77SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech4:45
78NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo4:45
79PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe5:16
80WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team5:16
81MACIEJUK FilipPoland5:16
82ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland5:16
83WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:16
84BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:16
85LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ5:16
86ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM5:16
87VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team5:16
88BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe5:16
89ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers5:16
90CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team5:16
91RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation5:16
92BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech5:16
93DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal5:16
94KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange5:16
95DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:16
96DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation5:16
97CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5:16
98MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers5:21
99PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange5:49
100BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8:06
101QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo8:06
102BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo8:06
103BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious8:23
104GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers9:15
105CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash9:15
106KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma9:15
107LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo9:15
108MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo9:15
109SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe9:15
110VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma11:30
111HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step11:30
112VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation11:30
113GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step11:30
114DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma11:30
115LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo11:30
116JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team11:30
117BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo11:30
118GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates11:53
119KANTER MaxTeam DSM12:03
120VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo12:08
121SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:24
122MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM12:24
123SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious12:24
124WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:24
125HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange12:24
126MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech12:24
127STORK FlorianTeam DSM12:24
128POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:24
129STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech12:24
130FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech12:24
131MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates12:24
132RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates12:24
133BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ12:24
134BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits12:24
135TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates12:24
136GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team12:24
137VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:24
138BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation12:24
139VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:24
140THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo12:32
141TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix12:32
142STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step13:22
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 18:52:24
2MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:08
3ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:14
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:21
5HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:32
6TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:32
7ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:32
8ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:32
9RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:36
10WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:36
11HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:37
12HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:47
13SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:48
14TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:48
15BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:48
16NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:50
17GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:50
18FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:50
19GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:55
20TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:55
21EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:55
22SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:10
23VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:10
24BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:14
25KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange1:14
26COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:17
27GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech1:19
28SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:22
29ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo1:22
30ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:41
31OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:47
32ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM1:47
33GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:51
34PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:53
35VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:56
36BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03
37OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo2:06
38DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix2:06
39MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:18
40BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:45
41GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange2:49
42PATERSKI MaciejPoland2:53
43CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3:22
44GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo5:49
45SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech6:26
46DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation6:54
47DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step7:02
48CATALDO DarioMovistar Team7:22
49BROŻYNA PiotrPoland7:29
50PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma8:10
51CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal8:28
52STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ9:00
53OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland9:10
54PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange9:24
55COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM9:37
56VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ9:48
57RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix10:28
58SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo11:10
59LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix11:14
60GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers11:21
61BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe12:10
62EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo12:33
63VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal12:41
64PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:48
65CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo13:16
66ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo13:44
67WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team13:59
68RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation14:01
69MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal14:16
70ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team14:22
71AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers14:26
72ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM14:45
73BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:45
74PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team15:10
75DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers15:25
76CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash16:03
77VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:08
78CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team16:14
79INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious16:30
80NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo16:31
81BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech16:37
82HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation16:38
83VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team16:41
84STOSZ PatrykPoland16:41
85DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ16:57
86LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16:59
87MACIEJUK FilipPoland17:21
88KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo17:26
89THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17:27
90BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:30
91DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal17:36
92ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland17:36
93WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:36
94LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo19:02
95PALUTA MichałPoland19:13
96JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team19:16
97MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers19:34
98BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo19:52
99MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo20:06
100BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious20:36
101ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers20:39
102LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo20:50
103FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech21:03
104KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange21:21
105KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma21:34
106DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ21:34
107SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe21:42
108GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers22:19
109BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation22:25
110DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma22:32
111VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo23:10
112GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team23:44
113KANTER MaxTeam DSM23:46
114HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step23:51
115VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:51
116STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech23:52
117BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24:09
118GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates24:10
119SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:10
120BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo24:10
121PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe24:47
122WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash24:51
123MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech25:28
124RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates25:35
125VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma25:35
126MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM25:47
127JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team25:50
128BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:14
129TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix27:12
130MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates27:17
131VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation27:26
132TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates27:40
133POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash28:16
134BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ28:29
135VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:33
136HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange29:49
137GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step30:09
138CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious30:18
139STORK FlorianTeam DSM31:47
140STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step34:36
141QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo35:06
142SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious36:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers57
2MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious49
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step48
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates45
5BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious38
6SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange38
7GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32
8HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation32
9HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM29
10RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix29
11HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step23
12DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma22
13ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe21
14GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates20
15THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
16TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious20
17WELLENS TimLotto Soudal20
18TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix20
19KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma19
20SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe19
21HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step19
22VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team18
23HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
24ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17
25KANTER MaxTeam DSM17
26WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash16
27RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team14
28COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates14
29CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo14
30TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo12
31DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal11
32PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
33BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9
34STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ9
35FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits8
36EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma8
37OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo8
38NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo7
39SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
40VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
41GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team3
42ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland16
2PALUTA MichałPoland8
3ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo8
4VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ6
5PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe5
6FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech5
7CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5
8CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo5
9BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
10MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4
11GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
12STOSZ PatrykPoland3
13THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
14WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team3
15LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo3
16VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
17ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
18JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
19CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team1
20ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1
21MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 56:39:29
2AG2R Citroën Team1:21
3Deceuninck - Quick Step1:43
4Alpecin-Fenix1:47
5Lotto Soudal1:57
6Team BikeExchange2:04
7Movistar Team4:08
8Team Jumbo-Visma7:18
9Astana - Premier Tech7:21
10Team DSM9:39
11Gazprom - RusVelo10:21
12Bahrain - Victorious11:23
13UAE-Team Emirates11:38
14Poland14:39
15BORA - hansgrohe16:17
16Groupama - FDJ16:58
17Trek - Segafredo17:33
18INEOS Grenadiers18:40
19Israel Start-Up Nation19:28
20Team Qhubeka NextHash21:48
21EF Education - Nippo22:13
22Cofidis, Solutions Crédits28:23

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

