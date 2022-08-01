Tour of Poland stage 3: Sergio Higuita surges into leader’s jersey with win up steep wall

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Monday’s third stage at the 79th Tour of Poland in a wild uphill charge that shook up the GC.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) crossed the line second and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) was third out of the explosive reduced bunch sprint.

Colombian rider Higuita, who is preparing for the Vuelta a España, moved into the overall lead, with Bilbao and Hermans lined up behind him.

Sean Quinn (EF Education First-EasyPay) was the top American in 24th at 29 seconds back.

At 237.9km, the longest stage of the 2022 Polish tour saw an early five-rider breakaway reeled in with less than 25km to go to carry the remnants of the main bunch to the short but steep wall to the line in Przemyśl.

BikeExchange-Jayco led the bunch to the base of the final climb at 1.6km to go, with Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) jumping first. Ineos Grenadiers closed it down after the red kite. Richard Carapaz was led out perfectly, but was swarmed in the final ramps.

A group of about 15 formed in the closing 300m on the steepest part of the finale, and Higuita attacked out of the bunch to cross the line as victor. Higuita is back in action this week since finishing second at the Tour de Suisse in June.

The race continues Tuesday with the 179.4km fourth stage Lesko to Sanok in another hilly, challenging parcours.

Early breakaway reeled in with 25km to go

Mark Cavendish, shown early in stage 3, is back in action this week. (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

The 237.9km third stage from Kraśnik to Przemyśl was riddled with three short but steep climbs in the closing two hours of racing, and capped by the steep punchy climb to the line.

With two third-category climbs sandwiching an even harder second-category climb in a closing circuit, sprinters such as Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) struggled to remain in touch with the lead bunch.

A five-rider breakaway formed early, and built up a lead topping seven minutes. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) tried in vain to bridge out, and the lead shrank considerably once the race hit the rated climbs. The stragglers held a lead of one minute with 30km to go. The fractured bunch finally swept up the remnants of the breakaway on the day’s final climb with 22km to go.

Overnight leader Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X), who rode into early breakaways in the first two stages Saturday and Sunday to earn seconds to capture the leader’s jersey, couldn’t stay with the best in the hilly finale.

Racing under mostly sunny skies, the lead group was down to about 60 riders rushing toward the finish line.

UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers set the pace with 10km to go leading toward the final uphill kicker to the line where the jersey and the win would play out.

What’s next: Another hard day in saddle

The 79th Tour of Poland continues Tuesday with the 179.4km fourth stage Lesko to Sanok. The climb-riddled stage features three second-category climbs, but it’s up and down all day.

It will be a rough day for the peloton’s sprinters, and there’s an unrated climb at 4.8km at 5.9 percent with 19km to go that should produce fireworks for anyone left at the front.