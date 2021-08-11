Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Tour of Poland stage 3: Fernando Gaviria blasts to sprint victory

Fernando Gaviria took his first victory of 2021 by winning stage 3 at the Tour of Poland.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the Tour of Poland into Rzeszów, blasting past Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) in the final meters to take the victory.

It’s Gaviria’s first win of the 2021 season, and his first WorldTour victory since 2019.

“I’m really happy with the work of all my team, and I’m happy with the victory,” Gaviria said. “This is a nice victory, for a long time I try to have a victory this year and I have it now.”

Overnight leader João Almeida finished safely in the bunch to preserve his lead in the overall classification. Almeida’s next big GC test comes on Thursday as the stage finishes uphill to the Bukovina Resort. He currently leads Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) in the overall standings by just four seconds.

The charge to the line came after a long 226-kilometer day in the saddle, which was the longest stage of this year’s Tour of Poland. The route included a series of steep climbs in the first 100 kilometers, followed by a mostly flat final half. The day saw a 10-rider breakaway separate itself just inside 200km to go, with Tom Bohli (Cofidis), Norman Vahtra (Israel Start-Up Nation), Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Fenix), Niklas Markl (Team DSM), and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), among others, in the move.

Despite stiff pace setting from Deceuninck-Quick-Step and UAE-Team Emirates, the breakaway came close to surviving all the way to the line. With 35km to go the group still held a two-minute advantage on the main field, and then, inside 20km to go, an attack by van der Hoorn blew the group apart.

Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Taminiaux marked the Dutchman’s attack, and the trio powered on ahead, holding a 30-second advantage on the main field for more than 15 kilometers. Finally, just inside 3km to go, the main field reeled them back in.

“We see everything under control but in the last 50k the break went up and we had to put one more to pull full gas in the peloton,” Gaviria said. “[We] almost didn’t take the break in the end, but I’m happy we [did].”

Tour de Pologne Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates5:18:15
2KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
4KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
5WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
6RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
7HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
8SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
9KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
10DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:00
11PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
12GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
13OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo0:00
14STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:00
15DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
16CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo0:00
17VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
18THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
19ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
20ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland0:00
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
22GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
23DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:00
24OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:00
25SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:00
26HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
27BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
28RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
29MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech0:00
30GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:00
31TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:00
32STOSZ PatrykPoland0:00
33SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
34RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
35BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
36LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
37LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:00
38MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
39COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:00
40HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
41EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo0:00
42ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
43FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
44JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
45VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:00
46ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
47PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:00
48HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:00
49NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:00
50ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
51VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team0:00
52CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team0:00
53GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:00
54SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:00
55VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
56ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
57KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:00
58TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
59TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
60VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
61BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo0:00
62PATERSKI MaciejPoland0:00
63WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
64FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
65CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
66SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo0:00
67GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
68EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
69PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
70GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:00
71GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
72PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:00
73BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
74GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:00
75ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
76SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
77KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:00
78ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:00
79MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:00
80COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:00
81BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
82SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
83NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo0:00
84DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
85ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:00
86VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal0:00
87PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange0:00
88DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
89BROŻYNA PiotrPoland0:00
90VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
91CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
92WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:19
93BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech0:19
94FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech0:19
95BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:19
96OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland0:19
97BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:19
98MACIEJUK FilipPoland0:19
99RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:19
100AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:19
101ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:19
102MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:19
103LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo0:19
104MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo0:19
105DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:19
106DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:19
107MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal0:19
108TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:19
109VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:19
110PALUTA MichałPoland0:19
111BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:19
112DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ0:19
113LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:46
114SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious0:50
115BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo0:54
116CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:05
117ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:24
118VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35
119BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:35
120GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:35
121BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:35
122TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates2:05
123TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix2:13
124VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:13
125CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:13
126STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech2:18
127CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious2:40
128GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step2:40
129QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo2:40
130WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
131STORK FlorianTeam DSM2:40
132INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious2:40
133VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:40
134MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:48
135MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers2:48
136BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:48
137ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo2:48
138POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:48
139HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:56
140KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange3:56
141BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates4:34
142PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team4:54
143JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team4:54
144STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step5:15
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 15:01:02
2ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:04
3MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:04
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:11
5HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
6TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:22
7ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:22
8HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:22
9ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:22
10RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:26
11WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:26
12COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:31
13SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:38
14TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:38
15BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:38
16HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:40
17NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:40
18GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:40
19FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:40
20GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
21FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:45
22EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:45
23TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:45
24BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:45
25GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:45
26SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:51
27VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:51
28ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:55
29KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:55
30ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM1:01
31BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03
32PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:03
33SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:03
34ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo1:03
35OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo1:20
36DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:20
37OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:28
38BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:28
39DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation1:28
40SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:31
41GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:32
42MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:32
43PATERSKI MaciejPoland1:36
44GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange1:45
45VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:50
46CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:27
47CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:46
48CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal3:02
49PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange3:25
50THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:50
51DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:50
52GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo5:17
53VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5:17
54BROŻYNA PiotrPoland5:17
55OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland5:34
56TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:45
57PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma6:10
58SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo6:38
59CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:38
60BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe6:44
61EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo8:01
62COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM8:01
63RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix8:16
64PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:16
65LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix8:16
66CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo8:22
67FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech8:29
68WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team8:35
69RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation8:35
70STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ8:41
71LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo9:10
72ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9:19
73BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:19
74LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo9:37
75MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal9:44
76BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation9:51
77GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers10:35
78MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo10:41
79CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team10:48
80DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma10:52
81VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo10:52
82GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team11:10
83BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech11:11
84VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team11:15
85VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:17
86STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech11:18
87ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo11:32
88KANTER MaxTeam DSM11:33
89LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ11:33
90VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:36
91SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:36
92BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo11:36
93NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo11:36
94MACIEJUK FilipPoland11:55
95VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal11:55
96INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious11:58
97BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious12:03
98HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation12:06
99GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates12:07
100KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma12:09
101STOSZ PatrykPoland12:09
102DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal12:10
103ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland12:10
104WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:10
105ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team12:10
106HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step12:11
107AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers12:14
108SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12:17
109WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:17
110BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo12:30
111MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech12:54
112GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers12:54
113KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo12:54
114RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates13:01
115PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13:10
116MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM13:13
117DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers13:13
118DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ13:21
119BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:40
120VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma13:55
121MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers14:03
122JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team14:10
123TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix14:30
124MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates14:43
125TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates15:06
126ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers15:13
127POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash15:42
128VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation15:46
129BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15:53
130KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange15:55
131BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ15:55
132VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:59
133DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ16:08
134BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash16:13
135JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team17:04
136HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange17:15
137PALUTA MichałPoland17:56
138GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step18:29
139STORK FlorianTeam DSM19:13
140PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe19:21
141STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step21:04
142SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious24:14
143CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious25:46
144QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo26:50
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers40
2BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious38
3HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation32
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates31
5MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious30
6RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix29
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step28
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step23
9SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange22
10GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22
11DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma22
12GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates20
13THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo20
14KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma19
15HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step19
16SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe19
17KANTER MaxTeam DSM17
18WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash16
19TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious15
20ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
21HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM14
22COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates14
23CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo14
24ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe13
25WELLENS TimLotto Soudal11
26DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal11
27RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team10
28PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
29STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ9
30BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8
31OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo8
32TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix6
33HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
34NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo4
35SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
36VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
37GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team3
38FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
39EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma1
40ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland13
2PALUTA MichałPoland8
3ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo8
4PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe5
5FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech5
6CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal5
7BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
8MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4
9GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
10STOSZ PatrykPoland3
11LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo3
12VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
13ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
14CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team1
15MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 45:04:53
2Team BikeExchange1:01
3Alpecin-Fenix1:02
4Deceuninck - Quick Step1:08
5AG2R Citroën Team1:21
6Astana - Premier Tech1:32
7Lotto Soudal1:39
8Movistar Team1:57
9UAE-Team Emirates2:56
10Team Jumbo-Visma5:09
11BORA - hansgrohe5:45
12Gazprom - RusVelo5:50
13Bahrain - Victorious7:01
14Team DSM7:37
15Israel Start-Up Nation9:00
16Trek - Segafredo9:05
17Poland10:23
18Groupama - FDJ13:14
19Team Qhubeka NextHash14:18
20EF Education - Nippo15:13
21INEOS Grenadiers16:02
22Cofidis, Solutions Crédits18:45

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic