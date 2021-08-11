Tour of Poland stage 3: Fernando Gaviria blasts to sprint victory
Fernando Gaviria took his first victory of 2021 by winning stage 3 at the Tour of Poland.
Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates) won stage 3 of the Tour of Poland into Rzeszów, blasting past Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) in the final meters to take the victory.
It’s Gaviria’s first win of the 2021 season, and his first WorldTour victory since 2019.
“I’m really happy with the work of all my team, and I’m happy with the victory,” Gaviria said. “This is a nice victory, for a long time I try to have a victory this year and I have it now.”
Overnight leader João Almeida finished safely in the bunch to preserve his lead in the overall classification. Almeida’s next big GC test comes on Thursday as the stage finishes uphill to the Bukovina Resort. He currently leads Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) in the overall standings by just four seconds.
The charge to the line came after a long 226-kilometer day in the saddle, which was the longest stage of this year’s Tour of Poland. The route included a series of steep climbs in the first 100 kilometers, followed by a mostly flat final half. The day saw a 10-rider breakaway separate itself just inside 200km to go, with Tom Bohli (Cofidis), Norman Vahtra (Israel Start-Up Nation), Lionel Taminiaux (Alpecin-Fenix), Niklas Markl (Team DSM), and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), among others, in the move.
Despite stiff pace setting from Deceuninck-Quick-Step and UAE-Team Emirates, the breakaway came close to surviving all the way to the line. With 35km to go the group still held a two-minute advantage on the main field, and then, inside 20km to go, an attack by van der Hoorn blew the group apart.
Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Taminiaux marked the Dutchman’s attack, and the trio powered on ahead, holding a 30-second advantage on the main field for more than 15 kilometers. Finally, just inside 3km to go, the main field reeled them back in.
“We see everything under control but in the last 50k the break went up and we had to put one more to pull full gas in the peloton,” Gaviria said. “[We] almost didn’t take the break in the end, but I’m happy we [did].”
Tour de Pologne Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:18:15
|2
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|4
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|5
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|6
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|7
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|8
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|9
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|10
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|11
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|12
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|13
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|14
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|15
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|16
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|17
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|18
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|19
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|20
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|0:00
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|22
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|23
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|24
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|25
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|26
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|27
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|28
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|29
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|30
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|31
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|32
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|0:00
|33
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|34
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|35
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|36
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|37
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|38
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|39
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|40
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|41
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|42
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|43
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|44
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|45
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|46
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|47
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|48
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:00
|49
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|50
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|51
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|52
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|53
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|54
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|55
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|56
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|57
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|58
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|59
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|60
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|61
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|62
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|0:00
|63
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|64
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|65
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|66
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|67
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|68
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|69
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|70
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|71
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|72
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|73
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|74
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|75
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|76
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|77
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|78
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|79
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|80
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|81
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|82
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|83
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|84
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|85
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|86
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|87
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|88
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|89
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|0:00
|90
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|91
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|92
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:19
|93
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:19
|94
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:19
|95
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:19
|96
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|0:19
|97
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:19
|98
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|0:19
|99
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:19
|100
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:19
|101
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:19
|102
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:19
|103
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:19
|104
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:19
|105
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:19
|106
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:19
|107
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19
|108
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:19
|109
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:19
|110
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|0:19
|111
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:19
|112
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:19
|113
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:46
|114
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|115
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:54
|116
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05
|117
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:24
|118
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|119
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35
|120
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|121
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:35
|122
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:05
|123
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:13
|124
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:13
|125
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:13
|126
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:18
|127
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:40
|128
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:40
|129
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:40
|130
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|131
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|2:40
|132
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:40
|133
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:40
|134
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:48
|135
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:48
|136
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:48
|137
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:48
|138
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:48
|139
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:56
|140
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|3:56
|141
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:34
|142
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:54
|143
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|4:54
|144
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:15
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:01:02
|2
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|3
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|5
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|6
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|7
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:22
|8
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:22
|9
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|10
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|11
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|12
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:31
|13
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:38
|14
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|15
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|16
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:40
|17
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:40
|18
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:40
|19
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:40
|20
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|21
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|22
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|23
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|24
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|25
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|26
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:51
|27
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:51
|28
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:55
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:55
|30
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|1:01
|31
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03
|32
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03
|33
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03
|34
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:03
|35
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:20
|36
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:20
|37
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28
|38
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:28
|39
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:28
|40
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:31
|41
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|42
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:32
|43
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|1:36
|44
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|1:45
|45
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:50
|46
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:27
|47
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:46
|48
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|3:02
|49
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|3:25
|50
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:50
|51
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:50
|52
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:17
|53
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:17
|54
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|5:17
|55
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|5:34
|56
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:45
|57
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:10
|58
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6:38
|59
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:38
|60
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:44
|61
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:01
|62
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|8:01
|63
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:16
|64
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:16
|65
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:16
|66
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8:22
|67
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:29
|68
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:35
|69
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:35
|70
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:41
|71
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:10
|72
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9:19
|73
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:19
|74
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:37
|75
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|9:44
|76
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:51
|77
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:35
|78
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:41
|79
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|10:48
|80
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:52
|81
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:52
|82
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|11:10
|83
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:11
|84
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:15
|85
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:17
|86
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:18
|87
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:32
|88
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|11:33
|89
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:33
|90
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:36
|91
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:36
|92
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:36
|93
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:36
|94
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|11:55
|95
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|11:55
|96
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:58
|97
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:03
|98
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:06
|99
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:07
|100
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:09
|101
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|12:09
|102
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|12:10
|103
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|12:10
|104
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:10
|105
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|12:10
|106
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:11
|107
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:14
|108
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:17
|109
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:17
|110
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:30
|111
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:54
|112
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:54
|113
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:54
|114
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:01
|115
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:10
|116
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|13:13
|117
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:13
|118
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:21
|119
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:40
|120
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:55
|121
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:03
|122
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:10
|123
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:30
|124
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:43
|125
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:06
|126
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:13
|127
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|15:42
|128
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:46
|129
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:53
|130
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|15:55
|131
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:55
|132
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:59
|133
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:08
|134
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16:13
|135
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|17:04
|136
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|17:15
|137
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|17:56
|138
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:29
|139
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|19:13
|140
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:21
|141
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:04
|142
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:14
|143
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:46
|144
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:50
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|2
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38
|3
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31
|5
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|6
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23
|9
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|22
|10
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22
|11
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|12
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|13
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|14
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|15
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|16
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19
|17
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|17
|18
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16
|19
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|20
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|21
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|14
|22
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|23
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|14
|24
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|25
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|26
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|27
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|10
|28
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|29
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|30
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|31
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|32
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|33
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|34
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4
|35
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|36
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|37
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|38
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|39
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|40
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|13
|2
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|8
|3
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|4
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|5
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|6
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|8
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|9
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|10
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|3
|11
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|12
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|13
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|14
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|1
|15
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:04:53
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|1:01
|3
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:02
|4
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:32
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39
|8
|Movistar Team
|1:57
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:56
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:09
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:45
|12
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:50
|13
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:01
|14
|Team DSM
|7:37
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:00
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:05
|17
|Poland
|10:23
|18
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:14
|19
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:18
|20
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:13
|21
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:02
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:45
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.