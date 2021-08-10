Tour of Poland stage 2: João Almeida vaults into GC lead with stage victory
João Almeida took over the GC at the Tour of Poland after winning stage 2 with a daring late attack.
João Almeida took control of the GC at the Tour of Poland after taking an emphatic victory on stage 2. Almeida launched a daring attack inside the final 1.5km and then held off Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) to take the uphill stage win and the GC lead.
Almeida now leads Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) by four seconds after Mohorič held on for third place.
“It was quite hard, I could see Mohorič was quite strong as he was attacking on the descents,” Almeida said. “I tried to play it cool and try everything in the last climb, and it went pretty well.”
Almeida turned heads in 2020 with his fourth overall at the Giro d’Italia, and the young Portuguese rider is still looking for his first GC victory at the WorldTour level. He entered the Tour of Poland as one of the top favorites to battle for the GC alongside Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mohoric. Almeida said he intends to try and defend the jersey for the remainder of the race.
“It’s a good sign,” he said. “It’s a long way to the finish but I think we will try to defend the jersey.”
The thrilling finish came after a 200-kilometer stage from Zamośč to Przemyśl that took in three categorized climbs. An early breakaway made its way from the peloton after a few kilometers, with Taco van der Hoorn (Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert) powering the group ahead of Sebastian Langveld (EF Education-Nippo), Gabriel Cullaigh (Movistar Team), Patryk Stosz (Voster ATS), and Nikita Stalnov (Astana-Premier Tech).
Deceuninck-Quick-Step rode the front with UAE-Team Emirates, and the gap never exceeded five minutes. As the gap tumbled a trio of riders rode clear from the peloton to add horsepower to the move, with Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) eventually attacking clear on a solo move. But an injection of speed from behind brought the group together for the final push to the line.
“They never gave a lot of time to the breakaway,” Almedia said. ” It was basically dead. There were still five guys on the front race who were a bit tired. But the peloton was always under control.”
Almeida’s next major GC test comes on Thursday’s stage 4, which finishes with the uphill finish to the Bukovina Resort.
Tour de Pologne Stage 2 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:41:33
|2
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|5
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:08
|6
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:12
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:12
|8
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|9
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:12
|10
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|11
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|12
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:21
|13
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:28
|14
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:28
|15
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28
|16
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:30
|17
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:30
|18
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:30
|19
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:30
|20
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|21
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|22
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:35
|23
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:35
|24
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:35
|25
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35
|26
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:41
|27
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:41
|28
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:45
|29
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|30
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:51
|31
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:53
|32
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:53
|33
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:53
|34
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:53
|35
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|1:05
|36
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10
|37
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:10
|38
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18
|39
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:18
|40
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:18
|41
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:21
|42
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:22
|43
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22
|44
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|1:26
|45
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|1:35
|46
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:40
|47
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:17
|49
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:17
|50
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:17
|51
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:52
|52
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:40
|53
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:40
|54
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:07
|55
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|5:07
|56
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|5:07
|57
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:07
|58
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|59
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|60
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|5:44
|61
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:15
|62
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:29
|63
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:29
|64
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:51
|65
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:51
|66
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|7:51
|67
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:06
|68
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:06
|69
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:06
|70
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|8:06
|71
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:06
|72
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:06
|73
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:06
|74
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:06
|75
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:06
|76
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:06
|77
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:06
|78
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:06
|79
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:06
|80
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:06
|81
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|8:06
|82
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:06
|83
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8:12
|84
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:15
|85
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:24
|86
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|8:31
|87
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:31
|88
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:31
|89
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:42
|90
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:42
|91
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:42
|92
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:42
|93
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:42
|94
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:42
|95
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|10:42
|96
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|10:42
|97
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:42
|98
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:42
|99
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|10:42
|100
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:42
|101
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|10:42
|102
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:42
|103
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|11:00
|104
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:05
|105
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|11:05
|106
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:05
|107
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|11:17
|108
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:21
|109
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|11:23
|110
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:23
|111
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:00
|112
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|12:00
|113
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:00
|114
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:00
|115
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|12:00
|116
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|12:00
|117
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:00
|118
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:00
|119
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|12:00
|120
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|12:00
|121
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:00
|122
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|12:00
|123
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:00
|124
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:00
|125
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|12:00
|126
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:00
|127
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:00
|128
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:00
|129
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:00
|130
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:00
|131
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:00
|132
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:07
|133
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:07
|134
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:07
|135
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:07
|136
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:07
|137
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:07
|138
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:07
|139
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:07
|140
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:07
|141
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:27
|142
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:11
|143
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:37
|144
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:12
|145
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:12
|146
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|29:36
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:42:47
|2
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|3
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|5
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|6
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|7
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:22
|8
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:22
|9
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|10
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|11
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:26
|12
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:31
|13
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:38
|14
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|15
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|16
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:40
|17
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:40
|18
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:40
|19
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:40
|20
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:45
|21
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|22
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|23
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45
|24
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|25
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|26
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:51
|27
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:51
|28
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:55
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:55
|30
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|1:01
|31
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03
|32
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03
|33
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03
|34
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|1:03
|35
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:20
|36
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:20
|37
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:28
|38
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28
|39
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:28
|40
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:31
|41
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|42
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:32
|43
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|1:36
|44
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|1:45
|45
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:50
|46
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:59
|47
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:27
|48
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:27
|49
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|3:25
|50
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:27
|51
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:50
|52
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:50
|53
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:17
|54
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|5:17
|55
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|5:17
|56
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:17
|57
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:26
|58
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:10
|59
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:25
|60
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|6:38
|61
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:01
|62
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|8:01
|63
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:10
|64
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:16
|65
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:16
|66
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:16
|67
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:16
|68
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:16
|69
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:16
|70
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:16
|71
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8:22
|72
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:24
|73
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:41
|74
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:45
|75
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9:00
|76
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:00
|77
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:00
|78
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:00
|79
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:12
|80
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:18
|81
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:18
|82
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|9:25
|83
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:22
|84
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|10:48
|85
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:52
|86
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:52
|87
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:52
|88
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:52
|89
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:52
|90
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|11:10
|91
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:15
|92
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:15
|93
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:19
|94
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|11:33
|95
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:33
|96
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:36
|97
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:36
|98
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:36
|99
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:36
|100
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|11:36
|101
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|11:36
|102
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:55
|103
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:55
|104
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|11:55
|105
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|11:59
|106
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:06
|107
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:07
|108
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|12:09
|109
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|12:10
|110
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|12:10
|111
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|12:10
|112
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:10
|113
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|12:10
|114
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:11
|115
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:15
|116
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:17
|117
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:17
|118
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:17
|119
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:17
|120
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:20
|121
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|12:54
|122
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:54
|123
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:54
|124
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:54
|125
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|12:54
|126
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|12:54
|127
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:01
|128
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:01
|129
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:02
|130
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|13:19
|131
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:19
|132
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:49
|133
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:10
|134
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:20
|135
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:30
|136
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:49
|137
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:49
|138
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:49
|139
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|15:54
|140
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|16:33
|141
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|17:37
|142
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:21
|143
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:06
|144
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:24
|145
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:10
|146
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|30:55
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|2
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28
|4
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|5
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23
|6
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|22
|7
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|8
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|9
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|10
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|11
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|12
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|13
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|14
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|14
|15
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|16
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|17
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|18
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|19
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|20
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|10
|21
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9
|22
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|23
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|24
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|25
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|26
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|4
|27
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|28
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|29
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|30
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|31
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|8
|2
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|3
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|4
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|5
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|6
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|7
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|3
|8
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|9
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|10
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|11
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|29:10:08
|2
|Team BikeExchange
|1:01
|3
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:02
|4
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:32
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39
|8
|Movistar Team
|1:57
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:56
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:09
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:45
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:01
|13
|Team DSM
|7:37
|14
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|8:02
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:00
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:05
|17
|Poland
|10:23
|18
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:14
|19
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:18
|20
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:13
|21
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:43
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:45
