Tour of Poland stage 2: João Almeida vaults into GC lead with stage victory

João Almeida took over the GC at the Tour of Poland after winning stage 2 with a daring late attack.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

João Almeida took control of the GC at the Tour of Poland after taking an emphatic victory on stage 2. Almeida launched a daring attack inside the final 1.5km and then held off Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates) to take the uphill stage win and the GC lead.

Almeida now leads Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) by four seconds after Mohorič held on for third place.

“It was quite hard, I could see Mohorič was quite strong as he was attacking on the descents,” Almeida said. “I tried to play it cool and try everything in the last climb, and it went pretty well.”

Almeida turned heads in 2020 with his fourth overall at the Giro d’Italia, and the young Portuguese rider is still looking for his first GC victory at the WorldTour level. He entered the Tour of Poland as one of the top favorites to battle for the GC alongside Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mohoric. Almeida said he intends to try and defend the jersey for the remainder of the race.

“It’s a good sign,” he said. “It’s a long way to the finish but I think we will try to defend the jersey.”

The thrilling finish came after a 200-kilometer stage from Zamośč to Przemyśl that took in three categorized climbs. An early breakaway made its way from the peloton after a few kilometers, with Taco van der Hoorn (Intermaché-Wanty-Gobert) powering the group ahead of Sebastian Langveld (EF Education-Nippo), Gabriel Cullaigh (Movistar Team), Patryk Stosz (Voster ATS), and Nikita Stalnov (Astana-Premier Tech).

Deceuninck-Quick-Step rode the front with UAE-Team Emirates, and the gap never exceeded five minutes. As the gap tumbled a trio of riders rode clear from the peloton to add horsepower to the move, with Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) eventually attacking clear on a solo move. But an injection of speed from behind brought the group together for the final push to the line.

“They never gave a lot of time to the breakaway,” Almedia said. ” It was basically dead. There were still five guys on the front race who were a bit tired. But the peloton was always under control.”

Almeida’s next major GC test comes on Thursday’s stage 4, which finishes with the uphill finish to the Bukovina Resort.

 

Tour de Pologne Stage 2 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:41:33
2ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
3MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:04
5HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:08
6ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:12
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:12
8ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:12
9TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:12
10WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:16
11RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:16
12COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:21
13BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:28
14SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:28
15TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:28
16HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:30
17NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:30
18GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:30
19FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:30
20EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:35
21TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:35
22GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:35
23FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:35
24GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:35
25BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:35
26VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:41
27SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:41
28KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:45
29ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
30ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:51
31BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:53
32PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:53
33SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:53
34ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:53
35PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange1:05
36DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:10
37OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo1:10
38OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:18
39DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation1:18
40BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:18
41SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:21
42MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:22
43GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:22
44PATERSKI MaciejPoland1:26
45GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange1:35
46VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:40
47CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:49
48CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:17
49CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:17
50CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:17
51BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates3:52
52THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:40
53DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:40
54VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5:07
55BROŻYNA PiotrPoland5:07
56OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland5:07
57GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo5:07
58TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
59PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
60SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo5:44
61BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe6:15
62LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo7:29
63VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:29
64ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo7:51
65EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo7:51
66COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM7:51
67FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech8:06
68STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech8:06
69PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team8:06
70ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM8:06
71BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:06
72INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious8:06
73WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team8:06
74MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates8:06
75LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix8:06
76RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation8:06
77BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8:06
78RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix8:06
79AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers8:06
80PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:06
81VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal8:06
82GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:06
83CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo8:12
84LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo8:15
85MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo8:24
86MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal8:31
87VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma8:31
88STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ8:31
89BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech8:42
90SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:42
91DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ10:42
92BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:42
93DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma10:42
94VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:42
95MACIEJUK FilipPoland10:42
96PALUTA MichałPoland10:42
97HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious10:42
98NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo10:42
99CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team10:42
100BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo10:42
101BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo10:42
102VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo10:42
103GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team11:00
104VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team11:05
105KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange11:05
106MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers11:05
107STOSZ PatrykPoland11:17
108KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma11:21
109KANTER MaxTeam DSM11:23
110LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ11:23
111JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team12:00
112JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team12:00
113WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:00
114MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech12:00
115MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM12:00
116ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland12:00
117GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step12:00
118STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step12:00
119STORK FlorianTeam DSM12:00
120HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange12:00
121DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers12:00
122ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team12:00
123KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo12:00
124GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers12:00
125DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal12:00
126HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation12:00
127ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers12:00
128DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ12:00
129VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:00
130BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ12:00
131POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:00
132WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:07
133BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious12:07
134TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix12:07
135TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates12:07
136GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates12:07
137RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates12:07
138BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:07
139HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step12:07
140SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12:07
141VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation13:27
142PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe19:11
143QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo19:37
144SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious22:12
145CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious22:12
146GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange29:36
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9:42:47
2MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:04
3ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:04
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:11
5HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
6TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:22
7ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:22
8HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:22
9ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:22
10WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:26
11RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:26
12COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:31
13SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:38
14TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:38
15BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:38
16HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:40
17GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:40
18NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:40
19FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:40
20GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:45
21FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:45
22EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:45
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:45
24TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:45
25GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:45
26SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:51
27VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:51
28ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:55
29KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:55
30ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM1:01
31PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:03
32BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03
33SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:03
34ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo1:03
35OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo1:20
36DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:20
37BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:28
38OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:28
39DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation1:28
40SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:31
41GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal1:32
42MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:32
43PATERSKI MaciejPoland1:36
44GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange1:45
45VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:50
46CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:59
47CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:27
48CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:27
49PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange3:25
50CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:27
51THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:50
52DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step4:50
53VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5:17
54OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland5:17
55BROŻYNA PiotrPoland5:17
56GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo5:17
57TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma5:26
58PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma6:10
59BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe6:25
60SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo6:38
61EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo8:01
62COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM8:01
63FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech8:10
64RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix8:16
65WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team8:16
66PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:16
67RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation8:16
68BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8:16
69PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team8:16
70LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix8:16
71CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo8:22
72LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo8:24
73STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ8:41
74ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo8:45
75ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9:00
76STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech9:00
77BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:00
78GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers9:00
79VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:12
80LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo9:18
81INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious9:18
82MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal9:25
83MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo10:22
84CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team10:48
85DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma10:52
86BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:52
87VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo10:52
88HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious10:52
89BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech10:52
90GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team11:10
91VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team11:15
92MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers11:15
93BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates11:19
94KANTER MaxTeam DSM11:33
95LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ11:33
96SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:36
97VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:36
98NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo11:36
99BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo11:36
100MACIEJUK FilipPoland11:36
101BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo11:36
102MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates11:55
103AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers11:55
104VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal11:55
105KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange11:59
106HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation12:06
107BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious12:07
108STOSZ PatrykPoland12:09
109JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team12:10
110DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal12:10
111ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland12:10
112WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:10
113ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team12:10
114HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step12:11
115KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma12:15
116SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12:17
117GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates12:17
118TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix12:17
119WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:17
120VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma12:20
121MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM12:54
122MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech12:54
123DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers12:54
124GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers12:54
125KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo12:54
126POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash12:54
127TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates13:01
128RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates13:01
129DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ13:02
130HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange13:19
131VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:19
132ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers13:49
133JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team14:10
134BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ14:20
135VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation15:30
136STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step15:49
137GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step15:49
138DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ15:49
139BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash15:54
140STORK FlorianTeam DSM16:33
141PALUTA MichałPoland17:37
142PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe19:21
143CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious23:06
144SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious23:24
145QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo24:10
146GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange30:55
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious30
2ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates29
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step28
4KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers28
5HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step23
6SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange22
7BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious20
8HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step19
9HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation18
10THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17
11DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma16
12TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious15
13ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
14HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM14
15COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates14
16RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix14
17ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe13
18GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
19WELLENS TimLotto Soudal11
20RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team10
21CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo9
22BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8
23TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix6
24HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
25SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe6
26NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo4
27SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
28GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team3
29FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
30STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ2
31EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1PALUTA MichałPoland8
2PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe5
3FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech5
4BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
5MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious4
6GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
7STOSZ PatrykPoland3
8LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo3
9ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
10VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
11CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 29:10:08
2Team BikeExchange1:01
3Alpecin-Fenix1:02
4Deceuninck - Quick Step1:08
5AG2R Citroën Team1:21
6Astana - Premier Tech1:32
7Lotto Soudal1:39
8Movistar Team1:57
9UAE-Team Emirates2:56
10Team Jumbo-Visma5:09
11BORA - hansgrohe5:45
12Bahrain - Victorious7:01
13Team DSM7:37
14Gazprom - RusVelo8:02
15Israel Start-Up Nation9:00
16Trek - Segafredo9:05
17Poland10:23
18Groupama - FDJ13:14
19Team Qhubeka NextHash14:18
20EF Education - Nippo15:13
21INEOS Grenadiers15:43
22Cofidis, Solutions Crédits18:45

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

