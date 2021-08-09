Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

Tour of Poland stage 1: Phil Bauhaus sprints to stage win

Phil Bauhaus caught a fading Álvaro Hodeg just before the line to win the opening stage of the Tour of Poland.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

German sprinter Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) won Monday’s opening stage of the Tour of Poland, bolting past late attacker Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the final meters to score his first WorldTour victory of the season. It’s the sixth pro victory of the season for Bauhaus.

Bauhaus’s sprint and bike-throw at the line upended the plan of Deceuninck-Quick-Step, which unleashed Hodeg inside 500 meters to go on an uphill section of cobblestones. Hodeg appeared to have the victory in sight after bolting clear, but behind, Bauhaus accelerated from the group and caught Hodeg just a few meters from the line. The margin of victory was less than the length of a bicycle.

“I was on Gaviria’s wheel and unfortunately for me, he didn’t have the best legs and stopped with 300 meters to go and let a gap,” “Basically, I had to chase and I was a bit unsure if I had enough energy and also for the guys behind me, but I saved some power for the last 150 meters to do another kick. I was running out of meters but I could see I was much faster, and I’m super happy I could catch him on the line.”

The sprint came after a 216km race from Lublin to Chelm that featured early hills before a mostly flat run-in to Chelm, where two laps of a circuit that included a 1km section of uphill cobbles greeted the peloton. The day’s early breakaway saw three riders go clear: Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premiere Tech), Michal Paluta (Global 6 Cycling), and American rider Sean Bennett (Qhubeka NextHash). The three built a six-minute lead on the peloton, while behind, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, UAE-Team Emirates, and Bahrain-Victorious, among other teams, took turns controlling the pace.

After a reshuffling that saw the original breakaway absorbed, and a new of three made its way out front: Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Scully (EF Education-Nippo), and Antoine Dechesne (Groupama-FDJ). But the peloton absorbed that group inside 15km to go, setting up a battle for the finish.

Bauhaus said Bahrain-Victorious came into the stage with ample confidence for the sprint. The team is in Poland with a squad targeting sprints, with power riders Marcel Sieberg, Heinrich Haussler, Matej Mohoric, and Eros Capecchi, among others.

“It was a super long day for us. We were pretty confident from the beginning. Our team had good preparation and a good training camp,” Bauhaus said. “I think we as a team did a pretty good job on the final circuit and I had also good super good legs in the last 500 meters and I’m super happy I could take the win.”

The seven-day race now features four hilly stages before an individual time trial on stage 6 that is likely to establish the final general classification.

Tour de Pologne Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious5:01:24
2HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
3HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
4THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
5DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
6SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:00
7RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
8GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
9MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
10KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
11ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
12CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo0:00
13ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
15SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
16COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:00
17SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
18TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
19STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:00
20HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
21JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
22VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
23GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
24FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
25ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
26VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
27PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:00
28GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
29CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
30OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo0:00
31GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
32SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
33CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
34DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:00
35HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:00
36TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:00
37DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:00
38WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:00
39BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:00
40TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix0:00
41WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
42KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
43NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:00
44BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
45BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
46BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
47EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
48PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:00
49ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland0:00
50VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
51ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
52SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:00
53RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
54PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
55GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:00
56GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:00
57GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:00
58BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:00
59TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:00
60WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
61RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
62VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team0:00
63WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
64MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:00
65OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland0:00
66ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
67OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:00
68KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:00
69BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
70BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
71CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:00
72BROŻYNA PiotrPoland0:00
73VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:00
74LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
75PATERSKI MaciejPoland0:00
76DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
77TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
78PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
79DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
80GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:00
81CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team0:00
82ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
83EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo0:00
84ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:00
85HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:00
86ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:00
87COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:00
88LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
89FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
90LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:00
91SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:44
92MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:44
93PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
94ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:44
95DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:44
96MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal0:44
97ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo0:44
98SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo0:44
99GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:44
100VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:44
101MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech0:44
102NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo0:44
103KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
104BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo0:44
105BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:44
106STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech0:44
107TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates0:44
108POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:44
109KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange0:44
110MACIEJUK FilipPoland0:44
111CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious0:44
112KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:44
113RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:44
114BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo0:44
115STOSZ PatrykPoland0:44
116GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:44
117INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious1:02
118SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious1:02
119HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:09
120GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange1:09
121VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
122LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo1:39
123ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:39
124VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:39
125MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo1:48
126VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:53
127CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:00
128JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team2:00
129BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech2:00
130DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:10
131BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ2:10
132PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange2:10
133FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
134MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:00
135STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step3:39
136BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation3:39
137VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal3:39
138AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:39
139VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma3:39
140SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo3:39
141BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:39
142MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3:39
143GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step3:39
144DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ3:39
145QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo4:23
146STORK FlorianTeam DSM4:23
147PALUTA MichałPoland6:49
148BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates7:17
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious5:01:14
2HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
3FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech0:04
4HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:06
5KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:07
6MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:08
7LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:09
8THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:10
9DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
10SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange0:10
11RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:10
12GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
13ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:10
14CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo0:10
15ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
16HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
17SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:10
18COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:10
19SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:10
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:10
21STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:10
22HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
23JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:10
24VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:10
25GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:10
26FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:10
27ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
28VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:10
29PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:10
30GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:10
31CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:10
32OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo0:10
33GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:10
34SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:10
35CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
36DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:10
37HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:10
38TULETT BenAlpecin-Fenix0:10
39DEGENKOLB JohnLotto Soudal0:10
40WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:10
41BERTHET ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:10
42TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Fenix0:10
43WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:10
44KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:10
45NEKRASOV DenisGazprom - RusVelo0:10
46BIERMANS JentheIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
47BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:10
48BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
49EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
50PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:10
51ANIOŁKOWSKI StanisławPoland0:10
52VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:10
53ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:10
54SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:10
55RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:10
56PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
57GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange0:10
58GREGAARD JonasAstana - Premier Tech0:10
59GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:10
60BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:10
61TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:10
62WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:10
63RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
64VAN HOECKE GijsAG2R Citroën Team0:10
65WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:10
66MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:10
67OWSIAN ŁukaszPoland0:10
68ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:10
69OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:10
70KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:10
71BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
72BOHLI TomCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
73CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:10
74BROŻYNA PiotrPoland0:10
75VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:10
76LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:10
77PATERSKI MaciejPoland0:10
78DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
79TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
80PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:10
81DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
82GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:10
83CULLAIGH GabrielMovistar Team0:10
84ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:10
85EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo0:10
86ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:10
87HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious0:10
88ZAKARIN IlnurGazprom - RusVelo0:10
89COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:10
90LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:10
91FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
92MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:10
93SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:54
94MÄRKL NiklasTeam DSM0:54
95PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
96ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:54
97DOULL OwainINEOS Grenadiers0:54
98MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal0:54
99ARROYAVE DanielEF Education - Nippo0:54
100SHALUNOV EvgenyGazprom - RusVelo0:54
101GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:54
102VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:54
103MARTINELLI DavideAstana - Premier Tech0:54
104NYCH ArtemGazprom - RusVelo0:54
105KOOIJ OlavTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
106BEPPU FumiyukiEF Education - Nippo0:54
107BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:54
108STALNOV NikitaAstana - Premier Tech0:54
109TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates0:54
110POWER RobertTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:54
111KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange0:54
112MACIEJUK FilipPoland0:54
113CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - Victorious0:54
114KOCHETKOV PavelGazprom - RusVelo0:54
115RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:54
116BOEV IgorGazprom - RusVelo0:54
117STOSZ PatrykPoland0:54
118GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:54
119INKELAAR KevinBahrain - Victorious1:12
120SIEBERG MarcelBahrain - Victorious1:12
121HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:19
122GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange1:19
123VANSPEYBROUCK PieterIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
124LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education - Nippo1:49
125ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:49
126VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:49
127MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo1:58
128VAHTRA NormanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03
129CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:10
130JULLIEN AnthonyAG2R Citroën Team2:10
131BOARO ManueleAstana - Premier Tech2:10
132DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:20
133BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ2:20
134PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange2:20
135BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:47
136STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step3:49
137BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation3:49
138VERVLOESEM XandresLotto Soudal3:49
139AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers3:49
140VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma3:49
141SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo3:49
142MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates3:49
143GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step3:49
144DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ3:49
145QUARTERMAN CharlieTrek - Segafredo4:33
146STORK FlorianTeam DSM4:33
147PALUTA MichałPoland6:55
148BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates7:27
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious20
2HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step19
3HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation18
4THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17
5DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma16
6SMITH DionTeam BikeExchange15
7RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix14
8GHIRMAY HAILU BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
9MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious12
10KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers11
11ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates10
12CANOLA MarcoGazprom - RusVelo9
13ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step7
15SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe6
16COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates5
17SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
18TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious3
19STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ2
20HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1PALUTA MichałPoland8
2FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana - Premier Tech5
3BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 15:04:12
2Deceuninck - Quick Step0:00
3UAE-Team Emirates0:00
4Alpecin-Fenix0:00
5BORA - hansgrohe0:00
6AG2R Citroën Team0:00
7Team Jumbo-Visma0:00
8Israel Start-Up Nation0:00
9Astana - Premier Tech0:00
10Groupama - FDJ0:00
11Team BikeExchange0:00
12Gazprom - RusVelo0:00
13Trek - Segafredo0:00
14Team DSM0:00
15Team Qhubeka NextHash0:00
16EF Education - Nippo0:00
17Poland0:00
18INEOS Grenadiers0:44
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 

Stay On Topic