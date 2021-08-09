Tour of Poland stage 1: Phil Bauhaus sprints to stage win
Phil Bauhaus caught a fading Álvaro Hodeg just before the line to win the opening stage of the Tour of Poland.
German sprinter Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) won Monday’s opening stage of the Tour of Poland, bolting past late attacker Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the final meters to score his first WorldTour victory of the season. It’s the sixth pro victory of the season for Bauhaus.
Bauhaus’s sprint and bike-throw at the line upended the plan of Deceuninck-Quick-Step, which unleashed Hodeg inside 500 meters to go on an uphill section of cobblestones. Hodeg appeared to have the victory in sight after bolting clear, but behind, Bauhaus accelerated from the group and caught Hodeg just a few meters from the line. The margin of victory was less than the length of a bicycle.
“I was on Gaviria’s wheel and unfortunately for me, he didn’t have the best legs and stopped with 300 meters to go and let a gap,” “Basically, I had to chase and I was a bit unsure if I had enough energy and also for the guys behind me, but I saved some power for the last 150 meters to do another kick. I was running out of meters but I could see I was much faster, and I’m super happy I could catch him on the line.”
The sprint came after a 216km race from Lublin to Chelm that featured early hills before a mostly flat run-in to Chelm, where two laps of a circuit that included a 1km section of uphill cobbles greeted the peloton. The day’s early breakaway saw three riders go clear: Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Premiere Tech), Michal Paluta (Global 6 Cycling), and American rider Sean Bennett (Qhubeka NextHash). The three built a six-minute lead on the peloton, while behind, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, UAE-Team Emirates, and Bahrain-Victorious, among other teams, took turns controlling the pace.
After a reshuffling that saw the original breakaway absorbed, and a new of three made its way out front: Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Scully (EF Education-Nippo), and Antoine Dechesne (Groupama-FDJ). But the peloton absorbed that group inside 15km to go, setting up a battle for the finish.
Bauhaus said Bahrain-Victorious came into the stage with ample confidence for the sprint. The team is in Poland with a squad targeting sprints, with power riders Marcel Sieberg, Heinrich Haussler, Matej Mohoric, and Eros Capecchi, among others.
“It was a super long day for us. We were pretty confident from the beginning. Our team had good preparation and a good training camp,” Bauhaus said. “I think we as a team did a pretty good job on the final circuit and I had also good super good legs in the last 500 meters and I’m super happy I could take the win.”
The seven-day race now features four hilly stages before an individual time trial on stage 6 that is likely to establish the final general classification.
Tour de Pologne Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:01:24
|2
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|3
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|4
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|5
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|6
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|7
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|8
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|9
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|10
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|11
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|12
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|13
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|15
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|16
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|17
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|18
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|19
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|20
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|21
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|22
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|23
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|24
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|25
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|26
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|27
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|28
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|29
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|30
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|31
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|32
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|33
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|34
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|35
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:00
|36
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|37
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|38
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|39
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|40
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|41
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|42
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|43
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|44
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|45
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|46
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|47
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|48
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|49
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|0:00
|50
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|51
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|52
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|53
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|54
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|55
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|56
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|57
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|58
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|59
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|60
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|61
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|62
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|63
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|64
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|65
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|0:00
|66
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|67
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|68
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|69
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|70
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|71
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|72
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|0:00
|73
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|74
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|75
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|0:00
|76
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|77
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|78
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|79
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|80
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|81
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|82
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|83
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|84
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|85
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|86
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|87
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|88
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|89
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|90
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|91
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:44
|92
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:44
|93
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|94
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:44
|95
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|96
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|0:44
|97
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:44
|98
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:44
|99
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|100
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:44
|101
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:44
|102
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:44
|103
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|104
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:44
|105
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:44
|106
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:44
|107
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|108
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:44
|109
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|0:44
|110
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|0:44
|111
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|112
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:44
|113
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|114
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:44
|115
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|0:44
|116
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|117
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|118
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|119
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|120
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09
|121
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|122
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:39
|123
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39
|124
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:39
|125
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48
|126
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:53
|127
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:00
|128
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:00
|129
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:00
|130
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:10
|131
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:10
|132
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|2:10
|133
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|134
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|135
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:39
|136
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:39
|137
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|3:39
|138
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:39
|139
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39
|140
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:39
|141
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:39
|142
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:39
|143
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:39
|144
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:39
|145
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:23
|146
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|4:23
|147
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|6:49
|148
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:17
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:01:14
|2
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:04
|3
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|4
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:06
|5
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|6
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|7
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:09
|8
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|9
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|10
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|11
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|12
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|13
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|14
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|15
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|16
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|17
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|18
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|19
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|21
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|22
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|23
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|24
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|25
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|26
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|27
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|28
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|29
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|30
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|31
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|32
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:10
|33
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|34
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|35
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|36
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|37
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:10
|38
|TULETT Ben
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|39
|DEGENKOLB John
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|40
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|41
|BERTHET Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|42
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|43
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|44
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:10
|45
|NEKRASOV Denis
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|46
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|47
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:10
|48
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|49
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|50
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|51
|ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław
|Poland
|0:10
|52
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|53
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|54
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|55
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|56
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|57
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|58
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:10
|59
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|60
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|61
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|62
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:10
|63
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|64
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|65
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:10
|66
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|67
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Poland
|0:10
|68
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:10
|69
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|70
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:10
|71
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|72
|BOHLI Tom
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|73
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|74
|BROŻYNA Piotr
|Poland
|0:10
|75
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:10
|76
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10
|77
|PATERSKI Maciej
|Poland
|0:10
|78
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|79
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|80
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:10
|81
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|82
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|83
|CULLAIGH Gabriel
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|84
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|85
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:10
|86
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:10
|87
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:10
|88
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:10
|89
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:10
|90
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|91
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|92
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|93
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:54
|94
|MÄRKL Niklas
|Team DSM
|0:54
|95
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|96
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:54
|97
|DOULL Owain
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|98
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|0:54
|99
|ARROYAVE Daniel
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:54
|100
|SHALUNOV Evgeny
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:54
|101
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|102
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:54
|103
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:54
|104
|NYCH Artem
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:54
|105
|KOOIJ Olav
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|106
|BEPPU Fumiyuki
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:54
|107
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:54
|108
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:54
|109
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:54
|110
|POWER Robert
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:54
|111
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange
|0:54
|112
|MACIEJUK Filip
|Poland
|0:54
|113
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:54
|114
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:54
|115
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:54
|116
|BOEV Igor
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:54
|117
|STOSZ Patryk
|Poland
|0:54
|118
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|119
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|120
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|121
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:19
|122
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|1:19
|123
|VANSPEYBROUCK Pieter
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|124
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:49
|125
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:49
|126
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:49
|127
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:58
|128
|VAHTRA Norman
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03
|129
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:10
|130
|JULLIEN Anthony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:10
|131
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:10
|132
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:20
|133
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:20
|134
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|2:20
|135
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:47
|136
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:49
|137
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:49
|138
|VERVLOESEM Xandres
|Lotto Soudal
|3:49
|139
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:49
|140
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:49
|141
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:49
|142
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:49
|143
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:49
|144
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:49
|145
|QUARTERMAN Charlie
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:33
|146
|STORK Florian
|Team DSM
|4:33
|147
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|6:55
|148
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:27
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20
|2
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|3
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|4
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|5
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|6
|SMITH Dion
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|7
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|8
|GHIRMAY HAILU Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|9
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12
|10
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|11
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|12
|CANOLA Marco
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|9
|13
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|15
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|16
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|17
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|18
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|19
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|20
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PALUTA Michał
|Poland
|8
|2
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5
|3
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:04:12
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|8
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|9
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|11
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|12
|Gazprom - RusVelo
|0:00
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|Team DSM
|0:00
|15
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|16
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|17
|Poland
|0:00
|18
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:44
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.