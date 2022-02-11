Tour of Oman stage 2: Mark Cavendish kicks to victory

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Mark Cavendish kicked to victory in Friday’s second stage at the Tour of Oman.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl did all the work to control a breakaway, and set up the veteran sprinter for the fast finish.

A day after finishing second to Fernando Gaviria (UAE Emirates), Cavendish silenced any critics with an easy victory to open his 2022 campaign.

Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) came through second, with Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) crossing the line third.

Cavendish moved into the overall lead with the win.

