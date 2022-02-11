Become a Member

Road

Tour of Oman stage 2: Mark Cavendish kicks to victory

The British star makes easy work in sprint for first win of 2022.

Mark Cavendish kicked to victory in Friday’s second stage at the Tour of Oman.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl did all the work to control a breakaway, and set up the veteran sprinter for the fast finish.

A day after finishing second to Fernando Gaviria (UAE Emirates), Cavendish silenced any critics with an easy victory to open his 2022 campaign.

Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) came through second, with Amaury Capiot (Arkéa-Samsic) crossing the line third.

Cavendish moved into the overall lead with the win.

Check back soon for more details and full results.

