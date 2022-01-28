Tour of Oman returns in February following two-year hiatus

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Tour of Oman is back following a two-year hiatus, and returns to the calendar on February 10-15, officials confirmed Friday.

The race regains its slot on the calendar as an important early season race among a bundle of Middle East events. The UAE Tour, which opens the men’s WorldTour on February 21-27, and the Saudi Tour (February 1-5) are also on the docket.

The Omani national team will also line up for the first time alongside seven WorldTour teams, nine ProTeams, and one continental team for a total of 18 teams.

“We’re delighted that we’re once again able to host this fantastic event,” said Basil bin Ahmed bin Amer bin Mansour Al-Rawas, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. “I’m particularly proud of our Oman national team. Not only will they be competing in the Tour of Oman for the first time, but they will also be attending a training camp in France this summer, aiming to take their abilities to new heights.”

The Oman race features six stages, and most of the action is focused on Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain), the iconic climb of the region.

The 891km route highlights the diversity of terrain and landscapes that define the easternmost country on the Arabian Peninsula, with a mix of sprint and climbing stages.

Kazakh star Alexey Lutsenko took the last two editions, with former winners including Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali.