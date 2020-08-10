Tour of Guangxi 2020 canceled

Wanda Sports Group, owner of the Tour of Guangxi, has canceled both the men’s and women’s races for 2020.

The race had been on the UCI’s 2020 calendar for October 15 – 20 for the men, and October 20 for the women.

In communication sent early Monday morning, the race director indicated that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic still present too much uncertainty to be able to hold the race safely.

“The Sports General Administration of China recommended in the recent official statement to cancel all international sports competitions within the country during the rest of the year,” said the event director Terry Zhang.

In 2019, Marc Soler (Movistar Team) won the men’s race, while Chloe Hosking (Rally Cycling) won the women’s race.

The Tour of Guangxi is on the 2021 UCI calendar for October 14 – 19 for the mens’ race, and October 19 for the women’s edition.

The WorldTour race contested annually since 2015 is hosted in China’s southern autonomous Guangxi region which borders Vietnam.