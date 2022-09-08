Tour of Britain stage 5: Jordi Meeus wins bunch sprint into Mansfield

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 5 of the Tour of Britain in a bunch sprint, beating Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) into Mansfield.

The stage was marked by a four main breakaway which reduced to two with 45km remaining. British rider Zeb Kyffin (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling) and the Spaniard Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA) did what they could to stay clear but were finally caught by the bunch with 9.6km to go.

That set things up for a big bunch finish and the victory of Meeus. His chances were boosted by a chaotic final kilometer, with a sizeable number of riders going the wrong way and losing their chance of sprinting for the stage.

The Great Britain team led it out but Meeus was too quick, taking what is his first victory since Paris-Bourges last October.

Pidcock’s third place earned him bonus seconds and inched him closer to the yellow jersey.

“I think I am finding my feet a little bit [after] the first few days not really knowing my place. I think it was a successful day. That is what we planned at the start of the day. We controlled the break, make sure there is nothing happening there and then do a good leadout and try to get some bonus seconds. And that is what we did.

“I don’t think I am quick enough to win a bunch sprint, but to get some bonus seconds is exactly what I wanted to do.”

How it played out:

Stage five of the Tour of Britain tracked a 186.8km route from West Bridgord to Mansfield and featured just two climbs, the category three ascent of Keyworth (km. 21.5) and the identically-ranked Sparken Hill (km. 155). It also had three intermediate sprints, at Edingley (km. 86.5), Retford (km. 138) and Clumber Park (km. 159.5).

British rider Zeb Kyffin (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling) attacked almost immediately and was joined nine kilometers later by the Irishman Matthew Teggart (Wiv SunGod), the leader of the sprints competition, and the Italian Alessandro Iacchi (Team Qhubeka).

The Spaniard Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA) bridged very soon afterwards to form a four-man lead group.

Teggart beat Iacchi to win the first KOM sprint and move up to provisional fourth overall in the mountains classification. The break was gaining time over the Movistar-led peloton and already had a gap of over five minutes 50km after the start.

Teggart added to his intermediate sprints total by winning the sprint into Edingley ahead of Iacchi and Kyffin. The peloton was 2:39 back there and 1:55 in arrears with 50km remaining.

Teggart again beat Iacchi to take the intermediate sprint into Retford, with Kyffin and Nicolau then pushing ahead of the other two with 45km left on the clock.

Nicolau led Kyffin over Sparken Hill and also took the day’s final intermediate sprint at Clumber Park. They still had 1:16 with 20km remaining but with Team DSM, Ineos Grenadiers and Great Britain amongst those pulling behind, the gap rapidly fell. Kyffin left Nicolau with 10.1km remaining, only to be caught by the bunch 500 meters later.

The sprinters’ teams kept the pace high towards the line, with Bora-Hansgrohe and Ineos Grenadiers amongst those prominent in the finale. The latter was setting things up for Tom Pidcock and led past the kite, but dozens of riders were caught out when they went the right side of a traffic island and found themselves unexpectedly barriered off.

This included stage two winner Cees Bol (Team DSM), who lost out any chance of a stage win.

The Great Britain team led out the sprint for Samuel Watson, who led close to the line but was overhauled by Meeus, Aniolkowski and Pidcock.