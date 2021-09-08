Tour of Britain stage 4: Wout van Aert bests Julian Alaphilippe by slimmest margin
Wout van Aert took over the race lead with a two-second advantage over Ethan Hayter.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) denied world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the final turns of the wheels on stage 4 of the 2021 Tour of Britain.
2021 Tour of Britain stage 4 Results
- Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), 5:04:22
- Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), at s.t.
- Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), at :01