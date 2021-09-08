Tour of Britain stage 4: Wout van Aert bests Julian Alaphilippe by slimmest margin

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) denied world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the final turns of the wheels on stage 4 of the 2021 Tour of Britain.

@WoutvanAert wins stage four of the @AJBell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 atop the Great Orme! 📺 Watch the stage live on ITV4#TourOfBritain 🔴🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/EUVoPpFn7M — AJ Bell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 8, 2021

Report and results to follow.

2021 Tour of Britain stage 4 Results