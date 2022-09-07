Tour of Britain stage 4: Gonzalo Serrano beats Tom Pidcock into Duncombe Park

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) took the biggest win of his career after he edged out Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) in Duncombe Park to take victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain.

Serrano and Pidcock were part of a four-rider group that jumped clear of the reduced peloton going through the final intermediate sprint with less than 10km to go. Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) sprinted to third with Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers) coming through for fourth.

The group had a slim advantage on the bunch as it rode into Duncombe Park with Fraile pushing it on the front for his teammate Pidcock. The Movistar rider was sitting in the wheel of his compatriot and began his sprint for the line when Fraile pulled off the front.

Pidcock came from he back of the group to make his sprint and was gaining on Serrano but ran out of road and the Spaniard edged it out by less than half a wheel.

“Today is a very good day, the team was incredible and they worked very good and, in the final, my legs were really good and I could win,” Serrano said after the finish. “The final was very difficult, I could see the finish line from a distance and I sprinted for the win. With Pidcock and Teuns, it’s very difficult, but I am very happy.”

More to come…