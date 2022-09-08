Tour of Britain cancels stage 6 following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The organizers of the Tour of Britain have taken the decision to cancel stage 6 of the race following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The news from the race organizers was sent out late on Thursday evening after the British royal family confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

Stage 6 of the Tour of Britain was set to take place between Tewkesbury and Gloucester. It’s unclear as to whether the remaining two stages will be raced over the weekend but a host of sporting events in England and the rest of the United Kingdom are set to be called off or postponed over the coming days. Several British soccer teams played European matches on Thursday afternoon and evening but they went ahead.

“The Tour of Britain organisation, alongside the teams, riders and officials involved in the event, are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. We would like to send their deepest condolences to the whole of the Royal Family,” a statement read from the Tour of Britain organizers.

“As a result, stage six in Gloucestershire on Friday 9 September, scheduled to take place between Tewkesbury and Gloucester, will not take place. Further updates in regards to the status of stages seven and eight will be provided in due course.”

Stage 8 of the race is meant to take place on the Isle of Wight this Sunday. Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 5 of the Tour of Britain in a bunch sprint.